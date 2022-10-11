The Essential Scotch Whisky Bottles for Your Home Bar

Few modern spirits may initially come across as intimidating as Scotch whisky. Between its storied history, the subtleties between expressions, age statements, and the often highly opinionated connoisseurs who favor it, it can be hard for even some established whiskey lovers to find a foothold in which bottles are worth the effort to seek out.

Strict rules regarding its production add to scotch’s daunting perception. The Scotch Whisky Regulations of 2009 were the last major codification of these rules, replacing the Scotch Whisky Act of 1988 and Scotch Whisky Order of 1990. These regulations govern everything from the various official categories of scotch to permitted production techniques and ingredients and legally protected geographical indications, as well as bottling, labeling, packaging, and even the types of wood the spirit may be aged in.

Within this system, 141 distilleries currently operate across Scotland, grouped into five official regions: Highland, Lowland, Speyside, Islay, and Campbeltown. While there is variation within each based on style and blends, each region has certain hallmarks that drinkers have come to expect, be it Islay’s typical peat influences or the softer profile of Lowland scotch.

Scotch also must be produced within one of five distinct styles—single malt, single grain, blended malt, blended grain, or blended scotch whisky. The first two are parent categories that denote the distillery and ingredients used to create the scotch, while the others indicate the type of blends that may be created from the combination of single malt and/or single grain scotch whiskies. None is inherently “better” than another, though many drinkers hold strong preferences.

This is to say, even for a category as exacting as scotch, so much variation can make it hard to specify what constitutes an essential bottle. But while certain flagship brands have come to dominate shelves at whisky bars and home bars alike, scotch is a spirit that has long begged whisky lovers to taste across the spectrum of regions and styles to fully appreciate its characteristics.

These are the eight bottles that Scotch whisky experts feel should be on every scotch aficionado’s bar cart.