Our judges nominated more than 500 bars, organizations, and individuals across the country for their drinks programs, hospitality, and commitments to building a better bar industry. Below, we’ve compiled a full list of nominees considered by our panel.
Restaurant Bar
54 Mint, San Francisco
67 Orange Street, New York City
Aba, Chicago
Accomplice Bar at Little Fatty’s, Los Angeles
Al Coro, New York City
Atomix, New York City
Audrey, Nashville
Automatic Seafood and Oysters, Birmingham, Alabama
Bacanora, Phoenix
Bar Mar, Chicago
Bar Pigalle, Detroit
Barley Swine, Austin
Bazaar Meat, Chicago
Better Luck Tomorrow, Houston
Blossom Bar, Brookline, Massachusetts
Bonnie’s, Brooklyn, New York
Born and Raised, San Diego
Bresca, Washington, D.C.
Brennan’s, New Orleans
Bronzeville Winery, Chicago
Carversteak, Las Vegas
Caya Coco, Birmingham, Alabama
Charlie Bird, New York City
Cherry Circle Room, Chicago
Chezchez, San Francisco
Cleaver, Las Vegas
Cochecton Fire Station, Cochecton, New York
Corvino, Kansas City, Missouri
Cosme, New York City
Cote, New York City
Crown Shy, New York City
Dama, Los Angeles
Daniel, New York City
Dante, New York City
dLeña, Washington, D.C.
Eleven Madison Park, New York City
Estela, New York City
Etérea, New York City
Francie, Brooklyn, New York
Freya, Detroit
Fritai, New Orleans
Gage & Tollner, Brooklyn, New York
Gramercy Tavern, New York City
Grey Ghost, Chicago
Hawksmoor, New York City
Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
Highlands Detroit, Detroit
Ironside Fish & Oyster, San Diego
Jaguar Sun, Miami
JBGB’s, Baltimore
Jewel of the South, New Orleans
Justine’s Brasserie, Austin
Kimball House, Decatur, Georgia
Kingfisher, San Diego
Kokomo, Brooklyn, New York
La Pícara, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Lagos Restaurant and Lounge, New York City
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop, Charleston, South Carolina
Llama Inn, Brooklyn, New York
Loló, San Francisco
L’Oursin, Seattle
Manolito, New Orleans
Maple & Ash, Chicago
Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar, Cleveland
Middle Child Clubhouse, Philadelphia
Momofuku Ko, New York City
Nopa, San Francisco
Obon Sushi Bar Ramen, Tucson, Arizona
Oriole, Chicago
Otium, Los Angeles
Pacific’o on the Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
Palm & Pine, New Orleans
Palomar, Portland, Oregon
Pier 31 Restaurant, Chicago
Redbird, Los Angeles
République, Los Angeles
Rich Table, San Francisco
Rolo’s, Queens, New York
Rose Mary, Chicago
Saga, New York City
Saint-Germain, New Orleans
Seven Reasons, Washington, D.C.
Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff, Arizona
Skull’s Rainbow Room, Nashville
Sobre Mesa, Oakland
Sotisse, Phoenix
Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis
Spork, Pittsburgh
Storico Vino, Atlanta
Sunday Vinyl, Denver
Sylvain, New Orleans
Tavernetta, Denver
Thai Diner, New York City
The Baldwin Bar, Woburn, Massachusetts
The Ballard Cut, Ballard, Washington
The Barley Hound, Prescott, Arizona
The Brickyard Downtown, Chandler, Arizona
The Continental and The Vesper Club, Nashville
The Duck Inn, Chicago
The Four Horsemen, Brooklyn, New York
The Long Island Bar, Brooklyn, New York
The Optimist, Nashville
The Silver Dollar, Louisville, Kentucky
The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle
The Warren Bar & Burrow, Pittsburgh
Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, San Francisco
Trade Winds Tavern, Seattle
Zona De Cuba, The Bronx, New York
Hotel Bar
Allegory, The MC Hotel, Montclair, New Jersey
Bandista, Four Seasons Hotel, Houston
Bar Margot, Four Seasons Hotel, Atlanta
Bar Marilou, Maison de la Luz, New Orleans
Bemelmans Bar, The Carlyle, New York City
Bourbon “O” Bar, Bourbon Orleans, New Orleans
Broken Shaker Chicago, Freehand, Chicago
Broken Shaker Los Angeles, Freehand, Los Angeles
Broken Shaker Miami, Freehand, Miami
