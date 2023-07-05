Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

In 2013, Mexico City natives Fausto Zapata and Vicente Cisneros co-founded Mezcal El Silencio, first launching in their adopted city of Los Angeles, where the brand continues to be one of the top-selling mezcals in the market.

Crafted in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, El Silencio’s espadín expression was designed for mixing into cocktails, and our tasting panel indeed finds this to be the best use for the entry-level mezcal. At its price point, this expression is a good value as a mixing spirit, but our reviewers agree that it lacks the depth and structure to be enjoyed neat, and relies too heavily on strong smoky qualities that may come off as one-note.

Fast Facts Classification: Mezcal espadín Company: Constellation Brand Producer: El Silencio Expression: Espadín Still Type: Copper pot still ABV: 43% Aged: Unaged Released: 2013 Price: $39.99 Awards: 93 Points, 2015 Ultimate Spirits Challenge; Platinum, 2022 SIP Awards; Gold, 2022 Spirits Business Tequila & Mezcal Masters



Pros Inexpensive for a mixing mezcal

Widely available

Attractive bottle representing the black clay art from Oaxaca Cons Not a particularly complex example of the category

Smoky flavor may be overpowering

Not recommended as a neat pour

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Smoke, pickled jalapeños, green peppers, artificial banana, mesquite, petrol, Band-Aid, lemon, lime peel, sweet corn with some husk notes, hints of queso fresco and wax

Palate: Full and creamy mouthfeel; vegetal, earthy, and slightly metallic; notes of smoke, clay, and burnt mezquite; a little unripe banana and soursop on the mid-palate; hint of herbaceousness

Finish: Medium-short and smoky finish, with notes of mesquite, black pepper, capsicum, burnt corn syrup, and sourness at the end

Similar bottles: Del Maguey Vida, Banhez, Mezcal Vago, Los Vecinos, Banhez, Montelobos, Ilegal, Union, Xicaru

Suggested uses: Mixed into cocktails such as a Mezcal Margarita, Paloma, Tommy’s Margarita, or a Mezcal Highball with a squeeze of lime

Our Review

Our reviewers recognize Mezcal El Silencio to be an affordable and accessible bottling for mixing, but also note that this entry-level espadín expression may not be the most complex representative of the category.

Joaquín Simó finds the mezcal to be lacking in structure and depth. “There [are] some clear agave notes and a strong smoky presence, but not much else to it,” he says.

Enrique Sanchez says that this mezcal doesn’t have “much character and [is] not really enjoyable drinking neat.”

“This is a perfect example of why smoke is the first, and often only, thing people know about mezcal,” says Misty Kalkofen. “Tasting this was a very one-note experience around the ‘smoke.’”

Our tasting panel all acknowledge that this mezcal is intended for mixing.

“This is 100% meant to be mixed, not sipped,” says Simó. “This would work great on its own in a mezcal Margarita or Paloma. Since the smoke note is so prominent, you could easily split [the] base with a tequila, especially if you want to add a smoky note to a Spicy Margarita.”

Sanchez notes that he’d prefer serving this mezcal “in a highball with a squeeze of lime,” or a Tommy’s Margarita. “Its light-medium body [may] get lost in [other] cocktails, but in a Tommy’s [this mezcal] is a good mediator for the other ingredients—citrus and agave nectar,” he says.

“I would want it in a cocktail with ingredients that have very strong flavor profiles to hide the flaws of this particular product,” says Kalkofen.

All of our reviewers note a heavy smoke presence on the nose, palate, and finish.

“Smoke is the first to arrive and the last to leave,” says Simó, “but there’s a little unripe banana and soursop lurking in the mid-palate if you hunt for them.”

Kalkofen says that “there were unpleasant petrol notes and an astringency on the nose and a slight metallic characteristic on the palate.”

Simó finds this mezcal to have a “surprisingly full and creamy mouthfeel.” Both Sanchez and Kalkofen observe earthy notes and clay on the palate. Our tasting panel all finds the finish to be medium in length with a lingering smoky quality. Sanchez and Kalkofen also detect black pepper notes on the finish.

“This is for bartenders looking for an inexpensive mixer that brings that smoky note but doesn't cost an arm and a leg,” says Simó. Kalkofen also finds this bottling suitable “for inexpensive cocktail mixing,” she adds that she wouldn’t “want this to be anyone’s introduction to the spirit, as it only reinforces the inaccurate stereotypes about the category.” Sanchez, however, says this bottle could be a good choice for beginners who are looking to explore mezcal at an accessible price.

Production

Mezcal El Silencio is produced using 100% espadín agave grown in the Valley of Xaaga in Oaxaca, Mexico. The production process, from harvesting to bottling, takes about three to four weeks to complete.

Once the agave is matured and harvested (using 10- to 12-year-old plants), the piña (heart of the agave) is transported to the palenque (mezcal distillery) to be processed. Using mesquite and encino wood—native to the region—the piñas are roasted over a large underground fire pit for up to six days. The agaves are crushed by a solar-powered tahona wheel and then left to ferment naturally in large open vats. Using copper pot stills, the mixture is double distilled and bottled unaged.

This mezcal is registered as an artesanal mezcal with the Consejo Regulador del Mezcal.

History

In 2013, co-founders Fausto Zapata and Vicente Cisneros, entrepreneurs with ventures in real estate and the entertainment industry, launched Mezcal El Silencio. In the years after their launch, the mezcal category exploded, and El Silencio soon became one of the fastest-growing mezcal brands in the US.

In April 2019, Constellation Brands, Inc., one of the world’s largest alcohol beverage companies, acquired a minority stake in the parent company of Mezcal El Silencio.

–Written and edited by Prairie Rose

