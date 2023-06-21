El Pepino, or “the cucumber” in Spanish, is another riff on the classic Margarita template, meaning it plays on some combination of tequila, lime juice, and a sweetener (typically triple sec or agave nectar). However, the Pepino is a cocktail that has taken on a life of its own, a riff upon which countless professionals and home bartenders have also riffed, each adding elements that aim to bring the drink beyond a simple muddled cucumber Margarita.

In 2012, singer and actor Justin Timberlake launched the drink into the mainstream during an interview with Bon Appétit in which he namechecked the Pepino as his favorite cocktail. His version was said to be based on a creation of noted bar professional Junior Merino, which utilizes pineapple in addition to cucumber, tequila, and lime juice, with Grand Mariner as a sweetening agent. Another claim to the origin of the drink goes to Las Vegas-based Gaston Martinez, whose version omits pineapple but includes cilantro for an herbal kick, as well as egg white for texture in the style of a traditional sour.

The truth of El Pepino’s origins is probably much more mundane, and it’s hard to definitively credit any single person with being the first to muddle cucumber slices into a Margarita. The recipe you’ll find here leans toward a more classic profile by omitting the pineapple juice to maintain acidic balance while letting the other ingredients shine. It also utilizes agave nectar rather than orange liqueur, in the style of a Tommy’s Margarita. Jalapeño adds an extra kick, and works to both complement and balance the cucumber.

Why the Pepino Cocktail Works

When compared to more oddball combinations of esoteric cocktail ingredients, it’s not hard to see why the Pepino works well. The classic elements of a Margarita are all at play, balancing spirit, sweetness, and citrus. Using agave nectar, rather than the more processed and distilled sugar of triple sec, plays off the natural elements of tequila, an agave-based spirit.

Additionally, the interplay between fresh lime juice and agave nectar works to accentuate the two primary elements of tequila’s profile—its citrus overtones as well as the spirit’s earthier aspects. This strikes an interesting contrast to a standard Margarita’s specifications, which simply dial up the citrus by adding orange liqueur on top of lime.

Meanwhile, cucumber is muddled alongside jalapeño pepper, leveraging the classic combination of cooling and spice, rather than leaning on a single note of either. The amount of jalapeño can be dialed up or down based on heat preference, or even completely omitted if desired.

Finally, the spicy-salty rim acts to reawaken the taste buds with each sip, so the Pepino remains engaging through to the final sip, rather than fatiguing halfway through the glass.

