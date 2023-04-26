The Paloma’s simple formula—tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda, built directly in the glass—lends itself to countless variations. One of the easiest is this smoky riff that swaps the classic blanco tequila for mezcal.

Mezcal has been made in Mexico for centuries and is traditionally sipped neat, but the early 2000s saw bartenders in the U.S. experimenting with the spirit in cocktails like the Oaxaca Old Fashioned and Mezcal Negroni. As an agave-based spirit composed of a wider range of sub-categories including tequila, mezcal is a natural substitution in drinks like the Margarita or Paloma. Like tequila, it adds earthy and vegetal notes to a cocktail, but it’s generally more smoky and savory.

Since there are only three ingredients in a Mezcal Paloma, using fresh lime juice and a high-quality mezcal will go a long way. Squirt and Jarritos are common grapefruit soda brands, and both are bartender favorites that are available stateside. Squirt will offer a slightly tarter flavor profile, while Jarritos may appeal to those seeking a sweeter drink.