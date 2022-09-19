Our judges nominated more than 500 bars, organizations, and individuals across the country for their drinks programs, hospitality, and commitments to building a better bar industry. Below, we’ve compiled a full list of nominees considered by our panel.

A Martini-and-caviar pairing at The Vesper Club in Nashville. John Troxell

Restaurant Bar

54 Mint, San Francisco

67 Orange Street, New York City

Aba, Chicago

Accomplice Bar at Little Fatty’s, Los Angeles

Al Coro, New York City

Atomix, New York City

Audrey, Nashville

Automatic Seafood and Oysters, Birmingham, Alabama

Bacanora, Phoenix

Bar Mar, Chicago

Bar Pigalle, Detroit

Barley Swine, Austin

Bazaar Meat, Chicago

Better Luck Tomorrow, Houston

Blossom Bar, Brookline, Massachusetts

Bonnie’s, Brooklyn, New York

Born and Raised, San Diego

Bresca, Washington, D.C.

Brennan’s, New Orleans

Bronzeville Winery, Chicago

Carversteak, Las Vegas

Caya Coco, Birmingham, Alabama

Charlie Bird, New York City

Cherry Circle Room, Chicago

Chezchez, San Francisco

Cleaver, Las Vegas

Cochecton Fire Station, Cochecton, New York

Corvino, Kansas City, Missouri

Cosme, New York City

Cote, New York City

Crown Shy, New York City

Dama, Los Angeles

Daniel, New York City

Dante, New York City

dLeña, Washington, D.C.

Eleven Madison Park, New York City

Estela, New York City

Etérea, New York City

Francie, Brooklyn, New York

Freya, Detroit

Fritai, New Orleans

Gage & Tollner, Brooklyn, New York

Gramercy Tavern, New York City

Grey Ghost, Chicago

Hawksmoor, New York City

Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas

Highlands Detroit, Detroit

Ironside Fish & Oyster, San Diego

Jaguar Sun, Miami

JBGB’s, Baltimore

Jewel of the South, New Orleans

Justine’s Brasserie, Austin

Kimball House, Decatur, Georgia

Kingfisher, San Diego

Kokomo, Brooklyn, New York

La Pícara, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Lagos Restaurant and Lounge, New York City

Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop, Charleston, South Carolina

Llama Inn, Brooklyn, New York

Loló, San Francisco

L’Oursin, Seattle

Manolito, New Orleans

Maple & Ash, Chicago

Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar, Cleveland

Middle Child Clubhouse, Philadelphia

Momofuku Ko, New York City

Nopa, San Francisco

Obon Sushi Bar Ramen, Tucson, Arizona

Oriole, Chicago

Otium, Los Angeles

Pacific’o on the Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii

Palm & Pine, New Orleans

Palomar, Portland, Oregon

Pier 31 Restaurant, Chicago

Redbird, Los Angeles

République, Los Angeles

Rich Table, San Francisco

Rolo’s, Queens, New York

Rose Mary, Chicago

Saga, New York City

Saint-Germain, New Orleans

Seven Reasons, Washington, D.C.

Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff, Arizona

Skull’s Rainbow Room, Nashville

Sobre Mesa, Oakland

Sotisse, Phoenix

Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Spork, Pittsburgh

Storico Vino, Atlanta

Sunday Vinyl, Denver

Sylvain, New Orleans

Tavernetta, Denver

Thai Diner, New York City

The Baldwin Bar, Woburn, Massachusetts

The Ballard Cut, Ballard, Washington

The Barley Hound, Prescott, Arizona

The Brickyard Downtown, Chandler, Arizona

The Continental and The Vesper Club, Nashville

The Duck Inn, Chicago

The Four Horsemen, Brooklyn, New York

The Long Island Bar, Brooklyn, New York

The Optimist, Nashville

The Silver Dollar, Louisville, Kentucky

The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle

The Warren Bar & Burrow, Pittsburgh

Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, San Francisco

Trade Winds Tavern, Seattle

Zona De Cuba, The Bronx, New York

Death & Co at The Ramble Hotel in Denver. Elliott Clark

Hotel Bar

Allegory, The MC Hotel, Montclair, New Jersey

Bandista, Four Seasons Hotel, Houston

Bar Margot, Four Seasons Hotel, Atlanta

Bar Marilou, Maison de la Luz, New Orleans

Bemelmans Bar, The Carlyle, New York City

Bourbon “O” Bar, Bourbon Orleans, New Orleans

Broken Shaker Chicago, Freehand, Chicago

Broken Shaker Los Angeles, Freehand, Los Angeles

Broken Shaker Miami, Freehand, Miami

Broken Shaker New York, Freehand, New York

Carousel Bar & Lounge, Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans

Century Room, Hotel Congress, Tucson, Arizona

Chemin À La Mer, Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans

Cindy’s Rooftop, Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, Chicago

Cira, The Hoxton, Chicago

Compère Lapin, The Old 77, New Orleans

Corner Bar, Nine Orchard, New York City

Cress on Oak Creek, L’Auberge de Sedona, Sedona, Arizona

Death & Co, The Ramble, Denver

Decanter Hotel, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Dirty Rascal, Thompson Hotel, Atlanta

Evening Bar, Shinola Hotel, Detroit

Founders Club, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle

Hau Tree, Kaimana Beach Hotel, Honolulu

Heydey, White Sands Hotel, Honolulu

Hoja Taqueria, The Generator, Miami Beach

Hot Tin, Pontchartrain Hotel, New Orleans

Hotel Saint Vincent, New Orleans

King Cole Bar, The St. Regis, New York City

Lazy Bird, The Hoxton, Chicago

Lehua Lounge, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Wailea, Hawaii

Lewars Lounge, Halekulani Hotel, Honolulu

LH on 21 & 22, LondonHouse, Chicago

Little Rituals, Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott, Phoenix

Lumière, Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles

Milk Room, Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, Chicago

Mountaineering Club, Graduate Hotel, Seattle

Oak Long Bar + Kitchen, Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston

Occitania, Kissel Uptown Oakland, Oakland

Panorama Room, Graduate Roosevelt Island, New York City

Percheron, Crossroads Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri

Peychaud’s Cocktail Bar, Hotel Maison De Ville, New Orleans

Proof on Main, 21c Museum Hotel, Louisville, Kentucky

Silver Lyan, Riggs, Washington, D.C.

Spago, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Wailea, Hawaii

The Amigo Room, Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs, California

The Bar, Hotel Sorrento, Seattle

The Bar at Hotel Kabuki, San Francisco

The Bar at Hotel Zachary, Chicago

The Bar Room, The Beekman, New York City

The Bowery Lobby, The Bowery Hotel, New York City

The Champagne Bar, Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Surfside, Florida

The Chandelier Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans

The Driskill Bar, The Driskill, Austin

The Elysian Bar, Hotel Peter and Paul, New Orleans

The Lobby Bar, Hotel Chelsea, New York City

The Lobby Bar, The Chloe, New Orleans

The Maybourne Bar, The Maybourne, Los Angeles

The NoMad Bar, NoMad, Las Vegas

The Raines Law Room, The William, New York City

The Rum House, Hotel Edison, New York City

The Sazerac Bar, The Roosevelt, New Orleans

The Spare Room, The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Los Angeles

