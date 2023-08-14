A good bar provides an escape. Some offer a space where friends can gather and leave behind the grind of daily life. Others offer a transportive experience with decor and drinks meant to evoke the timeless charm of a bygone era. Great bars, like Brooklyn’s Maison Premiere, offer both.

Behind the Horseshoe

Founders Joshua Boissy and Krystof Zizka opened Maison Premiere on Bedford Avenue in the borough’s Williamsburg neighborhood in 2011. They took inspiration from the oyster bars and cocktail history of New Orleans and the French cafés of the Belle Époque era, then built upon that concept to create something truly unique.

Under the unassuming “Bar Oysters” sign out front, through the narrow vintage French colonial doors, guests are greeted with a scene that feels right out of pre-Prohibition New Orleans.

It’s clear that every tiny detail in Maison Premiere is deeply considered. “This idea of quality timelessness applies to everything,” says bar director and managing partner William Elliott. The antique cash register, the rotary phone from the 1920s, and the vintage-inspired glassware exist both to set the mood and to inform visitors of the kind of bar Maison Premiere is.

The most communicative piece of decor might be the custom-made absinthe fountain that sits front and center, behind the marble-topped horseshoe-shaped bar.

Beyond the expertly mixed cocktails, well-curated wine list, and the almost overwhelming selection of fresh oysters, the most unique feature of the bar program is its emphasis on absinthe. In fact, it boasts one of the largest selections of the spirit in the United States.

Absinthe, oysters, and craft cocktails may have seemed like an odd mix when Maison Premiere first opened its doors in 2011, but the team’s dedication and commitment to the concept made the bar a near-instant success.

“There are a lot of things about Maison that might not make sense on their own but are part of a bigger story,” Elliott says. “The thing that unites us and comes before everything else is craft and quality.”

Artemisia Absinthium

Absinthe is still very misunderstood. The most pervasive misconception is that it has hallucinogenic or narcotic effects. Sometimes described as la fée verte (meaning the green fairy), this neutral spirit is distilled with wormwood, anise, and fennel which is then infused with additional botanicals to give it its green hue. It’s usually very high in alcohol content (typically 45-70 % ABV), which may explain some of the mythology surrounding it, but the ingredients used to make it have no known psychoactive effects.

A casualty of the temperance movement and Prohibition, absinthe was illegal in the United States until 2007. Although it’s now legal to serve, the spirit still has some way to go before it overcomes its unearned reputation as a dangerous, hallucinogenic beverage. “When we opened in 2011, we wanted to reclaim absinthe and do it justice,” says Elliott.

Despite being illegal for so long, absinthe has a rich history in the United States dating far before the onset of Prohibition.

“One thing people aren’t aware of is that the U.S. has a very long and storied history of making quality absinthe.” —William Elliott, bar director and managing partner, Maison Premiere

“One thing people aren’t aware of is that the U.S. has a very long and storied history of making quality absinthe,” Elliott says. It’s an ingredient in many classic cocktails like the Sazerac and the Corpse Reviver No. 2, and it was enjoyed in classic institutions like the Absinthe House in New Orleans.

Absinthe is of European origin, so understandably, that’s where the Maison Premiere team’s search began. “Joshua, Kristof, and [I] would bring back absinthe from our trips to Europe,” says Elliot. “So over the years, we’ve accumulated some fun stuff.”

Unfortunately, the laws that dictate how bars operate require every bottle they serve to come from a distributor, so many of the most interesting bottles in the collection are technically illegal to serve to customers.

Maison Premiere’s menu fluctuates between 20 and 30 different absinthes at any given time, depending on availability. This may seem like a small number of bottles, but absinthe has always been and will continue to be a fairly niche spirit—and in order for an absinthe to earn a spot on the menu, it needs to be available regularly.

Where this particular absinthe program excels is in its curation. Elliott and the rest of the staff are very discerning when selecting bottles to keep behind the bar and focus just as much on the quality of the spirits they stock as the size of the collection.

“There are more absinthes we could stock, but choose not to,” Elliott says. “It’s important for us to emphasize quality. At the very base level, absinthes should never have added color or sugar.”

Serving Absinthe

Absinthe isn’t your standard spirit and serving it correctly requires special care. “We knew we wanted to approach serving it thoughtfully and faithfully,” Elliott says. As such, Maison Premiere treats absinthe like the unique ingredient it is both in serving it on its own and mixing it in cocktails.

“Absinthe is closer to wine and tea than it is to liquor,” Elliot says. When properly diluted, it has the same herbaceousness and ethereal complexity found in great tea. And dilution does more than open up the flavors of the absinthe, it also causes the clear, greenish spirit to become cloudy and almost creamy. This visual effect is known as the louche and is part of the appeal of drinking absinthe.

In line with French tradition, Maison Premiere offers an absinthe drip service. For this ritual, guests are treated to a nostalgic spectacle and given an antique-style absinthe fountain that slowly drips cold water over a sugar cube and into a glass of their choice of absinthe.

For those looking to enjoy some time with la fée verte, Maison Premiere provides an expertly curated experience.

Due to its high ABV and strong anise-forward flavor, cocktails that contain absinthe often need more dilution than normal. “It can be a bully of an ingredient,” Elliott says. A perfect example is the Yellow Parrot, a classic stirred cocktail that contains equal parts absinthe, Yellow Chartreuse, and apricot liqueur. On paper, it seems like a drink that would easily be overpowered by the absinthe, but Maison Premiere’s preparation is stirred for a full minute, diluting the drink to the point where it becomes balanced, bright, and nuanced.

For those looking to enjoy some time with la fée verte, Maison Premiere provides an expertly curated experience. The quality encompasses everything from the ambiance and decor to the service, and especially the drinks.

Special Bottles

Maison Premiere’s William Elliot has selected a handful of his favorite bottles from the bar’s ever-shifting selection of top-shelf absinthe.

Delaware Phoenix Walton Waters Absinthe

Distilled by Cheryl Lins in the Catskill mountains, this American absinthe is uniquely local. All of Lin’s absinthes, including this expression, are distilled and flavored using native botanicals grown by Lins herself.

“I regard her absinthes as some of the best examples of the category that exist today,” says Elliott. In a personal touch, Lin at one time directly delivered this bottling to the bar, along with its sister absinthe Meadow of Love.

Jade Esprit Edouard Absinthe Supérieure

During the time that absinthe was illegal, many classic recipes and techniques were lost to the ages. Thankfully, Ted A. Breaux took an interest in the spirit. “He unearthed the recipes from the heyday of absinthe,” says Elliott.

This particular expression uses one of the recipes from the Belle Époque era when absinthe reigned. According to Elliot, this absinthe was crafted using stills built by Gustave Eiffel (of Eiffel Tower fame).

Germain-Robin Absinthe Supérieure

This approachable Californian absinthe clocks in at 50% ABV, which is much lower than traditional absinthes.

“The profile is so different from many absinthes, but still follows the rules,” Elliott says. “The base distillate is honey and apple, which gives it incredible texture, mouthfeel, and finish.”

This story is part of a new series exploring bars and restaurants around the world with notable collections of single spirits or categories. Follow Liquor.com for more to come.