Broken Shaker New York, Freehand, New York
Carousel Bar & Lounge, Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans
Century Room, Hotel Congress, Tucson, Arizona
Chemin À La Mer, Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans
Cindy’s Rooftop, Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, Chicago
Cira, The Hoxton, Chicago
Compère Lapin, The Old 77, New Orleans
Corner Bar, Nine Orchard, New York City
Cress on Oak Creek, L’Auberge de Sedona, Sedona, Arizona
Death & Co, The Ramble, Denver
Decanter Hotel, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Dirty Rascal, Thompson Hotel, Atlanta
Evening Bar, Shinola Hotel, Detroit
Founders Club, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle
Hau Tree, Kaimana Beach Hotel, Honolulu
Heydey, White Sands Hotel, Honolulu
Hoja Taqueria, The Generator, Miami Beach
Hot Tin, Pontchartrain Hotel, New Orleans
Hotel Saint Vincent, New Orleans
King Cole Bar, The St. Regis, New York City
Lazy Bird, The Hoxton, Chicago
Lehua Lounge, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Wailea, Hawaii
Lewars Lounge, Halekulani Hotel, Honolulu
LH on 21 & 22, LondonHouse, Chicago
Little Rituals, Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott, Phoenix
Lumière, Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles
Milk Room, Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, Chicago
Mountaineering Club, Graduate Hotel, Seattle
Oak Long Bar + Kitchen, Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston
Occitania, Kissel Uptown Oakland, Oakland
Panorama Room, Graduate Roosevelt Island, New York City
Percheron, Crossroads Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri
Peychaud’s Cocktail Bar, Hotel Maison De Ville, New Orleans
Proof on Main, 21c Museum Hotel, Louisville, Kentucky
Silver Lyan, Riggs, Washington, D.C.
Spago, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Wailea, Hawaii
The Amigo Room, Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs, California
The Bar, Hotel Sorrento, Seattle
The Bar at Hotel Kabuki, San Francisco
The Bar at Hotel Zachary, Chicago
The Bar Room, The Beekman, New York City
The Bowery Lobby, The Bowery Hotel, New York City
The Champagne Bar, Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Surfside, Florida
The Chandelier Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans
The Driskill Bar, The Driskill, Austin
The Elysian Bar, Hotel Peter and Paul, New Orleans
The Lobby Bar, Hotel Chelsea, New York City
The Lobby Bar, The Chloe, New Orleans
The Maybourne Bar, The Maybourne, Los Angeles
The NoMad Bar, NoMad, Las Vegas
The Raines Law Room, The William, New York City
The Rum House, Hotel Edison, New York City
The Sazerac Bar, The Roosevelt, New Orleans
The Spare Room, The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Los Angeles
The Whitby Bar & Restaurant, The Whitby Hotel, New York City
The Wine Bar at The Little Nell, Aspen, Colorado
Travelle, The Langham, Chicago
Upstairs at The Gwen, Chicago
Vol. 39, The Kimpton Grey Hotel, Chicago
Watertrade, South Congress Hotel, Austin
Neighborhood Bar
16th Street Bar & Lounge, Chicago
67 Orange Street, New York City
ABV, San Francisco
Anna’s, New Orleans
Anvil, Houston
Attaboy, New York City
Babe’s Bar, Bethel, Vermont
Baby Jane, Miami
Bad Luck Bar, Detroit
Baker’s, Seattle
Bandits, New York City
Bar Moruno, Los Angeles
Bar LunÀtico, Brooklyn, New York
Bar Tonique, New Orleans
Barcoa Agaveria, Phoenix
Barrel Proof, New Orleans
Black Penny, New Orleans
Bon Ton, Atlanta
Brass Tacks, San Francisco
Bronx Bar Detroit, Detroit
Buffa’s, New Orleans
Bureau Bar & Restaurant, Chicago
Bushwick Country Club, Brooklyn, New York
Cantina Mayahuel, San Diego
Chocobar Cortés, The Bronx, New York, and San Juan, Puerto Rico
Clark Street Ale House, Chicago
Clover Club, Brooklyn, New York
Coin-Op, San Diego
Cole’s French Dip, Los Angeles
Common Mollies, Brooklyn, New York
Copycat Co., Washington, D.C.
