A Martini is possibly the most personal of drink orders. Nearly every drinker, it seems, prefers theirs a different way. Even if sticking to the classic gin-and-vermouth formula, there are endless gins, a number of potential garnishes, even different gin-to-vermouth ratios with which to customize the classic cocktail. And then there are the real twists: swapping out the gin or even the vermouth for a different spirit, or adding new flavors altogether. We won't even get into the plethora of drinks that have "Martini" in their name (we're looking at you, Espresso Martini), resembling the original in neither form nor flavor but only in glassware.

These 15 Martini recipes cover classic and modern-classic variations, spanning from dry to vermouth-heavy or even slightly sweet. Among them, you’ll find palate-whetting versions, ones that pair well with nearly every food, and a riff or two that will take you through to dessert or afterward.

Among these Martini variations, you're sure to find one that suits your every drinking mood. It’s up to you to choose a favorite.