The Whitby Bar & Restaurant, The Whitby Hotel, New York City

The Wine Bar at The Little Nell, Aspen, Colorado

Travelle, The Langham, Chicago

Upstairs at The Gwen, Chicago

Vol. 39, The Kimpton Grey Hotel, Chicago

Watertrade, South Congress Hotel, Austin

Nickel City in Austin. Consumable Content

Neighborhood Bar

16th Street Bar & Lounge, Chicago

67 Orange Street, New York City

ABV, San Francisco

Anna’s, New Orleans

Anvil, Houston

Attaboy, New York City

Babe’s Bar, Bethel, Vermont

Baby Jane, Miami

Bad Luck Bar, Detroit

Baker’s, Seattle

Bandits, New York City

Bar Moruno, Los Angeles

Bar LunÀtico, Brooklyn, New York

Bar Tonique, New Orleans

Barcoa Agaveria, Phoenix

Barrel Proof, New Orleans

Black Penny, New Orleans

Bon Ton, Atlanta

Brass Tacks, San Francisco

Bronx Bar Detroit, Detroit

Buffa’s, New Orleans

Bureau Bar & Restaurant, Chicago

Bushwick Country Club, Brooklyn, New York

Cantina Mayahuel, San Diego

Chocobar Cortés, The Bronx, New York, and San Juan, Puerto Rico

Clark Street Ale House, Chicago

Clover Club, Brooklyn, New York

Coin-Op, San Diego

Cole’s French Dip, Los Angeles

Common Mollies, Brooklyn, New York

Copycat Co., Washington, D.C.

D.B.A., New Orleans

Dick & Jane’s, Brooklyn, New York

Dino’s, Nashville

Doc’s Clock, San Francisco

Donn’s Depot, Austin

Double Trouble, Houston

Dram Shop, Chicago

Encore Saloon, Honolulu

Erin Rose, New Orleans

Estelle, St. Paul, Minnesota

Estereo, Chicago

Esters Fair Prospect, Waikiki, Hawaii

Everson Royce Bar, Los Angeles

Fishtown Tavern, Philadelphia

Fort Defiance, Brooklyn, New York

Frances Cocktail Lounge, Chicago

Ghostbar, Detroit

Good Housekeeping, Los Angeles

Green Lady Lounge, Kansas City, Missouri

Harry’s Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri

Holiday Cocktail Lounge, New York City

Hugo’s, Los Angeles

Idle Hour, Baltimore

Jammyland, Las Vegas

Jewel of the South, New Orleans

Johnny’s Gold Brick, Houston

Katana Kitten, New York City

Kiesling, Detroit

Kona’s Street Market, San Francisco

Law Bird, Columbus, Ohio

Lighthouse BK, Brooklyn, New York

Lou’s Pub & Package Store, Birmingham, Alabama

Lucky Enough, Providence

Mac’s Club Deuce, Miami

Machete, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Manolito, New Orleans

Margot Natural Wine Bar, Miami

McSorley’s Old Ale House, New York City

Mecca Cafe, Seattle

Meteor, Minneapolis

Mickey’s Tavern, Nashville

Minibar, Miami

Minnows Bar, Brooklyn, New York

Mother’s Ruin, Nashville

Mother’s Ruin, New York City

Mothership Bar, Milwaukee

Mouton, Columbus, Ohio

Muchacho, Atlanta

Nada, Bethesda, Maryland

Neighborhood, San Diego

Nickel City, Austin

Occidental, Denver

Ode To Babel, Brooklyn, New York

Our Fathers, Boston

Over Under, Miami

Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco

Peychaud’s Cocktail Bar, New Orleans

Pier 31 Restaurant, Chicago

Pint + Jigger, Honolulu

Pony Up, Denver

Polite Provisions, San Diego

PotPie, Kansas City, Missouri

Queen Mary Tavern, Chicago

Revel Cafe & Bar, New Orleans

Roger’s Park Social, Chicago

Rudy’s Bar & Grill, New York City

Rye Bar, San Francisco

Saison, Richmond

Sam Bond’s Garage, Eugene, Oregon

Sammy’s Fish Box, The Bronx, New York

Santa’s Pub, Nashville

Seaborne, Brooklyn, New York

Service Bar, Washington, D.C.