D.B.A., New Orleans
Dick & Jane’s, Brooklyn, New York
Dino’s, Nashville
Doc’s Clock, San Francisco
Donn’s Depot, Austin
Double Trouble, Houston
Dram Shop, Chicago
Encore Saloon, Honolulu
Erin Rose, New Orleans
Estelle, St. Paul, Minnesota
Estereo, Chicago
Esters Fair Prospect, Waikiki, Hawaii
Everson Royce Bar, Los Angeles
Fishtown Tavern, Philadelphia
Fort Defiance, Brooklyn, New York
Frances Cocktail Lounge, Chicago
Ghostbar, Detroit
Good Housekeeping, Los Angeles
Green Lady Lounge, Kansas City, Missouri
Harry’s Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri
Holiday Cocktail Lounge, New York City
Hugo’s, Los Angeles
Idle Hour, Baltimore
Jammyland, Las Vegas
Jewel of the South, New Orleans
Johnny’s Gold Brick, Houston
Katana Kitten, New York City
Kiesling, Detroit
Kona’s Street Market, San Francisco
Law Bird, Columbus, Ohio
Lighthouse BK, Brooklyn, New York
Lou’s Pub & Package Store, Birmingham, Alabama
Lucky Enough, Providence
Mac’s Club Deuce, Miami
Machete, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Manolito, New Orleans
Margot Natural Wine Bar, Miami
McSorley’s Old Ale House, New York City
Mecca Cafe, Seattle
Meteor, Minneapolis
Mickey’s Tavern, Nashville
Minibar, Miami
Minnows Bar, Brooklyn, New York
Mother’s Ruin, Nashville
Mother’s Ruin, New York City
Mothership Bar, Milwaukee
Mouton, Columbus, Ohio
Muchacho, Atlanta
Nada, Bethesda, Maryland
Neighborhood, San Diego
Nickel City, Austin
Occidental, Denver
Ode To Babel, Brooklyn, New York
Our Fathers, Boston
Over Under, Miami
Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco
Peychaud’s Cocktail Bar, New Orleans
Pier 31 Restaurant, Chicago
Pint + Jigger, Honolulu
Pony Up, Denver
Polite Provisions, San Diego
PotPie, Kansas City, Missouri
Queen Mary Tavern, Chicago
Revel Cafe & Bar, New Orleans
Roger’s Park Social, Chicago
Rudy’s Bar & Grill, New York City
Rye Bar, San Francisco
Saison, Richmond
Sam Bond’s Garage, Eugene, Oregon
Sammy’s Fish Box, The Bronx, New York
Santa’s Pub, Nashville
Seaborne, Brooklyn, New York
Service Bar, Washington, D.C.
Sidecar, Tucson, Arizona
Small Favors, Bloomington, Indiana
Sportsman’s Club, Chicago
Sugar Monk, New York City
Sunny’s Bar, Brooklyn, New York
Sweet Liberty, Miami
Swift Hibernian Lounge, New York City
Targy’s Tavern, Seattle
Temple Bar, Detroit
Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta
The Bartender’s Handshake, Des Moines, Iowa
The Big Bar at Bastion, Nashville
The California Clipper, Chicago
The Commodore, Brooklyn, New York
The Daily Pint, Santa Monica, California
The Domino, New Orleans
The Honeywell, New York City
The Lexington Social, New York City
The Long Island Bar, Brooklyn, New York
The Pearl of Germantown, Louisville, Kentucky
The Quiet Few, Boston
The Rosecomb, Chattanooga, Tennessee
The Saint Bar & Lounge, New Orleans
The Scotch Library, Scottsdale, Arizona
The Silver Dollar, Louisville, Kentucky
Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
Trade Winds Tavern, Seattle
Trouble Bar, Louisville, Kentucky
Turf Supper Club, San Diego
Twelve Mile Limit, New Orleans
Valentine, Phoenix
Vaughan’s Lounge, New Orleans
Vinnie’s Wine Shop, Seattle
West Alabama Ice House, Houston
Williams Inn Pizza & Sports Bar, Chicago
Yacht Club, Denver
Zig Zag Café, Seattle
Craft Cocktail Bar
12 Cocktail Bar, Atlanta
ABV, San Francisco
Allegory, Washington, D.C.
