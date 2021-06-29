3 Books on Japanese Cocktails Every Bartender Should Read

The best bartenders are also bookworms, constantly researching the latest tastes and trends. But with so many titles to choose from, it’s easy to wind up lost in a sea of stale prose and sloppy recipes. We’ve paged through the stack to give you the essential booze books to read this month.

From the hard shake to highballs, Japan has a long history of codifying the rituals of bartending. It’s only within the last decade or so that the Western world has embraced many of the tools, techniques and ingredients associated with Japanese bartending.

The first book that helped demystify Japanese bartending was “Cocktail Techniques,” written by Japanese bartender Kazuo Uyeda in 2000 and translated and published in English in 2010. From there, countless bartenders around the globe learned to master the craft of chipping ice into flawless diamond and sphere formations and soon acquired Yarai mixing glasses and long-handled bar spoons for stirring drinks with practiced, graceful intention.

More than a decade after that turnkey English-language translation, two new books from U.S. bartenders with Japanese heritage and Japan-inspired bar programs continue the tradition. Naturally, there’s some overlap between the two, although the voices and cocktails within are distinctly different.

These are three bar books to sample this month, with excerpts that spotlight how each views the now-classic hard shake technique.