Sidecar, Tucson, Arizona

Small Favors, Bloomington, Indiana

Sportsman’s Club, Chicago

Sugar Monk, New York City

Sunny’s Bar, Brooklyn, New York

Sweet Liberty, Miami

Swift Hibernian Lounge, New York City

Targy’s Tavern, Seattle

Temple Bar, Detroit

Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta

The Bartender’s Handshake, Des Moines, Iowa

The Big Bar at Bastion, Nashville

The California Clipper, Chicago

The Commodore, Brooklyn, New York

The Daily Pint, Santa Monica, California

The Domino, New Orleans

The Honeywell, New York City

The Lexington Social, New York City

The Long Island Bar, Brooklyn, New York

The Pearl of Germantown, Louisville, Kentucky

The Quiet Few, Boston

The Rosecomb, Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Saint Bar & Lounge, New Orleans

The Scotch Library, Scottsdale, Arizona

The Silver Dollar, Louisville, Kentucky

Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

Trade Winds Tavern, Seattle

Trouble Bar, Louisville, Kentucky

Turf Supper Club, San Diego

Twelve Mile Limit, New Orleans

Valentine, Phoenix

Vaughan’s Lounge, New Orleans

Vinnie’s Wine Shop, Seattle

West Alabama Ice House, Houston

Williams Inn Pizza & Sports Bar, Chicago

Yacht Club, Denver

Zig Zag Café, Seattle

Overstory in New York City. Natalie Black

Craft Cocktail Bar

12 Cocktail Bar, Atlanta

ABV, San Francisco

Allegory, Washington, D.C.

Amor y Amargo, New York City

Attaboy, Nashville

Attaboy, New York City

Bad Luck Bar, Detroit

Bar Goto, New York City

Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu

Big Bar, Los Angeles

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Café La Trova, Miami

Castalia, Detroit

Century Grand, Phoenix

Clover Club, Brooklyn, New York

Cure, New Orleans

Dante, New York City

Death & Co, Denver

Death & Co, Los Angeles

Death & Co, New York City

Double Chicken Please, New York City

Friends and Family, Oakland

Haberdasher, San Jose, California

Happy Accidents, Albuquerque

Here and Now, Los Angeles

Here Nor There, Austin

Jaguar Sun, Miami

Jammyland, Las Vegas

Jewel of the South, New Orleans

Julep, Houston

Katana Kitten, New York City

Kumiko, Chicago

La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Libertine Social, Las Vegas

Little Rituals, Phoenix

Lost Spirits, Las Vegas

Mace, New York City

Maison Premiere, Brooklyn, New York

Maple & Ash, Chicago

Manhatta, New York City

Multnomah Whiskey Library, Portland, Oregon

Muse Spirits, Chicago

Overstory, New York City

Palomar, Portland, Oregon

Palm & Pine, New Orleans

Pearl Diver, Nashville

Peychaud’s Cocktail Bar, New Orleans

Please Don’t Tell, New York City

Portal Cocktails, Tucson, Arizona

Portland Hunt + Alpine Club, Portland, Maine

Raised by Wolves, San Diego

Realm of the 52 Remedies, San Diego

Scofflaw, Chicago

Scotch Lodge, Portland, Oregon

Service Bar, Washington, D.C.

Sidecar, Tucson, Arizona

Silver Lyan, Washington, D.C.

Small Victory, Austin

Sparrow, Chicago

Standby, Detroit

Sugar Monk, New York City

Sunken Harbor Club, Brooklyn, New York

Sweet Liberty, Miami

Teardrop, Portland, Oregon

Temple Bar, New York City

The Aviary, Chicago

The Bar at Audrey, Nashville

The Beehive, San Francisco

The Dead Rabbit, New York City

The Doctor’s Office, Seattle

The Green Zone, Washington, D.C.

The Gwen, Chicago

The Office, Chicago

The Roosevelt Room, Austin

The Sixth, Chicago

Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

Trick Dog, San Francisco

True Laurel, San Francisco

UnderTow, Phoenix

Vessel, New Orleans

Viridian, Oakland

Double Chicken Please in New York City. Emmanuel Rosario

New Bar

Anna’s, New Orleans

Bandits, New York City

Bar 1912 @ Valentine, Phoenix

Barda, Detroit

Bayberry Garden, Providence

Bonnie’s, Brooklyn, NY

Café de L’Enfer, New York City

Chandelier Bar, New Orleans

Darling’s, Louisville, Kentucky

Double Chicken Please, New York City

Dovetail Bar, New Orleans

Doya, Miami

Esmé, Chicago

ESP HiFi, Denver

Gage & Tollner, Brooklyn, New York

Garden Bar PHX, Phoenix

Hawksmoor, New York City

Jane Jane, Washington, D.C.

