Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin has garnered a cult following amongst gin enthusiasts and bartenders alike since its launch in 2010. It is known as an unusual bottling that stands out in a crowded gin category.

Our reviewers acknowledge the brand’s unique qualities and point to its complexity and robust flavor profile, as well as its higher proof as differentiators. According to our tasting panel, this well-made spirit is for the experienced gin enthusiast looking to add a twist to cocktails.

Fast Facts Classification: Gin Company: Pernod Ricard Producer: Black Forest Distillers GmbH Expression: Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin Still Type: Carter-Head Still ABV: 47% Aged: Unaged Released: 2010 Price: $65.99 for 750 mL, $42.99 for 375 mL Awards: 99 Points, Distiller.com; Gold, Beverage Tasting Institute; Gold Medal, International Wine & Spirits Competition; Best in Class for Gin, Worldwide International Wine & Spirits Competition

Pros With 47 botanicals, it packs a lot of flavor



A unique gin experience



Complex, well-made bottling Cons Price might be high for novice drinkers



Higher proof (and robust flavor profile) may be overwhelming in some cocktails



Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Heavy on the distillate and heat upfront from the higher proof, with notes of lavender, gooseberry, citrus, juniper, and clove spice

Palate: Prominent notes of rich juniper and citrus zest, pepper, cardamom, lemon grass, ginger, grapefruit, pine, floral notes

Finish: Long, elegant, rich, and slightly fiery, with earthy and spicy flavors lingering

Similar bottles: Barr Hill, St. George’s Botanivore Gin and Terroir Gin

Suggested uses: Cocktails that could benefit from a more aggressive gin like the Negroni, Last Word, French 75, and Gin & Tonic with a citrus-forward tonic

Our Review

Though our reviewers have differing opinions about the value, sippability, and mixing capabilities of Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin, they all agree that this unusual bottling is exceptionally made, complex, and flavor-rich—ideal for the experienced gin enthusiast.

“[This is] one of the more complex and fascinating gins in the world,” says Jeffrey Morganthaler. “[This gin is a] creative departure from the traditional London dry style that still manages to maintain one foot firmly planted in the English archetype.”

LP O’Brien calls this gin a “beautifully distilled spirit,” and describes Monkey 47 as “complex and robust” with “delicious flavors.”

Jacques Bezuidenhout agrees, noting that this bottle “packs a lot of flavor.”

“This is definitely for the sophisticated drinker,” adds O’Brien.

Our tasting panel members all pick up subtle juniper spice on the nose, with Bezuidenhout and Morgenthaler both detecting some heat upfront from the higher proof.

“The nose is heavy on the distillate with mostly juniper coming through underneath. The majority of the other botanicals are deceptively subtle on the nose,” says Morganthaler.

On the palate, our reviewers each note that juniper continues to come through with zesty citrus. Bezuidenhout picks up spicy pepper and ginger, along with cardamom and lemongrass, while O’Brien detects pine and floral notes.

“The palate is a rich, swirling melody of juniper and citrus,” says Morganthaler. “Grapefruit seems to be very present, although I can’t find any mention of it in the literature online. There are so many botanicals present that it's hard to pick out the individual components, but juniper and citrus are the most prominent,” he says.

O’Brien describes the finish as “long, beautiful, and elegant.”

Morganthaler agrees. “[This is] one of the longer gin finishes I can recall,” he says.

Bezuidenhout finds the finish to be “medium to high in terms of intensity [exhibiting] its 47 percent ABV.”

“The finish can come through a little fiery,” he says.

While they agree that Monkey 47 should be mixed into cocktails, our tasting panel differs on the types of drinks it is best mixed into.

“Its proof demands cocktails,” says Bezuidenhout. “The botanicals are lively with its higher proof, so [it would work] nicely next to a citrusy tonic [and] citrus-forward cocktails,” he says. “[It’s] not my style for a classic dry Martini or Negroni.”

