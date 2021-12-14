Milagro Silver is an affordable, light, and mild tequila that’s a good entry-level bottle for drinkers new to the spirit.

Fast Facts Classification blanco tequila Company William Grant & Sons NOM 1559 Cask stainless steel Still Type copper pot and column Released 1998 Proof 80 Aged unaged

MSRP $25 Awards Silver, 2020 International Wine & Spirits Competition

Pros All tequilas are distilled twice, but Milagro is distilled a third time, giving it a lighter, milder (some would say “smoother”) flavor, which makes it an easy blanco to sip.

Some tequila drinkers, especially those who are new to the category, can find the vegetal notes of agave off-putting. Milagro is relatively sweet and light on agave flavor (although it’s more pronounced on the nose), making it a fine entry-level tequila. Cons Its light, sweet flavor tends to disappear in cocktails; it lacks some of the backbone needed to make a great mixer.



Tasting Notes

Color: Clear, with thick “legs” that run fairly slowly down the side of the glass

Nose: Mild and pleasant vegetal notes of roasted agave, underscored by sweet notes of butterscotch and caramel

Palate: Sweeter than the nose, with vanilla, anise, and spearmint notes at the fore. Subtle dark chocolate and agave notes intensify the longer it’s held on the tongue, with a slight astringency on the swallow.

Finish: The chocolate and agave notes come on more strongly as the sweeter flavors quickly dissipate.

Our Review

Milagro was launched in 1998, just as tequila was making the transition from a party drink to a highly regarded sipping spirit. It rode the tequila wave successfully, with the founders selling the brand to spirits conglomerate William Grant & Sons in 2006. The agave from which Milagro is distilled comes from the highlands of Jalisco, which generally produces a lighter, softer, and sweeter finished product than Lowlands tequila. Milagro Silver is no exception: It’s quite sweet, with vanilla rather than agave being the dominant flavor, and the peppery spice common to tequila almost nonexistent.

Milagro Silver isn’t a bad sipper if you’re looking for something light and easy, but as a mixer, those sweet and delicate flavors tend to get lost in the shuffle. Adding a little extra tequila to a Margarita can help somewhat, but the ideal solution would really be to find a more flavorful tequila, whether it’s Milagro’s own Select Barrel Reserve expression or other brands like Espolon or Olmeca Altos.

At $25 to $30 for a bottle, Milagro Silver is relatively economical, making it a good bet for the next time you’re throwing a party and whipping up a bunch of cocktails. The drawback is that this tequila isn’t going to make those cocktails really shine. There are far worse blanco tequilas out there, and this one falls in the middle of the pack. If you have it, use it and enjoy it. If you’re looking to buy a fresh bottle, there’s better to be had.



Interesting Fact Two Mexico City college students, Danny Schneeweiss and Moises “Moy” Guindi, saw the premium vodka market taking off in the ’90s and thought, why can’t we do this with tequila, too? In 1998, Milagro—so named, legend has it, because Danny and Moy called it “a miracle” when they first tasted it—was born.