KHLA, Phoenix

Kingfisher, San Diego

La Bouche, Denver

Le Loup, Nashville

Lumière, Los Angeles

Middle Child Clubhouse, Philadelphia

Mother’s Ruin, Chicago

Muse Spirits, Chicago

Nights & Weekends, Chicago

Nighthawk, Kansas City, Missouri

Nobody’s Darling, Chicago

Nothing Really Matters, New York City

Overstory, New York City

Peychaud’s Cocktail Bar, New Orleans

Platypus, St. Louis

Rough Rider, Phoenix

Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar & Kitchen, Atlanta

Small Favors, Bloomington, Indiana

Sunken Harbor Club, Brooklyn, New York

Tabiki, Portland, Oregon

The Bar at Audrey, Nashville

Trash Panda Drinking Club, Houston

Viridian, Oakland

Wild Orange, Honolulu

Yacht Club, Denver

The namesake drink at Arnaud’s French 75 in New Orleans. Arnaud’s Restaurant

Classic Bar

67 Orange Street, New York City

Amor y Amargo, New York City

Anvil, Houston

Arnaud’s French 75, New Orleans

Attaboy, New York City

Bacchanal Wine, New Orleans

Barmini, Washington, D.C.

Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29, New Orleans

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix

Canon, Seattle

Carousel Bar & Lounge, New Orleans

Club 33, Anaheim, CA

Cole’s French Dip, Los Angeles

Comstock Saloon, San Francisco

Cure, New Orleans

Dalva, San Francisco

Death & Co, New York City

Drink, Boston

Dutch Kills Bar, Queens, New York

Elixir, San Francisco

Employees Only, New York City

Erin Rose, New Orleans

Gilt Bar, Chicago

Grand Army Bar, Brooklyn, New York

Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant, New York City

Half Step, Austin

Harvard & Stone, Los Angeles

Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas

Huber’s, Portland, Oregon

Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Washington, D.C.

La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar, New Orleans

Leyenda, Brooklyn, New York

Mace, New York City

Maison Premiere, Brooklyn, New York

Mother’s Ruin, New York City

One Flew South, Atlanta

Please Don’t Tell, New York City

Polite Provisions, San Diego

Prizefighter, Emeryville, California

Rob Roy, Seattle

Rum Club, Portland, Oregon

Scofflaw, Chicago

Seven Grand, Los Angeles

Smuggler’s Cove, San Francisco

Sportsman’s Club, Chicago

St. Elmo Steak House, Indianapolis

Teardrop Lounge, Portland, Oregon

The Aviary, Chicago

The Buena Vista Cafe, San Francisco

The Dead Rabbit, New York City

The Eddy, Providence

The Esquire Tavern, San Antonio

The Hideout, Seattle

The Long Island Bar, Brooklyn, New York

The Normandie Club, Los Angeles

The Patterson House, Nashville

The Raines Law Room, New York City

The Sazerac Bar, New Orleans

The Varnish, Los Angeles

The Violet Hour, Chicago

Three Dots and a Dash, Chicago

Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, San Francisco

Tonga Hut, Los Angeles

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Anaheim, California

Trader Vic’s, Emeryville, California

Williams & Graham, Denver

Zig Zag Café, Seattle

Multnomah Whiskey Library in Portland, Oregon. Weller Creative

Spirits Selection

Acme Bar & Company, Oakland

Adrift Tiki Bar, Denver

Amor y Amargo, New York City

Anvil, Houston

Bar 1912 @ Valentine, Phoenix

Bar 1919, San Antonio

Bar Expo, Louisville, Kentucky

Bar Goto, New York City

Barrel Proof, New Orleans

Billy Sunday, Chicago

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix

Brandy Library, New York City

Cantina Mayahuel, San Diego

Caya Coco, Birmingham, Alabama

Century Grand, Phoenix

Compère Lapin, New Orleans

Delilah’s, Chicago

El Agave Restaurant & Tequileria, San Diego

Estereo, Chicago

Finn’s Manor, Denver

Genever, Los Angeles

Gracias Madre, Los Angeles

Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas

Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Washington, D.C.

