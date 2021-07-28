The refreshing and quaffable nature of the Mojito has rendered it a warm-weather favorite among drinkers. As fussy as it may be to make, a balanced Mojito is nearly impossible to hate—unless you’re a bartender making hundreds of the messy and time-consuming drink during a busy shift. The cocktail’s origin can be traced back to pre-Prohibition Cuba, where potent cane spirits (aka aguardientes) were tamed by the addition of lime juice, sugar and mint. The ice and soda water came into the mix around Prohibition and the years shortly after, at which point the drink took on the form we know today.

The Mojito marries the flavors of two popular classics at the time: the spirituous Mint Julep and the lime-laced Daiquiri. The blend of fresh citrus juice, aromatic mint, a lightly aged white rum and sugar became a category of its own and has since established itself as one of the most popular drinks in the world. For cocktail lovers looking to explore the sublime nature of the Mojito in its many flavors and forms, these are the riffs to try.