O’Brien recommends this bottling for a “classic Gin & Tonic,” while Morganthaler thinks Monkey 47 does particularly well “where a more aggressive gin is needed to shine through.” He suggests using this for a Negroni, French 75, or Last Word.

If there is a sticking point with our reviewers, it may be the higher price point of Monkey 47.

“This gin is for the gin enthusiast who likes a lot of flavor and proof, not for the budget minded, as it is quite pricey,” says Bezuidenhout.

Morganthaler finds the higher price worth it for some drinkers, however. “The complexity and price point of this gin is likely off-putting to novice drinkers, but for experienced drinkers and connoisseurs this is absolutely a must-have,” he says.

Production

Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin is produced in the Black Forest mountain region in southwestern Germany. The 47 botanicals are all hand sourced—a third of which comes from the Black Forest area—and are not the typical aromatics found in gin.

Aside from the juniper berries that come from Italy and Croatia (depending on the better harvest), there are a number of unconventional botanicals used in Monkey 47’s closely guarded recipe. Some of these include fresh lemon and grapefruit peels from Sicily, bramble leaves, spruce shoots, chamomile, rose hip peel, sage, verbena, hawthorn berries, and lingonberries.

Some more common gin botanicals like bitter orange, lemon balm, angelica, and lavender are also included alongside acacia blossoms, wild honeysuckle, orris root, jasmine, and scarlet beebalm blossoms from North America.

The headier spiced ingredients come from eastern Asia and include cubeb pepper, cassia bark, coriander, grains of paradise, musk seed, allspice, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg, and licorice.

During maceration, the botanicals are ground and then steeped in a lukewarm mixture of molasses-based neutral spirit and Black Forest spring water for 36 hours.

The macerated botanicals are distilled in a Carter-Head still—a type of pot still often used for gin production—using steam extraction from a botanical-filled “flavor basket” placed at the top of the still.

The resulting distillate is then placed in large earthenware tanks to rest for 100 days.

Before bottling, the spirit is diluted with Black Forest spring water to achieve 47% ABV.

History

Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin was founded in Germany’s Black Forest region in 2010 by Alexander Stein, a former Nokia executive with family roots in the distilling business.

In 2006, while Stein was working in the US, he learned, through a friend, of an unusual gin recipe from the Black Forest that dated back to the 1950s, and the eccentric Brit behind it.

While stationed in Germany during the Second World War, a high-ranking Wing Commander in the British Royal Air Force, Montgomery “Monty” Collins, fell in love with the country. After the war, he helped with the rebuilding efforts in Berlin and while working with the Berlin Zoo was charmed by a resident monkey named Max.

In 1951, Collins settled in the northern Black Forest region and shortly after, opened a guesthouse, calling it Zum wilden Affen (“The Wild Monkey”). Characteristic of his English origin, Collins sought to create a gin that featured the native botanicals of the area. Collins called this creation Schwarzwald (the German name for the Black Forest) Dry Gin, and it was supposedly the signature spirit of the guesthouse until the 1970s.

Years later, when clearing out Collins’ home and guesthouse, sketches of “Max the Monkey,” along with a bottle of gin and a detailed recipe, were found. In 2008, Stein was inspired by the story of this unusual man and his gin, quit his job, and set about recreating the original recipe and eventually refining it.

After launching in Europe in 2010, it took four more years to reach the U.S. through a distribution deal with Sidney Frank Importing Company. In 2016, Stein sold a majority stake in the brand to Pernod Ricard. And in 2020, the beverage conglomerate took full ownership of Monkey 47.

–Written and edited by Prairie Rose



Interesting Fact The 47 in the brand’s name is reflective of the number of botanicals used in its creation as well as its alcohol strength, which is 47% ABV. There is also another significance to this number, according to lore. It supposedly came to Collins in a dream as the perfect number of ingredients to use when creating Black Forest gin.