Jammyland, Las Vegas

Katana Kitten, New York City

KHLA, Phoenix

Leyenda, Brooklyn, New York

Library Bar, New York City

Madre, Los Angeles

Maison Premiere, Brooklyn, New York

Mezcalito, San Francisco

Milk Room, Chicago

Multnomah Whiskey Library, Portland, Oregon

Nickel City, Austin

Olympic Bar, Seattle

Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco

Raised by Wolves, San Diego

Roquette, Seattle

Rum Club, Portland, Oregon

Rumba, Seattle

Seven Grand, Los Angeles

Smuggler’s Cove, San Francisco

Sweet Liberty, Miami

Tahona Mercado, San Francisco

The Ballard Cut, Ballard, Washington

The Bamboo Room, Chicago

The Dead Rabbit, New York City

The Doctor’s Office, Seattle

The Gin Joint, Charleston, South Carolina

The Gin Room, St. Louis

The Liberty, New York City

The Office, Chicago

The Ragtrader, New York City

The Roosevelt Room, Austin

The Silver Dollar, Louisville, Kentucky

The Sugar House, Detroit

The Sylvester, Miami

Three Dots and a Dash, Chicago

Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, San Francisco

Untitled Supper Club, Chicago

Vals, New Orleans

Whitechapel, San Francisco

Stephanie Saputo, Keyatta Mincey Parker, and Rori Robinson in their bartenders’ community garden A Sip of Paradise in Atlanta. Kimberly Howell, Natural Look Photography

Prioritizing the Planet

The everyday choices we make can have long-lasting repercussions on our local and global environments. This award recognizes those who prioritize decisions that minimize their carbon footprint, from waste reduction to recycling/upcycling and making conscientious product choices.

A Sip of Paradise Garden

Anvil, Houston

Ryan Chetiyawardana, Mr Lyan

Jill Cockson, Swordfish Tom’s

Don’t Trash Glass

Doomersive

Garden Bar PHX, Phoenix

Happy Accidents, Albuquerque

Hospitality 201

Loni Lewis, Ardsley Station

Novo Fogo

Paper Plane, San Jose

Portland Cocktail Week

Providence, Los Angeles

Rhodora Wine Bar, Brooklyn, New York

Kate E. Richards, Author, Drinking with Chickens: Free-Range Cocktails for the Happiest Hour

Small Favors, Bloomington, Indiana

Claire Sprouse, Outlook Good and Buddy

Naama Tamir, Lighthouse BK and Fair Kitchens

The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club, Nashville

Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

Nicolas Torres, True Laurel and Buddy

The No Us Without You LA team packs up a truck with food donations for undocumented hospitality workers. Mel Castro

Community Builders

Restaurants and bars have always been centers of the communities they serve as places to meet, share news, celebrate, and organize. This award recognizes those who move beyond existing in a community to being an active part of their community. Whether providing a living wage, supporting local organizations, or volunteering, community builders go beyond their nightly service to fight for a more equitable future for everyone in the communities they touch.

