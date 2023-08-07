Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

Boasting multiple generations of history, Fortaleza Tequila is made according to traditional practices like roasting the agave piñas in stone ovens and stone-crushing them by tahona. Our reviewers praise the rich, savory profile of the producer’s blanco expression, which shines when sipped neat or in spirit-forward drinks. They also affirm its excellent value compared to other tequilas on the market, and consider it a benchmark of the lowlands style.

Fast Facts Classification: Blanco tequila Company: Tequila Los Abuelos Producer: Fortaleza Expression: Blanco Tequila NOM: 1493 Still Type: Double-distilled in copper pot stills ABV: 40% Aged: Unaged Released: 2005 in Mexico, 2006 in U.S. Price: $45–55

Pros Made according to traditional practices

Complex savory profile that shines when sipped neat or used in spirit-forward cocktails

Excellent value Cons May be difficult to source

Savory profile may be challenging for those who are new to sipping tequila

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Roasted agave, olive brine, jalapeño, wet clay, dried oregano, fermented white pepper, citrus peel, stewed peppers, cinnamon, grass, orange blossoms

Palate: Olive, cooked agave, cooked yams, jalapeño, black pepper, earth, wildflower honey, baking spices, faint anise, buttercream, vanilla, cooked green beans, orange, baked apple, canela, saline

Finish: Long and savory, with notes of cheese, mineral, brine, spice, and citrus

Similar bottles: Tequila Ocho Plata, Siembra Azul Blanco, Partida Blanco, ArteNOM Selección de 1579 Blanco, Cascahuín Tahona Blanco, Siete Leguas Blanco, Mijenta Blanco, Volans Blanco

Suggested uses: Sipped neat or over ice; Stirred cocktails like a Tequila Martini or Tequila Negroni; Tommy’s Margarita

Our Review

Our reviewers unanimously recommend Fortaleza’s blanco expression as a benchmark example of what lowlands tequila should taste like.

“Fortaleza is a great example of a valley tequila that is preserving the true heritage of the Sauza family,” says Misty Kalkofen.

“This is for tequila connoisseurs who prize an assertively savory expression of agave,” says Joaquín Simó.

This tequila indeed has many of the savory notes that are characteristic of lowlands tequilas, such as olive brine and peppers, but our reviewers note that it shows more complexity than most expressions in its category.

“[It’s] briny and lovely to start, with a delightfully oily texture that coats your mouth with flavor,” says Simó. “The olive note is true, but there’s so much more going on here. The classic Tequila Valley/lowlands earthiness is present but not as a dominant flavor.” He draws particular attention to the expression’s notes of wildflower honey, buttercream, and anise.

Kalkofen characterizes the palate as “rich, creamy, and buttery,” while Jacques Bezuidenhout notes it has “great acid and minerality.” Each of our reviewers detects a long and rich finish.

Bezuidenhout recommends Fortaleza Blanco Tequila for sipping, as well as in a Tommy’s Margarita or any “citrusy tequila classic.”

Kalkofen and Simó both find that its texture can hold its own in stirred cocktails.

“This is so delicious it does not need anything but a glass to sip it out of,” says Kalkofen. “That being said, the rich mouthfeel would result in a luxurious stirred cocktail.”

“The savory quality of this tequila really shines in stirred cocktails,” echoes Simó. “I love this in Tequila Negronis, especially with amber vermouths, and Tequila Martinis with a chamomile-heavy dry vermouth. But to be honest, it’s just fantastic no matter how you want to consume it. That big mouthfeel lends itself perfectly to enjoying it over ice, but I usually take mine neat.”

Our tasting panel also emphasizes the excellent value of Fortaleza’s blanco expression.

“This competes with the best of the best and definitely over delivers above any of the trendy name brands,” says Bezuidenhout.

Production

Fortaleza Blanco Tequila is produced with 100% blue agave grown for about eight years in the Tequila Valley at the Destileria La Fortaleza, NOM 1493, overseen by producer Guillermo Erickson Sauza. The agave is cooked by steam in small-batch stone ovens for 36 hours, then milled and stone-crushed by a volcanic stone tahona pulled by an electric tractor.

The mosto (combination of agave fibers and liquid) ferments in wood open-air tanks with a special strain of yeast. It is double-distilled in copper pot stills, first in a 700-liter still for ordinario (a product that is roughly 20% ABV), then in a 500-liter still to produce a tequila with an ABV of around 46%. The resulting liquid is proofed down to 40% with natural spring water from the Fortaleza’s estate aquifers.

Fortaleza’s blanco expression is unaged. It is bottled in glass containers that are hand-blown in Jalisco, Mexico.

History

Fortaleza Tequila has a multi-generational history that dates to the beginnings of tequila as we know it. Don Cenobio Sauza, sometimes known as the Father of Tequila, purchased a distillery called La Persevanceria in 1873, in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. He was the first person to export tequila to the U.S. and introduced the use of steam ovens to the tequila-making process, helping to differentiate the spirit from mezcal, which employs agaves roasted in underground ovens.

Sauza’s son Eladio took over the family business in 1909 after his father’s passing and founded a distillery called La Constancia. Eladio’s son, Francisco Javier, later purchased a piece of land in Tequila that overlooked the distillery of his rival and named it La Fortaleza, outfitting the hacienda and distillery with a small brick oven and two copper pot stills. Tequila was produced at this distillery until 1968, after which Don Javier sold the distillery but kept the hacienda and land. The distillery was eventually turned into a museum that showcased how tequila had been made in the old days.

Fortaleza’s modern history began with Don Javier’s grandson, Guillermo “Memo” Erickson Sauza, who had begun working at the age of 13 at La Perseverancia. In 2000, he created Tequila Los Abuelos S.A. de C.V. and began restoration of his grandfather’s 125-year-old distillery. Sauza officially launched La Fortaleza in 2005 in Mexico and 2006 in the U.S., using the same tools and processes of his grandfather, including traditional stone ovens, copper stills, and tahona. Fortaleza also produces aged reposado and añejo expressions.

–Written and edited by Audrey Morgan



Interesting Fact Fortaleza is made by the grandson of Don Francisco Javier, who helped establish tequila’s denomination of origin. After a business trip to Japan in the 1960s, where Don Javier saw Japanese “tequila,” he led a group of tequila producers to file an application for an appellation of origin in 1973. Tequila received its official denomination of origin in 1996, which limits its production to Jalisco, Mexico.