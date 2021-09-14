Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Many chillable red-wine lovers are familiar with the gamay grape—and the rest should be. If you love pinot noir, zweigelt, or other light-bodied red wines, this one’s for you. Gamay provides the backbone to some of the most refreshing and thirst-quenching red wines on the planet. Although long synonymous with Beaujolais, gamay is finding its footing in a handful of regions outside of France, though as always, knowing which producers to select, both from within France and beyond, is crucial.

What Is Gamay?

Gamay is a purple-skinned grape variety grown mostly in France, the United States, and Australia. The grape is known for producing wines with high levels of acidity, low levels of tannins, and tart fruit-forward flavors.

Where Does Gamay Come From?

Gamay is believed to come from the eponymous French village of Gamay, located just south of Beaune in Burgundy. The variety likely first appeared in the 14th century and was preferred by many local growers, as the grape ripens earlier and is much easier to cultivate than pinot noir, its finicky local counterpart.

How Is Gamay Made?

As with all grapes, gamay is vinified in a variety of styles, and a specific wine’s characteristics depend on where the fruit was grown and how it was vinified. However, gamay is associated with the carbonic maceration process, meaning that grapes begin fermenting intracellularly prior to crushing. This process creates fruit-driven flavors and low levels of tannins in the wines it ultimately produces. Gamay is often vinified and aged in steel or used oak, as preserving natural acidity and crisp fruit-driven flavors is generally the desired goal for these wines.

What Does Gamay Taste Like?

Although each wine’s specifics will be different, gamay-based wines are known for showing flavors of crunchy red fruit, cranberries, cherries, red currants, potting soil, black pepper, violets, and crushed rocks.

Are Gamay and Beaujolais the Same Thing?

Basically! All red wines bottled with a Beaujolais appellation will be crafted from gamay grapes, save for Beaujolais blanc, which is produced from chardonnay. Not all gamay wine is made in Beaujolais, although it is the major wine-producing region for the grape.

Where Is Gamay Grown?

Although most-often associated with Beaujolais, other popular areas for growing gamay include France’s Loire Valley, Australia, New Zealand, and Oregon

What Are Good Food Pairings with Gamay?

The high acidity and fruit-driven flavor profiles of gamay make it quite versatile with food. From roast poultry to grilled veggies to happy-hour snacks and beyond, this food-friendly variety promises to satisfy an array of palate preferences. For maximum enjoyment, serve the wines slightly chilled.

These are six bottles to try.

