Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

If you’ve only tried Jägermeister in the form of a shot, it may be time to give the liqueur another look. Our reviewers all recognize the iconic German bottling as a complex liqueur that’s well-suited to fans of Italian amari and other bittersweet digestifs. They add that chilling the liqueur before serving can help to tamp down the intense sweetness and herbal notes.

Fast Facts Classification: Herbal liqueur Company: Mast-Jägermeister SE Producer: Jägermeister Cask: Oak ABV: 35% Aged: 1 year Released: 1934–present Price: $24

Pros Complex herbal liqueur that excels as a digestif, or after-dinner drink, when served chilled

Affordable price

A little can go a long way in cocktails Cons Strong medicinal flavor can be an acquired taste

Its intensity can be a challenge for using in cocktails

Comes with a stigma for those who have only know the liqueur through drinks like Jager Bombs

Tasting Notes

Color: Dark mahogany brown

Nose: Medicinal, herbal, and woodsy with strong licorice and anise flavor, as well as notes of dried orange peel, menthol, cola, and allspice

Palate: Dark, sweet, herbaceous, complex, and full-bodied; notes of menthol, cloves, ginger, dark chocolate, dried mint leaves, toffee, cinnamon, anise, prunes, figs, and rich orange peel steeped in dark caramel

Finish: Medium-long and slightly bitter

Similar bottles: Fernet-Branca, Braùlio, Averna, Ramazotti

Suggested uses: Served neat or over ice, chilled, as a digestif; mixed with club soda; as a modifier in cocktails including the Jagerita or in amaro-based drinks

Our Review

Jägermeister may have a hard-partying reputation, but our reviewers all recognize the German bottling as a complex herbal liqueur that’s well-suited to fans of Italian amari and other bittersweet digestifs.

“Take some time and sip this on the rocks instead of just shooting it," says Jacques Bezuidenhout. "You may be surprised by some of the complex flavors.”

“While Jägermeister is most often thought of as a novice drinker’s shot, it is complex enough to be seriously reexamined by seasoned drinkers,” says Jeffrey Morgenthaler, who calls it a “dark, weird, funky, syrupy-sweet, licorice-y German amaro.”

Julie Reiner notes that the liqueur has “a lot of depth of flavor from the 56 botanicals used to make it.”

Our tasting panel recommends chilling Jägermeister before serving it neat or on the rocks to soften the intense herbal notes and sweetness.

Although the liqueur is less commonly employed in cocktails, our reviewers say it can be mixed into drinks with some extra thought. “It is a great cocktail modifier in small quantities,” says Reiner. “For example, 1/2 to 3/4 ounce in a Manhattan, Old Fashioned, or Gin & Tonic. A little bit will add a lot of flavor to a cocktail, but too much and it could really take over and ruin your drink.”

Bezuidenhout also suggests topping the liqueur with mixers like club soda.

“It excels in amaro-based cocktails and its most famous modern classic, the Jagerita, a blend of Jägermeister, Cointreau, and fresh lime juice,” adds Morgenthaler.

Production

Jägermeister is made with a proprietary blend of 56 botanicals that are infused into a spirit, which is then aged in oak for one year. Speculated botanicals include licorice, poppy seeds, star anise, juniper, and ginseng, but these ingredients are impossible to verify. The base material for the liqueur is still made in Wolfenbüttel, Germany, where the company was founded, while production and bottling occur at plants in Linden and Kamenz, Germany.

History

In 1878, a man named Wilhelm Mast launched a vinegar business in Wolfenbüttel, Germany. Wilhelm’s son, Curt, took over the family business in 1917, and turned its focus to wines and spirits in 1922. After years of development, Mast released Jägermeister in 1934 with a name that translates to “master hunter” (Mast was an avid hunter) and a proprietary blend of 56 herbs, fruits, roots, and spices that reportedly remains the same today.

Jägermeister was a mostly domestic brand until the 1970s, when it caught the attention of U.S. importer Sidney Frank, who also helped introduce Grey Goose vodka to the States. Frank had noticed the funky German liqueur in a few markets, and he “was looking for anything that had a niche,” he told Inc magazine in 2005. Frank met with company executives and signed a distribution deal with Jägermeister in 1975. In the ‘80s, he employed Jagerette “shot girls” to help increase brand awareness among young partygoers (There were eventually Jager Dudes, too). And in the ‘90s, Frank introduced a tap machine that dispensed ice-cold shots of Jägermeister that took off in bars around the country.

The exact origins of Jager Bombs, or Jäger dropped into a pint glass full of Red Bull or another energy drink, are unknown, but the combo started appearing in restaurant and bartending websites in the early 2000s. It’s believed that Jager Bombs were originally made by dropping the shot into beer, which was eventually exchanged for Red Bull.

In 2013, Jägermeister added new bottlings to its portfolio for the first time since the 1960s; today, products include Jägermeister Manifest and Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee. Mast-Jägermeister took over its U.S. importer, Sidney Frank Importing, and launched a U.S. subsidiary called Mast-Jägermeister-US in 2015.

–Written and edited by Audrey Morgan



Interesting Fact Along with German soccer team Eintracht Braunschweig, Mast-Jägermeister pioneered the use of sports jerseys as advertisements. In 1973, then-CEO Günter Mast had the idea to replace the team’s lion mascot with a Jägermeister stag and logo.