Angel’s Share, Houston

Another Round Another Rally

Ba'sik, Brooklyn, New York

Barrio Café, Phoenix

Bartenders 4 Change

Barter & Shake, Phoenix

BVHospitality

Chris Cabrera, Bacardi

CampOUT LA

Amanda Carto, Pouring With Heart

Chocolate City’s Best

Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

Dave’s Lesbian Bar

Tara Fougner, Thirsty Media

Karl Franz, 67 Orange Street

Friends and Family, Oakland

Chelsea Gregoire, Drinkable Genius and Church

Gio Gutierrez, Chat Chow TV

Happy Accidents, Albuquerque

Bobby Heugel, Anvil

Hospitality Relief Dashboard

Hot Bread Kitchen

Andra “AJ” Johnson, Serenata and DMV Black Restaurant Week

Lindsey Johnson, Lush Life Productions

La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Edward Lee, 610 Magnolia

Lighthouse BK, Brooklyn, New York

David Martinez, Café La Trova and Sweet Liberty

Nectaly Mendoza, Herbs & Rye

Matt Miller, The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group

No Us Without You LA

NoraeBar, Louisville, Kentucky

Pacific’o on the Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii

Project Paulie

Joel Rivas, Heard

Saffron De Twah, Detroit

Jessica Sanders, DrinkWell

Service Bar, Washington, D.C.

Serving Those Serving

Andy Seymour, Liquid Productions

Aaron Gregory Smith, United States Bartenders’ Guild

Smith Hospitality Group

Speed Rack

Sportsman’s Club, Chicago

Claire Sprouse, Outlook Good and Buddy

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

The Blend

The Domino, New Orleans

The Ginn Mill, Denver

The Oregon Public House, Portland, Oregon

Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

Trouble Bar, Louisville, Kentucky

Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans

Turning Tables NOLA

Gabriel Uruttia, Brugal 1888

Valley Bar, Phoenix

Vinnie’s Wine Shop, Seattle

Clare Ward, Art Beyond the Glass

Water Bear Bar, Boise, Idaho

Wildhawk, San Francisco

J’Nai Williams, Pretty Magic Cocktails

Williams & Graham, Denver

Yacht Club, Denver



Mentors and students at an event for Turning Tables NOLA, a career development organization focused on equity in the hospitality industry. Carlos M Silva

Creating an Inclusive Space

Each guest and employee is unique and so are the steps necessary to make them feel safe and comfortable in their surroundings. This award recognizes establishments, individuals, and organizations that create safe, inclusive, and accessible spaces for everyone.

67 Orange Street, New York City

Another Round Another Rally

Colin Asare-Appiah, Bacardi

Bandits, New York City

Bar Flores, Los Angeles

Tiffanie Barriere, The Drinking Coach

Black On Both Sides

Leo Braddock, Children Shouldn’t Hunger

Brown & Balanced

Bumbo’s Bar, Hamtramck, Michigan

Chocolate City’s Best

Clay, New York City

Contento, New York City

Dalva, San Francisco

Samara Davis, Black Bourbon Society

Dreamland and Carnelian Bay, Seattle

Tara Fougner, Thirsty Media

Friends and Family, Oakland

Joshua Gandee, No Proof Podcast

Good Friends Bar, New Orleans

Chelsea Gregoire, Drinkable Genius and Church

Happy Accidents, Albuquerque

L. Kasimu Harris, Photographer, Vanishing Black Bars and Lounges

Hey Love, Portland, Oregon

Jeffery Pub, Chicago

John Brown’s Underground, Lawrence, Kansas

Karim Lateef, Arcane Distilling and Craft Brand Theory

Leyenda, Brooklyn, New York

Llama Inn, Brooklyn, New York

Lush Life Productions

Michaela Mendelsohn, TransCanWork

Julia Momose, Kumiko

Moneygun, Chicago

Alex Negranza, Gay & Lesbian Alliance for Spirited Sipping

T. Cole Newton, Twelve Mile Limit, The Domino and United States Bartenders’ Guild

Nobody’s Darling, Chicago

Outsmart NYC

Platypus, St. Louis

Amy Probasco, The Blend

Queer/Bar, Seattle

Radical XChange

Joel Rivas, Heard

Danielle Robinson, Diageo

Safe Bars

Jorge Saldarriaga, Diageo and Grocery Run Club

Jay Sanders, Drastic Measures

Jessica Sayles, The Local Plug

Small Favors, Bloomington, Indiana

Claire Sprouse, Outlook Good and Buddy

Jackie Summers, Sorel

Swordfish Tom’s, Kansas City, Missouri

Naama and Assaf Tamir, Lighthouse BK

The Cocktail Apprentice Program, Tales of the Cocktail

Chockie Tom, Doomersive

Trouble Bar, Louisville, Kentucky

Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans

Turning Tables NOLA

Fawn Weaver, Uncle Nearest

Willow, Detroit

Sharon Yeung, Daijobu Pop Up



The Healthtender Amie Ward, a certified health coach and mobility specialist. Shandi Chester