Amor y Amargo, New York City
Attaboy, Nashville
Attaboy, New York City
Bad Luck Bar, Detroit
Bar Goto, New York City
Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu
Big Bar, Los Angeles
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix
Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Café La Trova, Miami
Castalia, Detroit
Century Grand, Phoenix
Clover Club, Brooklyn, New York
Cure, New Orleans
Dante, New York City
Death & Co, Denver
Death & Co, Los Angeles
Death & Co, New York City
Double Chicken Please, New York City
Friends and Family, Oakland
Haberdasher, San Jose, California
Happy Accidents, Albuquerque
Here and Now, Los Angeles
Here Nor There, Austin
Jaguar Sun, Miami
Jammyland, Las Vegas
Jewel of the South, New Orleans
Julep, Houston
Katana Kitten, New York City
Kumiko, Chicago
La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Libertine Social, Las Vegas
Little Rituals, Phoenix
Lost Spirits, Las Vegas
Mace, New York City
Maison Premiere, Brooklyn, New York
Maple & Ash, Chicago
Manhatta, New York City
Multnomah Whiskey Library, Portland, Oregon
Muse Spirits, Chicago
Overstory, New York City
Palomar, Portland, Oregon
Palm & Pine, New Orleans
Pearl Diver, Nashville
Peychaud’s Cocktail Bar, New Orleans
Please Don’t Tell, New York City
Portal Cocktails, Tucson, Arizona
Portland Hunt + Alpine Club, Portland, Maine
Raised by Wolves, San Diego
Realm of the 52 Remedies, San Diego
Scofflaw, Chicago
Scotch Lodge, Portland, Oregon
Service Bar, Washington, D.C.
Sidecar, Tucson, Arizona
Silver Lyan, Washington, D.C.
Small Victory, Austin
Sparrow, Chicago
Standby, Detroit
Sugar Monk, New York City
Sunken Harbor Club, Brooklyn, New York
Sweet Liberty, Miami
Teardrop, Portland, Oregon
Temple Bar, New York City
The Aviary, Chicago
The Bar at Audrey, Nashville
The Beehive, San Francisco
The Dead Rabbit, New York City
The Doctor’s Office, Seattle
The Green Zone, Washington, D.C.
The Gwen, Chicago
The Office, Chicago
The Roosevelt Room, Austin
The Sixth, Chicago
Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
Trick Dog, San Francisco
True Laurel, San Francisco
UnderTow, Phoenix
Vessel, New Orleans
Viridian, Oakland
New Bar
Anna’s, New Orleans
Bandits, New York City
Bar 1912 @ Valentine, Phoenix
Barda, Detroit
Bayberry Garden, Providence
Bonnie’s, Brooklyn, NY
Café de L’Enfer, New York City
Chandelier Bar, New Orleans
Darling’s, Louisville, Kentucky
Double Chicken Please, New York City
Dovetail Bar, New Orleans
Doya, Miami
Esmé, Chicago
ESP HiFi, Denver
Gage & Tollner, Brooklyn, New York
Garden Bar PHX, Phoenix
Hawksmoor, New York City
Jane Jane, Washington, D.C.
KHLA, Phoenix
Kingfisher, San Diego
La Bouche, Denver
Le Loup, Nashville
Lumière, Los Angeles
Middle Child Clubhouse, Philadelphia
Mother’s Ruin, Chicago
Muse Spirits, Chicago
Nights & Weekends, Chicago
Nighthawk, Kansas City, Missouri
Nobody’s Darling, Chicago
Nothing Really Matters, New York City
Overstory, New York City
Peychaud’s Cocktail Bar, New Orleans
Platypus, St. Louis
Rough Rider, Phoenix
Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar & Kitchen, Atlanta
Small Favors, Bloomington, Indiana
Sunken Harbor Club, Brooklyn, New York
Tabiki, Portland, Oregon
The Bar at Audrey, Nashville
Trash Panda Drinking Club, Houston
Viridian, Oakland
Wild Orange, Honolulu
Yacht Club, Denver
Classic Bar
67 Orange Street, New York City
Amor y Amargo, New York City
Anvil, Houston
Arnaud’s French 75, New Orleans
Attaboy, New York City
Bacchanal Wine, New Orleans
Barmini, Washington, D.C.
Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29, New Orleans
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix
Canon, Seattle
Carousel Bar & Lounge, New Orleans
Club 33, Anaheim, CA
Cole’s French Dip, Los Angeles
Comstock Saloon, San Francisco
Cure, New Orleans
Dalva, San Francisco
Death & Co, New York City
Drink, Boston
Dutch Kills Bar, Queens, New York
Elixir, San Francisco
Employees Only, New York City
Erin Rose, New Orleans
Gilt Bar, Chicago
Grand Army Bar, Brooklyn, New York
Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant, New York City
Half Step, Austin
Harvard & Stone, Los Angeles
Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
Huber’s, Portland, Oregon
Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Washington, D.C.
