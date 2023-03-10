Bobby’s Martini is a signature cocktail of Bobby Heugel, bartender and owner of numerous renowned establishments in Houston, including Anvil Bar & Refuge and the newly-opened Refuge. Batching and freezing the cocktail ahead of time allows staff to serve the drink quickly. It’s a technique you can easily employ at home if you’re hosting a crowd or just want to have ice-cold cocktails on-hand.

This drink originally appeared on the menu of Tongue-Cut Sparrow, Heugel’s now-closed speakeasy that briefly occupied the same space that now hosts Refuge. Although Heugel relies on a mostly classic formula, he uses a unique blend of juniper-forward Tanqueray London Dry and citrus-forward Tanqueray 10 gins. He also opts for the traditional Noilly Prat vermouth and omits orange bitters.

“It almost became a requirement that your Martini have orange bitters in the early 2000s,” says Heugel. “We got away from more classic forms of Martinis, and when we would travel and, especially go to older cocktail institutions, we liked the simplicity of gin, vermouth, and no bitters.”

Because this batched drink isn’t shaken or stirred to order, you’ll want to add filtered water to the mixture to ensure proper dilution. Combine the ingredients in a one-liter bottle and freeze for at least a few hours to have ice-cold, ready-to-serve Martinis at your disposal.

Garnish as you like, perhaps taking some inspiration from Refuge, where Bobby’s Martini includes a Castelveltrano olive and a lemon twist, along with a side dish of green olives, black olives, caperberries, pickled onions, and cornichons.