Liquor.com is thrilled to introduce the Liquor Awards.

Our aim is to recognize the drinks-industry professionals and bars—both longstanding and up-and-coming—who are contributing to the advancement of the world of cocktails, spirits, and hospitality. We believe these winners and nominees represent the people and places that exemplify the best of the American drinks industry.

Rather than creating a list of the hottest new bars or the same old standbys, we sought to celebrate the people, bars, and organizations that have broken the proverbial mold and introduced the industry to something new, whether in years past or in recent months. Our focus is centered on those who display creativity and integrity, who are building a more inclusive community, and who promote the art of drink-crafting in an inspirational way.

For the inaugural installment of what will be an annual event, we’ve compiled a list of winners and finalists who represent the best in 14 categories across the industry. These bars, organizations, and individuals are not only respected and admired by their peers, but have demonstrated they are truly advancing drinks culture.

Our Selection Process

In order to ensure the nominees comprised the most diverse group of bars, restaurants, organizations and individuals possible, we tapped a group of 50 hospitality-industry luminaries representing a range of geographical locations, gender identifications, sexual orientations, cultural backgrounds, and abilities to submit their nominations. In order to cast the widest possible net, we also partnered with charitable organization Another Round, Another Rally for its insights and suggestions, and worked collaboratively with them to assemble our full panel of judges.

Each judge was able to nominate up to five bars, organizations, or individuals exemplifying each category, and include a brief statement in support of each nominee. We compiled their responses and calculated the top five finalists in each category, which were then sent out for a round of ranked-choice voting to determine the winner.