La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar, New Orleans
Leyenda, Brooklyn, New York
Mace, New York City
Maison Premiere, Brooklyn, New York
Mother’s Ruin, New York City
One Flew South, Atlanta
Please Don’t Tell, New York City
Polite Provisions, San Diego
Prizefighter, Emeryville, California
Rob Roy, Seattle
Rum Club, Portland, Oregon
Scofflaw, Chicago
Seven Grand, Los Angeles
Smuggler’s Cove, San Francisco
Sportsman’s Club, Chicago
St. Elmo Steak House, Indianapolis
Teardrop Lounge, Portland, Oregon
The Aviary, Chicago
The Buena Vista Cafe, San Francisco
The Dead Rabbit, New York City
The Eddy, Providence
The Esquire Tavern, San Antonio
The Hideout, Seattle
The Long Island Bar, Brooklyn, New York
The Normandie Club, Los Angeles
The Patterson House, Nashville
The Raines Law Room, New York City
The Sazerac Bar, New Orleans
The Varnish, Los Angeles
The Violet Hour, Chicago
Three Dots and a Dash, Chicago
Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, San Francisco
Tonga Hut, Los Angeles
Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Anaheim, California
Trader Vic’s, Emeryville, California
Williams & Graham, Denver
Zig Zag Café, Seattle
Spirits Selection
Acme Bar & Company, Oakland
Adrift Tiki Bar, Denver
Amor y Amargo, New York City
Anvil, Houston
Bar 1912 @ Valentine, Phoenix
Bar 1919, San Antonio
Bar Expo, Louisville, Kentucky
Bar Goto, New York City
Barrel Proof, New Orleans
Billy Sunday, Chicago
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix
Brandy Library, New York City
Cantina Mayahuel, San Diego
Caya Coco, Birmingham, Alabama
Century Grand, Phoenix
Compère Lapin, New Orleans
Delilah’s, Chicago
El Agave Restaurant & Tequileria, San Diego
Estereo, Chicago
Finn’s Manor, Denver
Genever, Los Angeles
Gracias Madre, Los Angeles
Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Washington, D.C.
Jammyland, Las Vegas
Katana Kitten, New York City
KHLA, Phoenix
Leyenda, Brooklyn, New York
Library Bar, New York City
Madre, Los Angeles
Maison Premiere, Brooklyn, New York
Mezcalito, San Francisco
Milk Room, Chicago
Multnomah Whiskey Library, Portland, Oregon
Nickel City, Austin
Olympic Bar, Seattle
Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco
Raised by Wolves, San Diego
Roquette, Seattle
Rum Club, Portland, Oregon
Rumba, Seattle
Seven Grand, Los Angeles
Smuggler’s Cove, San Francisco
Sweet Liberty, Miami
Tahona Mercado, San Francisco
The Ballard Cut, Ballard, Washington
The Bamboo Room, Chicago
The Dead Rabbit, New York City
The Doctor’s Office, Seattle
The Gin Joint, Charleston, South Carolina
The Gin Room, St. Louis
The Liberty, New York City
The Office, Chicago
The Ragtrader, New York City
The Roosevelt Room, Austin
The Silver Dollar, Louisville, Kentucky
The Sugar House, Detroit
The Sylvester, Miami
Three Dots and a Dash, Chicago
Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, San Francisco
Untitled Supper Club, Chicago
Vals, New Orleans
Whitechapel, San Francisco
Prioritizing the Planet
The everyday choices we make can have long-lasting repercussions on our local and global environments. This award recognizes those who prioritize decisions that minimize their carbon footprint, from waste reduction to recycling/upcycling and making conscientious product choices.
