El Pepino, or “the cucumber” in Spanish, is another riff on the classic Margarita template, meaning it plays on some combination of tequila, lime juice, and a sweetener (typically triple sec or agave nectar). However, the Pepino is a cocktail that has taken on a life of its own, a riff upon which countless professionals and home bartenders have also riffed, each adding elements that aim to bring the drink beyond a simple muddled cucumber Margarita.
In 2012, singer and actor Justin Timberlake launched the drink into the mainstream during an interview with Bon Appétit in which he namechecked the Pepino as his favorite cocktail. His version was said to be based on a creation of noted bar professional Junior Merino, which utilizes pineapple in addition to cucumber, tequila, and lime juice, with Grand Mariner as a sweetening agent. Another claim to the origin of the drink goes to Las Vegas-based Gaston Martinez, whose version omits pineapple but includes cilantro for an herbal kick, as well as egg white for texture in the style of a traditional sour.
The truth of El Pepino’s origins is probably much more mundane, and it’s hard to definitively credit any single person with being the first to muddle cucumber slices into a Margarita. The recipe you’ll find here leans toward a more classic profile by omitting the pineapple juice to maintain acidic balance while letting the other ingredients shine. It also utilizes agave nectar rather than orange liqueur, in the style of a Tommy’s Margarita. Jalapeño adds an extra kick, and works to both complement and balance the cucumber.
Why the Pepino Cocktail Works
When compared to more oddball combinations of esoteric cocktail ingredients, it’s not hard to see why the Pepino works well. The classic elements of a Margarita are all at play, balancing spirit, sweetness, and citrus. Using agave nectar, rather than the more processed and distilled sugar of triple sec, plays off the natural elements of tequila, an agave-based spirit.
Additionally, the interplay between fresh lime juice and agave nectar works to accentuate the two primary elements of tequila’s profile—its citrus overtones as well as the spirit’s earthier aspects. This strikes an interesting contrast to a standard Margarita’s specifications, which simply dial up the citrus by adding orange liqueur on top of lime.
Meanwhile, cucumber is muddled alongside jalapeño pepper, leveraging the classic combination of cooling and spice, rather than leaning on a single note of either. The amount of jalapeño can be dialed up or down based on heat preference, or even completely omitted if desired.
Finally, the spicy-salty rim acts to reawaken the taste buds with each sip, so the Pepino remains engaging through to the final sip, rather than fatiguing halfway through the glass.
Ingredients
2 1/4-inch wheels cucumber
2 1/4-inch wheels fresh jalapeño
1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila
3/4 ounce agave syrup (recipe below)
1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
Garnish: Chili-salt rim (or Tajín) and cucumber slice
Steps
Add cucumber, jalapeño, and tequila to a shaker.
Muddle for 10 seconds until fully pulverized.
Add agave syrup and lime juice, then fill shaker with ice and shake for 15–20 seconds until well-chilled.
Double-strain through a fine mesh strainer into Tajín-rimmed rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
Garnish with remaining cucumber slice.
How to Make Agave Syrup
Combine equal parts agave nectar and water in a small saucepan. Stir over medium heat until completely dissolved, remove from heat, and allow to cool. Leftover agave syrup will keep, refrigerated, for up to two weeks.
What’s the Best Tequila for El Pepino?
For the Pepino cocktail, we recommend using a blanco tequila, which will best reflect the cocktail’s elements of citrus and agave depth, and not clash by presenting the oaky notes of a reposado or añejo. While aged tequila won’t ruin the drink—and you may even find it preferable based on personal tastes—we believe a 100% agave blanco tequila achieves the best balance in a Pepino.
Experimenting with the Pepino Recipe
This cocktail has seen countless iterations, and bartenders across the globe have tweaked it with their own personal touches. In turn, feel free to experiment with additional ingredients or other pairings, as this base recipe will work well with a number of accents.
Prefer pineapple? Try adding a half-ounce to your shaker. Looking for more herbal elements? Cilantro and basil both integrate extremely well. Consider the recipe above to be a canvas for your own taste and experimentation.