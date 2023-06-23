Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

This entry-level mezcal represents a good value, and with a relatively low ABV of 40% it may be suitable for those who are new to the category. However, our reviewers note that the low proof also limits its use in more complex cocktails that need structure, and most recommend it for mixing into simple highballs like a Mezcal Soda or Mezcal Paloma. Certain reviewers also found the bottling to be one-note, leaning into the smoky characteristics that many associate with mezcal.

Fast Facts Classification: Mezcal joven Company: Illegal Mezcal Producer: Ilegal Expression: Mezcal Joven Still Type: Double-distilled, stainless steel and copper ABV: 40% Aged: Unaged Price: $45 Awards: Double Platinum, 2022 ASCOT Awards

Pros Widely available

Good-value mezcal for highballs like a Mezcal Paloma or Mezcal Soda

Relatively low proof may be more approachable for newcomers to the category Cons Lower proof can limit its use in complex mixed drinks and for sipping

Some may find the flavor profile slightly harsh and astringent

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Smoke, menthol, acetone, apples, candied nuts, star anise, mesquite, dried mint, ethanol, slight sourness

Palate: Smoke, menthol, Granny Smith apple, cotton candy, mushrooms, artichokes, vanilla, tangerine, eucalyptus, cilantro, acetone

Finish: Medium and mildly astringent, with notes of eucalyptus, smoke, caramel, mesquite, and capsicum

Similar bottles: Del Maguey Vida, Mezcal Vago, Banhez Ensamble, Peloton de la Muerte

Suggested uses: Poured neat for beginners; highballs like a Mezcal Soda or Mezcal Paloma

Our Review

Our reviewers have differing opinions on the quality of this bottling, but they all affirm its wide availability and note that it’s well-suited to drinkers who are new to mezcal.

“The nose is a little tight, the palate is moderately expressive, and there’s a medium-length finish,” says Joaquín Simó. “If you’re new to the category, this is a well-priced starting point, but aficionados should look elsewhere.”

Simó observes smoke and menthol to be the dominant notes on the nose and palate, while Misty Kalkofen finds the expression to have a “bitter chemical quality.”

Enrique Sanchez has a more favorable opinion. “I think this is a clean-distillation, good entry-level mezcal,” he says. “It’s very mellow and clean at 40% ABV,” he adds. He notes that although the finish is “gentle,” he wishes there were citrus notes to counterbalance the sweetness.

Our tasting panel unanimously notes that the proof of this mezcal is low for the category, which often has an ABV of 45%+. They do not recommend mixing this bottling into complex cocktails.

“This mezcal loses its character when mixing in drinks,” says Sanchez. However, he recommends it as a neat pour. He also suggests trying a different take on a 50/50 Martini with mezcal used in place of vermouth.

Kalkofen and Simó, meanwhile, find that this mezcal does not have the complexity to be served neat.

“The structure is simply not there for sipping, and the proof isn’t high enough for complex mixology, so I’d stick with Mezcal Sodas or Palomas,” says Simó, who adds that it could be used as a float for a Mezcal Margarita for a hint of smoke.

“[For the price], you can find much better options with a few degrees higher ABV, creating a much richer experience that are more representative of traditional mezcal,” says Kalkofen.

Production

Ilegal Mezcal Joven is certified as an artesanal mezcal by the Consejo Regulador del Mezcal and employs 100% hand-harvested mezcal espadín, which is roasted in earthen pits lined with river stones for 5–7 days. The agave is crushed by a horse-drawn tahona, or mill, and fermentation occurs in pine vats for about 7–10 days. The liquid is distilled once in stainless-steel alembic stills and a second time in copper alembic stills in the Santiago Matatlán Valley of Oaxaca. This expression is unaged.

History

In 2004, U.S.-born John Rexer began smuggling unbranded mezcal from Oaxaca villages in Mexico to Antigua, Guatemala, where he ran a bar called Café No Sé. (At the time, mezcal was not a legal export.)

Rexer began working with fourth-generation mezcaleros, Armando and Alvarez Hernandez of Mal de Amore Distillery, in the Santiago Matatlán Valley of Oaxaca. Rexer officially founded the brand in 2006. Although he originally supplied just his bar, Ilegal imported its first batch of mezcal from Guatemala to the U.S. in 2010.

Rexer says the brand’s name is a nod to its history but also a move of solidarity with undocumented immigrants. Bacardi purchased a minority stake in Ilegal in 2017, though Rexer still owns the company. It is distributed nationally by Southern Glazer’s. Today, Illegal also makes aged reposado and añejo expressions.

–Written and edited by Audrey Morgan



Interesting Fact Café No Sé, the bar where founder John Rexer created Ilegal, remains open today in Antigua, Guatemala, as a mezcal bar.