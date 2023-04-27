Made by roasting agave hearts in underground pits, mezcal has been enjoyed in Mexico for centuries. Although it’s traditionally served neat, the complex and smoky spirit has become a bartender favorite for mixing into cocktails over the past couple decades.

Though mezcal can legally be distilled from more than 40 varieties of agave, the angustifolia variety, commonly called espadín, comprises up to 90% of the market. Most pros recommend mezcal espadín for mixing, as it tends to have a more consistent flavor profile than mezcals made with other varieties.

Whether swapped in for other base spirits in classics like the Last Word or mixed into new creations, mezcal adds its complex flavor profile to a wide range of cocktails. Here are 15 of our favorites.