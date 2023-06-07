Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Founded in 2011 by a molecular biologist and distiller, Montelobos produces a fruit-forward and earthy espadín bottling that represents an excellent value as a mixing mezcal. It’s particularly well-suited to tropical drinks and sours, according to our reviewers. Though our tasting panel doesn’t discount this bottling as a sipping mezcal, they note that beginners may find it challenging, while enthusiasts may find it lacks the structure to best be enjoyed neat.



Fast Facts Classification: Mezcal espadín Company: Campari Group Producer: Montelobos Expression: Mezcal Espadín NOM: 0156X Still Type: Copper still distillation heated with directed firewood ABV: 43% Aged: Unaged Released: 2012 Price: $39.99 Awards: Double Gold, 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition; Great Value, 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge; Highly Recommended, 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge

Pros Great value

Excellent in tropical cocktails and sours

Agave is responsibly cultivated Cons May strike those new to mezcal as sharp

Enthusiasts may find the structure and proof to be slightly lacking for sipping

Our Review

Our reviewers are unanimous in recommending Montelobos Mezcal Espadín for mixing into cocktails, thanks to its fruit-forward notes that work well in tropical drinks and sours. They are divided, however, on its merits as a sipping mezcal, in terms of both approachability and complexity.

Joaquín Simó considers the bottling to have a “very accessible flavor profile,” while Enrique Sanchez observes a “grassy, hot, and sharp” profile that he says is best reserved “for Level 2 mezcal drinkers.”

Simó says this bottling could benefit from a longer finish and more structure, though he notes that it has “enough structure to stand up to modifiers.”

“This would be beautiful in a Margarita or a Paloma, as the tropical fruit notes would play marvelously off of citrus,” says Simó.

“I’m not totally mad at [this mezcal] sipped, but I think I would prefer it in a bright, fresh cocktail,” echoes Misty Kalkofen. “Paloma, anyone? Or something tropical like a pineapple sour.”

Simó also recommends trying this mezcal with blanc vermouth for a Mezcal Martini variation.

Sanchez suggests mixing this bottling into a Mezcal Negroni or Tommy’s Margarita, but says drinkers who are new to the mezcal category may find the taste too sharp for a neat pour. However, he notes that serving it on the rocks or adding a little water can help to soften the spirit.

Simó emphasizes this bottling’s “tremendous value.” Our reviewers all call out Del Maguey Vida as a competitor due to its tropical fruit notes and similar price point. Simó finds Montelobos to be slightly mellower, which may make it more palatable for sipping.

Kalkofen finds the proof to be slightly low, as many traditional mezcals have an ABV in excess of 45%, compared to Montelobos’s 43%.

“Having tasted this mezcal at a higher proof at their facility in Oaxaca, I know that they are missing an opportunity at a more delicious product by making a lower-proof product to reach a desired price point and the demand that comes with it,” she says.

Production

This mezcal is produced at Palenque Montelobos (NOM-0156X), Rancho Lomo Larga, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. The producer is Iván Saldaña.

100% Agave angustifolia is organically cultivated and roasted in underground pit ovens fueled with encino and pinewood. The agave is milled using a single stone tahona, then the mosto (combination of shredded agave fibers and liquid) ferments in open pine wood vats. It’s distilled in copper pots heated with directed firewood.

This mezcal is certified as artesanal by the Consejo Regulador del Mezcal, meaning it only employs traditional practices, including fire-fueled copper pots for distillation.

History

Montelobos was founded by Iván Saldaña, a molecular biologist and distiller, in 2011, along with fifth-generation mezcalero Don Abel Lopez.

Campari Group purchased a controlling stake in Montelobos in 2019. This investment also included a majority stake in Ancho Reyes chili liqueur.

Montelobos touts its commitment to sustainability and has pledged to never use wild agave in its expressions. Additionally, the brand composts its vinasa (liquid byproduct of agave) and fiber residues. Montelobos also produces tobalá, ensamble, and pechuga bottlings.

–Written and edited by Audrey Morgan

Interesting Fact Montelobos is produced in the shadows of Oaxaca’s “Mountain of the Wolves,” for which it is named. In 2022, the brand partnered with the Wolf Conservation Center, which is dedicated to recovering endangered wolf populations in North America.