A Sip of Paradise Garden
Anvil, Houston
Ryan Chetiyawardana, Mr Lyan
Jill Cockson, Swordfish Tom’s
Don’t Trash Glass
Doomersive
Garden Bar PHX, Phoenix
Happy Accidents, Albuquerque
Hospitality 201
Loni Lewis, Ardsley Station
Novo Fogo
Paper Plane, San Jose
Portland Cocktail Week
Providence, Los Angeles
Rhodora Wine Bar, Brooklyn, New York
Kate E. Richards, Author, Drinking with Chickens: Free-Range Cocktails for the Happiest Hour
Small Favors, Bloomington, Indiana
Claire Sprouse, Outlook Good and Buddy
Naama Tamir, Lighthouse BK and Fair Kitchens
The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club, Nashville
Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
Nicolas Torres, True Laurel and Buddy
Community Builders
Restaurants and bars have always been centers of the communities they serve as places to meet, share news, celebrate, and organize. This award recognizes those who move beyond existing in a community to being an active part of their community. Whether providing a living wage, supporting local organizations, or volunteering, community builders go beyond their nightly service to fight for a more equitable future for everyone in the communities they touch.
Angel’s Share, Houston
Another Round Another Rally
Ba'sik, Brooklyn, New York
Barrio Café, Phoenix
Bartenders 4 Change
Barter & Shake, Phoenix
BVHospitality
Chris Cabrera, Bacardi
CampOUT LA
Amanda Carto, Pouring With Heart
Chocolate City’s Best
Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix
Dave’s Lesbian Bar
Tara Fougner, Thirsty Media
Karl Franz, 67 Orange Street
Friends and Family, Oakland
Chelsea Gregoire, Drinkable Genius and Church
Gio Gutierrez, Chat Chow TV
Happy Accidents, Albuquerque
Bobby Heugel, Anvil
Hospitality Relief Dashboard
Hot Bread Kitchen
Andra “AJ” Johnson, Serenata and DMV Black Restaurant Week
Lindsey Johnson, Lush Life Productions
La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Edward Lee, 610 Magnolia
Lighthouse BK, Brooklyn, New York
David Martinez, Café La Trova and Sweet Liberty
Nectaly Mendoza, Herbs & Rye
Matt Miller, The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group
No Us Without You LA
NoraeBar, Louisville, Kentucky
Pacific’o on the Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
Project Paulie
Joel Rivas, Heard
Saffron De Twah, Detroit
Jessica Sanders, DrinkWell
Service Bar, Washington, D.C.
Serving Those Serving
Andy Seymour, Liquid Productions
Aaron Gregory Smith, United States Bartenders’ Guild
Smith Hospitality Group
Speed Rack
Sportsman’s Club, Chicago
Claire Sprouse, Outlook Good and Buddy
Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
The Blend
The Domino, New Orleans
The Ginn Mill, Denver
The Oregon Public House, Portland, Oregon
Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
Trouble Bar, Louisville, Kentucky
Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans
Turning Tables NOLA
Gabriel Uruttia, Brugal 1888
Valley Bar, Phoenix
Vinnie’s Wine Shop, Seattle
Clare Ward, Art Beyond the Glass
Water Bear Bar, Boise, Idaho
Wildhawk, San Francisco
J’Nai Williams, Pretty Magic Cocktails
Williams & Graham, Denver
Yacht Club, Denver
Creating an Inclusive Space
Each guest and employee is unique and so are the steps necessary to make them feel safe and comfortable in their surroundings. This award recognizes establishments, individuals, and organizations that create safe, inclusive, and accessible spaces for everyone.
67 Orange Street, New York City
Another Round Another Rally
Colin Asare-Appiah, Bacardi
Bandits, New York City
Bar Flores, Los Angeles
Tiffanie Barriere, The Drinking Coach
Black On Both Sides
Leo Braddock, Children Shouldn’t Hunger
Brown & Balanced
Bumbo’s Bar, Hamtramck, Michigan
Chocolate City’s Best
Clay, New York City
Contento, New York City
Dalva, San Francisco
Samara Davis, Black Bourbon Society
Dreamland and Carnelian Bay, Seattle
Tara Fougner, Thirsty Media
Friends and Family, Oakland
Joshua Gandee, No Proof Podcast
Good Friends Bar, New Orleans
Chelsea Gregoire, Drinkable Genius and Church
Happy Accidents, Albuquerque
L. Kasimu Harris, Photographer, Vanishing Black Bars and Lounges
Hey Love, Portland, Oregon
Jeffery Pub, Chicago
John Brown’s Underground, Lawrence, Kansas
Karim Lateef, Arcane Distilling and Craft Brand Theory
