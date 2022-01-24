The flip is a type of cocktail that had mostly disappeared from drink culture by the latter half of the 20th century, but it's as historic as a cocktail can get. The drink first appeared in print in the late 1600s, and has been credited to British sailors—a crew recognized for creating a variety of other cocktails including the Grog, Daiquiri, and so on—who would consume it as a health tonic (which is also how many other cocktails came to be created). The original flip was a mixture of rum, molasses, a whole egg, and warmed ale; but this formula eventually evolved to omit the ale, and it now most commonly involves a spirit or fortified wine such as sherry or port, sugar, and a whole egg.

The inclusion of a whole egg tends to dissuade some drinkers, even many passionate cocktail enthusiasts. But as long as you’re using fresh eggs, you have nothing to fear—especially if you’ve tried eggnog, a more familiar cocktail that also employs a whole egg. All flips require a bit of technique, though, in order to craft one perfectly. To properly emulsify the ingredients, the mixture should first be given a dry shake, without ice. This gets the mixture frothy and allows the egg to be completely integrated. Then the ingredients are shaken with ice to chill and add dilution before serving.

The flip is decadent, festive, and perfect for enjoying during cold weather. These are a few of the best to try.