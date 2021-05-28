Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Although the country has long lived in the shadows of its neighbors’ winemaking, Greece is home to one of the world’s longest-standing and most diverse viticultural scenes. There, wines are produced all over the color and flavor-profile spectrum, crafted from a variety of native and international grapes. Can’t get enough gamay in your life? Dive into the world of vlahiko or negoska. Crave acid-driven white wines? Assyrtiko and athiri promise to be up your alley.

The grapes’ names are likely unfamiliar, but don’t let that intimidate you. The wines produced from Greek varieties offer some of the most delicious and thought-provoking drinking experiences out there. Best of all, their price tags are frequently much more attractive than wines from other countries. This is what you need to know about the country’s wines.

What Is Greek Wine’s History?

Greek wine is produced all over the country, from the mountainous regions of the north to the sunny islands of the Aegean Sea. Wine has been produced in the country for more than 6,500 years, making Greece one of the earliest wine-producing countries. During ancient times, wine trade was one of the country’s most prestigious and important sectors of commerce.

What Are the Major Wine-Producing Regions in Greece?

There are eight major wine producing regions in Greece: the Aegean Islands, Central Greece, Crete, Epirus, the Ionian Islands, Macedonia, Peloponnese and Thessaly. Each of these major regions is home to numerous subregions. Greek wine regions are designated as PDOs (Protected Geographical Origins), PGIs (Protected Geographical Identifications) and Epitrapezios Oinos (table wines), similar to France’s AOP, IGP and Vin de France classifications.

What Are the Main Grape Varieties Used in Greek Wine Production?

The main white grapes in Greek wine production are Assyrtiko, Athiri, Debina, Malagouzia, Moschofilero, Roditis and Savatiano. The main red grapes in Greek wine production are Agiorgitiko, Kotsifali, Limnio, Mandilaria, Mavrodaphne, Negoska and Xinomavro.

How Is Greek Wine Made?

Greek wine ranges across all color, style and flavor-profile spectrums. Red, white, orange and rosé wines are made across Greece, in both still and sparkling format and at various levels of dryness or sweetness. Greece is also known for retsina, a traditional wine flavored with pine resin.

What Does Greek Wine Taste Like?

The flavor profiles of Greek wines vary widely and as with any other country’s wines are highly dependent on the grapes used and the specific regions in which they are grown. Wines crafted in the mountainous areas of northern Greece are frequently rather rustic, whereas sea-tinged whites from the country’s southern islands will have much more saline-driven traits.

Which Foods Should I Pair with Greek Wine?

They say what grows together goes together, and in the Greek wine game, this couldn’t be more true. If hearty meat-based dishes (think moussaka, souvlaki and gyros) are on the menu, opt for a bottle of Greek red. For Mediterranean-inspired mezze (tzatziki, bite-size spanakopita and fresh fish), look to a salty Greek white. For flavor-packed dips and spreads, Greek rosé or orange wine will have your back.

These are nine bottles to try.