Leyenda, Brooklyn, New York
Llama Inn, Brooklyn, New York
Lush Life Productions
Michaela Mendelsohn, TransCanWork
Julia Momose, Kumiko
Moneygun, Chicago
Alex Negranza, Gay & Lesbian Alliance for Spirited Sipping
T. Cole Newton, Twelve Mile Limit, The Domino and United States Bartenders’ Guild
Nobody’s Darling, Chicago
Outsmart NYC
Platypus, St. Louis
Amy Probasco, The Blend
Queer/Bar, Seattle
Radical XChange
Joel Rivas, Heard
Danielle Robinson, Diageo
Safe Bars
Jorge Saldarriaga, Diageo and Grocery Run Club
Jay Sanders, Drastic Measures
Jessica Sayles, The Local Plug
Small Favors, Bloomington, Indiana
Claire Sprouse, Outlook Good and Buddy
Jackie Summers, Sorel
Swordfish Tom’s, Kansas City, Missouri
Naama and Assaf Tamir, Lighthouse BK
The Cocktail Apprentice Program, Tales of the Cocktail
Chockie Tom, Doomersive
Trouble Bar, Louisville, Kentucky
Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans
Turning Tables NOLA
Fawn Weaver, Uncle Nearest
Willow, Detroit
Sharon Yeung, Daijobu Pop Up
Health & Wellness
Working in the hospitality industry is demanding both physically and mentally. Excellence in our roles and outstanding service to our guests, however, begins with meeting our needs for care first. This award recognizes individuals or organizations that are helping to focus on our bodies and minds rather than the grind. These individuals and organizations are creating avenues to a healthier industry physically, mentally, and emotionally.
Aria Accetta, Seedlip
Another Round Another Rally
Ben’s Friends
Julio Cabrera, Café La Trova
Chow
Comedor Run Club
Comp Tab Relief Fund
Focus on Health
Joshua Gandee, No Proof Podcast
Kate Gerwin, Happy Accidents
Josh Harris, The Bon Vivants
Heard
I’ll Have What She’s Having
Khesed Wellness
Kat Kinsman, Chefs With Issues
La Maison Wellness
Jack McGarry, The Dead Rabbit
Robin Nance, The Blend
Gary Obligacion, Post Ranch Inn
Oyster Sunday
Marcia Polas, Realignment Specialist
Restaurant After Hours
Safe Bars
The Healthtender
Claire Warner, Æcorn
Women of the Bevolution
Expertise in Hospitality
Genuine hospitality goes beyond ticking off the boxes on a list of steps of service. It’s the art of anticipating the needs of guests before the guests even recognize those needs. It’s taking extra steps to ensure the guest carries the memories of their experience with them long after the check is closed. This award recognizes establishments that have taken hospitality to the next level, keeping the spotlight on the guest by creating unforgettable experiences during every service.
54 Mint, San Francisco
Amor y Amargo, New York City
Attaboy, Nashville
Attaboy, New York City
Ba'sik, Brooklyn, New York
Bar Goto, New York City
Barda, Detroit
Barrel Proof, New Orleans
Blossom Bar, Brookline, Massachusetts
Bonnie’s, Brooklyn, New York
Born and Raised, San Diego
Café La Trova, Miami
Canlis, Seattle
Clover Club, Brooklyn, New York
Dalva, San Francisco
Dear Irving on Hudson, New York City
Death & Co, New York City
Employees Only, New York City
Estela, New York City
Frasca Hospitality Group, Denver
Friends and Family, Oakland
Gage & Tollner, Brooklyn, New York
Gramercy Tavern, New York City
Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Louisville, Kentucky
Jewel of the South, New Orleans
Julep, Houston
Kumiko, Chicago
La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Leyenda, Brooklyn, New York
Locust, Nashville
L’Oursin, Seattle
Manolito, New Orleans
Marta, New York City
MJ Neff & Co
Navy Strength, Seattle
Overstory, New York City
Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco
Pigtail by José Andrés, Chicago
Rich Table, San Francisco
Revel Cafe & Bar, New Orleans
Robert’s Western World, Nashville
Segnatore, Chicago
Service Bar, Washington, D.C.
Silver Lyan, Washington, D.C.
Smuggler’s Cove, San Francisco
Sportsman’s Club, Chicago
Sweet Liberty, Miami
Sweetwater, Brooklyn, New York
Tavernetta, Denver
The Aviary, Chicago
The Dead Rabbit, New York City
The Doctor’s Office, Seattle
The Drinking Coach
The Modern Mixologist
The Roosevelt Room, Austin
Three Dots and a Dash, Chicago
Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, San Francisco
Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Anaheim, California
What If Syndicate, Chicago
Zig Zag Café, Seattle