Easily identified by the iconic copper mug in which it’s customarily served, the Moscow Mule has become a familiar cocktail for most drinkers. When Vodka Soda-lovers feel like jazzing things up a bit, the Moscow Mule is often the next step up from the simple two-ingredient favorite. It falls within the Buck family of cocktails, which are drinks that include a base spirit (or spirits), along with citrus (typically lime) and ginger ale or ginger beer.

For the best results, make sure to use a quality ginger beer, such as the ones from Fever-Tree or Q Mixers, since they’re made specifically for mixing in cocktails. You might also try your hand at making your own ginger beer.

As is the case with most classic cocktails, many bartenders have taken the liberty of putting their own twists on the Moscow Mule, leading to a wealth of effervescent ginger-laced drinks. These are a few riffs on the Moscow Mule to try at home.