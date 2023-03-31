Hotel bars have long been a hotbed of creation for some of the world’s most prestigious classic cocktails, from the Tuxedo No. 2 to the Vieux Carré, Waldorf, Hanky Panky and the Singapore Sling. And while the original Martini’s origins are somewhat murky (though some theories point to the bar at The Knickerbocker Hotel) an updated variation from Dukes London that debuted in the 1980s has gained renown all its own.

Created by Salvatore Calabrese, who helmed the program at Dukes Bar at the time, the Dukes Martini is also known as the Direct Martini. Calabrese has said the drink originated with travel writer Stanton Delaplane (often credited with introducing the Irish Coffee to the U.S.), a patron of the bar who regularly requested a very dry, very cold Martini.

The key to the cocktail is its preparation. As drinks stirred long enough to reach the desired temperature were deemed too diluted for Delaplane’s tastes, and those stirred less were insufficiently cold enough, Calabrese eventually placed the gin and glassware in a freezer the night before. When it came time to serve his exceedingly particular customer once again, a small amount of vermouth was dashed into the frozen glass, and topped with ice-cold gin. Delaplane was later said to have called the drink “the best in the world.”

Though Celebrese eventually left Dukes in 1994, the Dukes Martini lived on and has become the stuff of legends, and has remained a fixture of a bar program now overseen by the current bar manager Alessandro Palazzi. Beyond its unique preparation, the Dukes Martini is known for its tableside presentation utilizing custom trolleys, and a generous serving that contains in excess of 4 ounces of frozen gin.

As the ice-cold temperature mutes much of the aromas of the gin in a Dukes Martini, a lemon twist is strongly recommended as garnish. Expressing the oils from the lemon peel over the top of the drink creates a more predominantly citrus nose than found on most standard Martinis.