The modern version of this historic tequila falls flat.

Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

A classic example of Lowlands tequila, which is often characterized by earthy and savory notes, Herradura dates to the early 19th century and at one time was revolutionary for its commitment to using 100% blue agave in its expressions. However, our tasting panel unanimously agree that the producer’s quality has fallen over the years, and note its blanco expression to be overly sweet and lacking in agave complexity. These qualities make it more suitable for simple cocktails like Margaritas than sipping neat.

Fast Facts Classification: Blanco tequila Company: Brown-Forman Producer: Casa Herradura Expression: Tequila Herradura Silver NOM: 1119 Cask Type: American white oak Still Type: Stainless steel pot stills ABV: 40% Aged: 45 days Price: $42.99 Awards: Gold, 2023 Tequila & Mezcal Masters

Pros Affordable

Widely available

Accessible flavor profile Cons Lacks agave character and complexity

May strike some palates as overly sweet

Tasting Notes

Color: Light straw

Nose: Olive brine, tapenade, musty cucumber, wet hay, alcohol heat, agave, pepper, bell pepper, vanilla, cotton candy

Palate: Cerignola olives, dried oregano, vanilla, candied citrus peels, pickled jalapeños, asparagus, chemicals, hint of agave and bell pepper spice

Finish: Short and slightly bitter

Similar bottles: Teremana Blanco, Jose Cuervo, Lunazul, Olmeca Altos, Casamigos

Suggested uses: Citrus-forward cocktails like the Margarita and Paloma; spicy cocktails

Our Review

Our reviewers acknowledge Herradura Silver’s affordability and wide availability, but overall they find it lacks the complexity to be enjoyed neat.

“Once a proud producer of hacienda-grown Lowlands tequila with true agave character, Herradura has joined the race to the bottom with a bland, boring, and sweet bottling,” says Joaquín Simó.

“This is the unfortunate ‘modern’ take on a historic spirit,” says Misty Kalkofen.

Each of our reviewers points to a lack of distinct agave character and complexity. On the nose, Kalkofen says she “immediately encountered notes of chemicals, harsh alcohols, and wet leaves. After a bit, a seemingly artificial sweetness presented vanilla and cotton candy [with] zero signs of agave.”

Jacques Bezuidenhout and Simó both observe sweetness on the palate and a short, neutral finish. Bezuidenhout notes that “it hits your palate with some sweetness that feels added.” Simó says it is “savory upfront” but “sweetness kicks in soon after, with vanilla and candied citrus peels and faint notes of pickled jalapeños coming in late.”

Kalkofen finds the finish to be bitter and reminiscent of damp leaves.

Bezuidenhout and Simó recommend this bottling in citrus-forward cocktails, and note that it may deserve a place for those seeking an affordable mixing tequila.

“The hint of sweetness and vanilla make this [expression] a little more accessible for tequila drinkers not looking for complex flavors,” says Bezuidenhout.

“A classic Margarita is the best bet here, as that has enough citrus complexity to play off these savory notes,” says Simó. “This doesn’t have the structure to hold up in complex stirred cocktails.”

Bezuidenhout adds that cocktails with some spice might be a good option to pair with the savory notes in this expression.

Production

Herradura is distilled with 100% blue agave that is steamed in traditional brick ovens in the town of Amititán, Tequila, at the historic Casa Herradura hacienda. The mosto, or combination of agave fibers and liquid, naturally ferments, and the tequila is twice distilled in stainless steel pot stills. The producer’s blanco expression is aged for 45 days in white American oak.

History

The history of Herradura dates to the early 19th century. Hacienda San José del Refugio (then called Hacienda del Padre, or the Priest House) was founded in 1816 by Father Feliciano Romo in the town of Amatitán, near Tequila. Romo’s goddaughters, including Joséfa Zalazar, took over the hacienda until they were forced to trade it to a worker, Félix López, in exchange for unpaid wages.

López renamed the hacienda and officially registered it as a place of tequila production in 1870. His son, Aurelio, inherited the distillery before passing it on to his cousin, David Rosales, who registered the name Herradura (which translates to “horseshoe” in Spanish) with the Mexican government in 1928.

Gabriela de la Peña de Rosales took over the distillery in the late 1950s and led operations for the next four decades. She eschewed using artificial sugars and continued to make a 100% agave tequila, even as industry trends shifted toward the use of additives. In 1955, American celebrities Bing Crosby and Phil Harris obtained rights to the Herradura brand and formed a company to launch Herradura in the U.S. market. A new distillery was built in 1963 alongside the original, which is today preserved as a museum on the grounds of the hacienda.

In 1974, Herradura introduced the first reposado tequila, a tequila that rests between 12 months and two years in oak casks. In 1987, Teresa Lara López began working for Herradura and eventually became the first female master distiller in tequila history. Since 1994, the Grupo Industrial Herradura (better known as Casa Herradura) has also produced tequila under the El Jimador label. The Brown-Forman corporation purchased Herradura for $776 million in 2007.

–Written and edited by Audrey Morgan



Interesting Fact American singer Bing Crosby, along with actor Phil Harris, created a company to launch Herradura to the U.S. market in 1955.