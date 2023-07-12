Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

El Tesoro Blanco stands out as a great example of a highlands-style tequila and an excellent showcase for the category. Our reviewers collectively acknowledge the premium quality of this expression with its rich mouthfeel, balanced structure, and long spicy finish. Each member of our tasting panel recommends savoring this tequila neat or enjoyed in a cocktail of choice.

Fast Facts Classification: Blanco tequila Company: Beam Suntory Producer: El Tesoro Expression: Blanco Tequila Still type: Copper pot ABV: 40% Aged: Unaged Released: 1990 MRSP: $50 Awards: Gold, 2023 International Wine & Spirit Competition; Double Gold, 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition; Platinum, 2022 Beverage Testing Institute Awards; Gold, 2022 John Barleycorn Awards, USC Chairman’s Trophy, 96, Extraordinary, Ultimate Recommendation

Pros An archetypal blanco tequila that well represents the highlands style

Complex enough to be sipped and will hold up in a variety of cocktails

Widely available Cons Higher price point compared to others in the category

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Grapefruit, lime, white pepper, roasted agave, dried basil, dill, braised celery, eucalyptus, bergamot, cinnamon, pickled jalapeños, green bell pepper, grass, wet sidewalk, a hint of jasmine

Palate: Slow-roasted agave, citrus, lime, pepper, cinnamon, mole spice, white pepper, dried ginger, sweet peppers, pressed flowers, mango skin, Malabar peppercorns, jalapeno, cilantro, mineral notes of wet stone, a touch of salinity

Finish: Long and spicy finish with minerality; black pepper rounding into vanilla, roasted agave, damp soil, and citrus peel

Similar bottles: Tequila Tapatio, Tequila Ocho Plata, G4 Blanco, Cascahuín Blanco, Siete Leguas Blanco, Fortaleza Blanco

Suggested uses: Neat; cocktails like the Tommy’s Margarita, Ranch Water, Paloma, and Siesta

Our Review

Our tasting panel unanimously agrees that El Tesoro Blanco is a benchmark bottling and distinctive in a crowded category as an exceptional tequila.

“It stands amongst the best and outshines others in this category,” says Jacques Bezuidenhout.

“This is a damn-near perfect tequila and a gorgeous example of the citrusy flavors that characterize the highlands style,” says Joaquín Simó.

Misty Kalkofen agrees that El Tesoro is a classic representative of the highlands of Jalisco and says that “this is an archetypal blanco tequila.”



"The Camarena family has been doing this since 1937 and that level of generational knowledge is clear with every sip." —Joaquín Simó

On the nose, our reviewers all pick up “textbook highlands notes,” as Simó puts it, which tend to be bright and fruit-forward. Zippy grapefruit and lime burst upfront along with white pepper, bergamot, dried basil, and roasted agave. The nose is “sumptuous and generous, [and] it rewards you every time you bring the glass up,” says Simó.

The zesty citrus and cooked agave continue on the palate, according to Kalkofen. Simó notes that it is indeed “super citrusy and bright up front, really fulfilling the aromatic promise right off the bat.” The panel all identify a medley of savory and herbal notes mid-palate, and a mineral quality like wet stone and a touch of salinity. “The mouthfeel is rich and the structure is impeccable,” says Simó.

A long, spicy finish caps off the tasting with lingering earthy and vegetal notes. “This is a robust and balanced tequila with a long finish of roasted agave and great minerality,” says Bezuidenhout.

Our tasting panel collectively recommends this tequila for both sipping or mixing into cocktails.

“I would happily sip this all day, but [it] would [also] shine in a well-made Margarita using fresh ingredients,” says Kalkofen. Bezuidenhout agrees. “Sip on this one neat and enjoy in cocktails,” he says. “This [tequila] will make a delicious Tommy’s Margarita and any of the classics. The level of agave and complexity it has will carry through in cocktails.”

“There’s no wrong way to enjoy this,” says Simó. “If a serve calls for tequila, it will be immeasurably better if it is made with El Tesoro Blanco.”

Though the $50 price tag may seem slightly steeper than some in the blanco category, our reviewers agree that El Tesoro is well worth it.

“[This bottle] is aligned in price with the over-hyped brands that tout quality but it really stands above them and delivers on quality,” says Bezuidenhout. “It is one of the benchmarks for tequilas and will be enjoyed by enthusiasts and experienced sippers who truly love agave. Its price is very competitive, especially for how well this tequila is made.”

“El Tesoro is aimed squarely at fans of traditionally crafted tequilas,” says Simó. “If you love the flavor of a fully mature agave that has been treated with care and respect every step of the way, this is a fabulous showcase for the category.”

Kalkofen concurs. “True connoisseurs of tequila will appreciate this iconic spirit,” she says. “My wish would be that anyone new to the category would be introduced via a tequila of this caliber, as it truly sets the bar for quality and characteristics for tequila from the highlands.”

Production

El Tesoro Blanco is produced using traditional methods passed down for generations. The tequila is made from 100% blue Weber agave grown to maturity (six to nine years) in the Jalisco highlands. Once the piñas are carefully harvested by the jimadors (especially skilled agave field workers) using a machete-like tool called a coa de jima, they are stripped of bitter stems and cut down to be cooked in a horno—a traditional brick oven that uses low heat to slowly steam the agave hearts for 48 hours.

After it cools for a day, the agave is crushed using a traditional two thousand-pound volcanic tahona stone to release its juices. The juice and pulp are fermented in open vats with natural yeast and then double distilled to proof in small copper pot stills. The resulting liquid is bottled unaged, immediately after distillation.

History

La Alteña Distillery, the home of El Tesoro Tequila, was founded in 1937 by Don Felipe Camarena, an agave farmer whose family had been making tequila in the Mexican state of Jalisco since the early 19th century. In 1990, the El Tesoro de Don Felipe brand was established in a joint partnership with the Camarena family and tequila importers and promoters Robert J. Denton and Marilyn S. Smith. El Tesoro is now owned by alcoholic beverage company Beam Suntory.

More than 80 years after La Alteña Distillery was established, Carlos Camarena, third-generation tequilero and Don Felipe Camarena’s grandson is El Tesoro’s master distiller.

–Written and edited by Prairie Rose

