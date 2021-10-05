The best bartenders are also bookworms, constantly researching the latest tastes and trends. But with so many titles to choose from, it’s easy to wind up lost in a sea of stale prose and sloppy recipes. We’ve paged through the stack to give you the essential booze books to read this month.

From cauldron-esque cocktails billowing with liquid nitrogen “smoke” to blood-red drinks chilled with ice orbs that resemble disembodied eyeballs, Halloween-themed cocktails are popular draws at bars all October long.

While the following new releases are aimed at a consumer audience, these three books were selected as helpful inspiration for bar pros who might be seeking inspiration at this time of year.

Halloween has become an important holiday for the bar industry. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to reach $10.14 billion in 2021, or $102.74 per person. That compares to about $8 billion in 2020, or $92.12 per person. And the holiday’s not only for kids: According to a 2019 study by marketing/CRM firm Womply, credit card transactions at bars and lounges tend to surge around Halloween, in terms of number of transactions and the size of those tickets. Spending was particularly pronounced the Saturday before the holiday, which falls on a Sunday this year. In some cities, the study found, Halloween accounts for one or more of the top sales days of the year, period.

With these statistics in mind, dive into the following books to help drive themed menus and social media posts all month long. These collections are sources of drink recipes, to be sure, but they’re also a rich vein of chilling tales and drinks-adjacent lore ideal for entertaining guests as they sip on spooky, spellbinding cocktails.