Health & Wellness

Working in the hospitality industry is demanding both physically and mentally. Excellence in our roles and outstanding service to our guests, however, begins with meeting our needs for care first. This award recognizes individuals or organizations that are helping to focus on our bodies and minds rather than the grind. These individuals and organizations are creating avenues to a healthier industry physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Aria Accetta, Seedlip

Another Round Another Rally

Ben’s Friends

Julio Cabrera, Café La Trova

Chow

Comedor Run Club

Comp Tab Relief Fund

Focus on Health

Joshua Gandee, No Proof Podcast

Kate Gerwin, Happy Accidents

Josh Harris, The Bon Vivants

Heard

I’ll Have What She’s Having

Khesed Wellness

Kat Kinsman, Chefs With Issues

La Maison Wellness

Jack McGarry, The Dead Rabbit

Robin Nance, The Blend

Gary Obligacion, Post Ranch Inn

Oyster Sunday

Marcia Polas, Realignment Specialist

Restaurant After Hours

Safe Bars

The Healthtender

Claire Warner, Æcorn

Women of the Bevolution

The team at Jewel of the South in New Orleans. Denny Culbert

Expertise in Hospitality

Genuine hospitality goes beyond ticking off the boxes on a list of steps of service. It’s the art of anticipating the needs of guests before the guests even recognize those needs. It’s taking extra steps to ensure the guest carries the memories of their experience with them long after the check is closed. This award recognizes establishments that have taken hospitality to the next level, keeping the spotlight on the guest by creating unforgettable experiences during every service.

54 Mint, San Francisco

Amor y Amargo, New York City

Attaboy, Nashville

Attaboy, New York City

Ba'sik, Brooklyn, New York

Bar Goto, New York City

Barda, Detroit

Barrel Proof, New Orleans

Blossom Bar, Brookline, Massachusetts

Bonnie’s, Brooklyn, New York

Born and Raised, San Diego

Café La Trova, Miami

Canlis, Seattle

Clover Club, Brooklyn, New York

Dalva, San Francisco

Dear Irving on Hudson, New York City

Death & Co, New York City

Employees Only, New York City

Estela, New York City

Frasca Hospitality Group, Denver

Friends and Family, Oakland

Gage & Tollner, Brooklyn, New York

Gramercy Tavern, New York City

Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Louisville, Kentucky

Jewel of the South, New Orleans

Julep, Houston

Kumiko, Chicago

La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Leyenda, Brooklyn, New York

Locust, Nashville

L’Oursin, Seattle

Manolito, New Orleans

Marta, New York City

MJ Neff & Co

Navy Strength, Seattle

Overstory, New York City

Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco

Pigtail by José Andrés, Chicago

Rich Table, San Francisco

Revel Cafe & Bar, New Orleans

Robert’s Western World, Nashville

Segnatore, Chicago

Service Bar, Washington, D.C.

Silver Lyan, Washington, D.C.

Smuggler’s Cove, San Francisco

Sportsman’s Club, Chicago

Sweet Liberty, Miami

Sweetwater, Brooklyn, New York

Tavernetta, Denver

The Aviary, Chicago

The Dead Rabbit, New York City

The Doctor’s Office, Seattle

The Drinking Coach

The Modern Mixologist

The Roosevelt Room, Austin

Three Dots and a Dash, Chicago

Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, San Francisco

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Anaheim, California

What If Syndicate, Chicago

Zig Zag Café, Seattle

