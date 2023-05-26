Complex and slightly bitter, maraschino liqueur is a far cry from some of the syrupy-sweet, neon ice cream toppings you might remember. In fact, the ingredient has featured in some of history’s great drinks, from early Martini variations to the iconic Last Word. Here’s everything to know about the versatile cherry liqueur—and how to use it.

What Is Maraschino Liqueur?

Maraschino is a clear liqueur that is made from the juice and crushed pits (and often the leaves and branches) of marasca cherries.This variety of sour Morello cherries most famously grows on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast and in the Veneto region of Italy.

It is thought that the liqueur was first distilled by monasteries on the Dalmatian coast, in the 16th century when the region was ruled by the Republic of Venice. Venetian merchant Francesco Drioli opened a distillery in 1759 in Zadar (formerly Zara) and is widely credited with driving the liqueur’s international expansion. Imitators of Drioli soon hit the market, most notably Luxardo, which was founded by another Venetian merchant, Girolamo Luxardo, in 1821. Historically, maraschino liqueur was sipped as a digestif like other fruit liqueurs, but later in the 19th century, it started appearing in cocktails like the Martinez.

Most maraschino distilleries were destroyed during World War II, and Luxardo relocated its distillery from Zadar to Torreglia, Italy in 1947. In the ensuing years, maraschino liqueur bottles began collecting dust on back bars, and Drioli closed in 1980. However, the ingredient experienced a resurgence in the early 2000s, as bartenders looked to old cocktail books for inspiration and came across classic cocktails that used the liqueur.

How Is Maraschino Liqueur Made?

Production of maraschino liqueur differs from brand to brand, but generally, marasca cherries and their pits are infused into neutral alcohol before the resulting liquid is distilled, aged, and sweetened. For its liqueur, Luxardo employs the entire cherry plant, including the leaves and branches, which are infused into neutral beet alcohol in larch wood vats for about three years. The solids are removed, then the liquid is distilled in ashwood vats and cut with sugar and water before it’s bottled at 64 proof (32% ABV). The straw sleeve, which has become a trademark of many maraschino liqueurs, was originally intended to protect fragile Murano glass during shipping.

Common Brands

Although it’s undoubtedly the most famous, Luxardo isn’t the only maraschino liqueur on the market. Croatia-based Maraska opened in the Zadar distillery that once housed Luxardo after World War II, and Italian companies Fratelli and Lazzaroni have been bottling versions since 1865 and 1900, respectively. Today, Dutch company Bols also makes a widely available version, and Colorado-based Leopold Bros.— made with both marasca and Montmorency cherry distillates, coriander, and honey—has emerged as a favorite bottle for those who prefer a slightly drier flavor profile. Maraschino liqueurs typically have an ABV between 24–32%.

How to Use Maraschino Liqueur

Maraschino liqueur can be sipped neat, on its own, but it’s typically used as a modifier in cocktails. A good choice for slightly tarter drinkers, it’s less sweet than simple syrup or many other fruit liqueurs but still works to balance a cocktail. The liqueur also imparts a depth of flavor and slight almond notes from the cherry pits.

If you have a bottle of maraschino liqueur on hand, there’s no shortage of ways to put it to use. Start with these 10 essential recipes.

