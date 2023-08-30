Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

Produced by the House of Suntory in Japan, Haku Vodka is made with 100% white rice and filtered through bamboo charcoal, making it unique to the category.

Our tasting panel agrees that Haku Vodka’s clean flavor profile, high quality, and versatility make this an excellent value in a crowded market.

Fast Facts Classification: 100% Japanese White Rice Vodka Company: Beam Suntory Producer: The House of Suntory Expression: Haku Vodka Still Type: Mash distilled in pot stills, second distillation in pot and column stills ABV: 40% Aged: Unaged Released: 2018 Price: $28 Awards: 93 points, 2022 Ultimate Spirits Challenge; Gold, 2022 TAG Global Spirits Awards; Double Gold, 2022 John Barleycorn Awards

Pros Very clean flavor profile

Excellent value for the quality

Versatile on its own or in cocktails Cons Savory profile may detract from fruit-forward cocktails

Rice vodka profile may differ from what some consumers expect

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Vanilla, steamed rice, rice pudding, pineapple, mango, banana, yuzu, melon, cinnamon, licorice, pepper spice, some floral notes, a touch of eucalyptus

Palate: Honeydew, lemon oil, black pepper, sweet vanilla, rice pudding, ripe honeydew, yuzu, citrus, cream soda, marzipan, cinnamon, licorice, anise

Finish: Clean, mineral-forward, and medium-length with lingering notes of pepper and Rice Krispie treats

Similar bottles: Nikka Coffey Vodka, Kai Vodka, Grey Goose, Absolut Elyx



Suggested uses: Neat from the freezer; on the rocks with a grapefruit twist; 50/50 Martini, Vodka Soda; paired with seafood

Our Review

Our tasting panel agrees that this unique-to-the-category Japanese vodka, crafted from rice, is a well-made spirit that has the versatility to be sipped straight from the freezer, mixed into a cocktail, or paired with seafood.

“Haku is a high-quality vodka at a very reasonable price, and is one of a few vodkas made from 100% rice,” says Julie Reiner.

“It's stylistically different than most vodkas I have tasted,” says Tony Abou-Ganim. “It's light and approachable, yet complex and intriguing; it has created its own unique category.”

LP O’Brien adds that Haku is an “exceptionally delicious vodka.”

Our reviewers each note a range of flavors on the nose and palate including vanilla, rice pudding, marzipan, yuzu, and melon.

“Haku is incredibly soft and round on the palate,” says Reiner.

Along with a “marzipan nuttiness,” Abou-Ganim picks up “notes of cinnamon, licorice, and anise spice” on the palate.

O’Brien finds a touch of “licorice” on the finish, while Reiner notes a “mineral finish with lingering pepper notes.”

“[The finish is] very clean [and] medium in length, with a slight confectionary taste that is reminiscent of Rice Krispie treats from my childhood,” says Abou-Ganim.

Reiner suggests using Haku to “make a delicious Martini.” She believes this bottling “would benefit from vermouth, so a 50/50 style [of Martini] would be great.”

“This is a vodka I would serve straight from the freezer with food, especially sushi and any raw fish or oysters,” says Abou-Ganim. “This vodka is also lovely served over a large cube of crystal clear ice and a grapefruit peel.”

O’Brien further adds that Haku Vodka’s “versatility of use is endless—from a classic cocktail, boozy and stirred, to a bright highball.”

Each member of our reviewing panel unanimously agrees that Haku Vodka is a noteworthy bottling and an excellent value.

“Haku is a quality vodka at a very reasonable price point,” says Reiner, adding that “a vodka enthusiast would love this bottle. Someone who really loves to collect vodkas from around the world made from various ingredients will want to add Haku to their collection.”

O’Brien notes that Haku may be suitable for an “advanced” vodka drinker, “someone looking for something higher-end.”

Abou-Ganim further adds that Haku “is well-suited for those willing to take chances [and] try something out of their comfort zone.”

Production

Haku Vodka starts production at the Osumi Distillery located in the Japanese seaside city of Kagoshima, in the Kyushu region—an area famously known for its shochu production.

A mash is created by fermenting Japanese white rice with koji, a cultivated mold (also used to make soy sauce, miso, and sake) that releases enzymes to break down the carbohydrates and proteins in the rice.

The mash is first distilled in pot stills resulting in a simple rice distillate. This spirit is distilled again in both pot and column stills, raising the alcohol level and further purifying the spirit. The resulting distillate is blended and filtered through bamboo charcoal at Suntory’s Liquor Atelier in Osaka, Japan.

This bamboo charcoal filtration method is a proprietary process at Suntory but dates back to ancient Japanese water filtration. Bamboo charcoal is especially porous and easily absorbs impurities while also adding many mineral components that aid in the flavor profile and texture of the finished vodka.

History

In 2018, the House of Suntory, the founding house of Japanese whisky, introduced Haku Vodka exclusively to the U.S. market. (Roku Japanese Gin was also launched in the U.S. at the same time.)

In 1899, 20-year-old Shinjiro Torii, a former pharmaceutical wholesaler and wine importer in Osaka, Japan, founded the company that would eventually be known as Suntory.

Recognized as the father of Japanese whisky, Torii began construction on Japan’s first malt whisky distillery just outside of Kyoto in 1923, and by 1929 the Yamazaki Distillery introduced Japan’s first official whisky to be produced domestically: Suntory Shirofuda (“white label”). Torii became the country’s first master blender, earning the nickname “the nose of Osaka.”

In 1956 Suntory introduced its first vodka. The short-lived Hermes Vodka was only available in Japan at the time, but it is said that this original bottling inspired Haku Vodka.

In 1961, Torii’s second son, Keizo Saji, became president and master blender of the company and in 1963, officially renamed it to Suntory Limited in homage to Suntory Whisky’s success. Over the years, he grew Suntory into one of the world’s leading alcoholic beverage companies.

A merger between beverage conglomerates Beam and Suntory in 2014 created Beam Suntory—the world’s third-largest producer of distilled spirits.

–Written and edited by Prairie Rose



Interesting Fact The name “Haku” is derived from the word “Hakumai,” which translates to “white rice” in Japanese, but its meaning can also translate to “brilliance,” paying homage to the craftsmanship behind the spirit.