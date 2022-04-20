The 8 Dry and Blanc Vermouths for Sipping or Mixing

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Think “white vermouth” and your mind is likely to leap to the dry style of the aromatized wine, also sometimes referred to as “French vermouth,” although it’s made in plenty of other countries as well. Dry vermouth tends toward the herbaceous and botanical, sometimes with even a hint of brininess, making it perfect for a classic Martini, where its frondy aromatics and flavors cleave to the gin or vodka.

But that’s not the only style of vermouth that’s “white,” or nearly colorless. If your bottle is marked bianco or blanc, expect it to be richer and sweeter, acting as a bridge between the dry style and its sweet red cousin, its rounder body highlighting the robust flavors within.

Either way you go, both styles contain a host of spices, herbs, and bittering agents, lovely for sipping solo or on the rocks, or in a variety of cocktails.

How to know when best to reach for each type? Flavor, of course, should always be your primary consideration, but as a quick-and-easy guide: Dry is excellent in stirred and spirit-forward cocktails, such as most Martini riffs, pairing its bright, crisp flavor and texture with an equally bright, crisp spirit, while bianco or blanc can take to bubbles and even the darker, richer side of spirits—try swapping it in for the sweet vermouth in a Manhattan, ditch the cherry, and add a twist for a divine riff on the classic). Of course, exceptions abound: Many modern Martini riffs eschew the typical dry vermouth in favor of bianco, and plenty of Negroni variations, where you might expect to use the sweeter bianco style, instead call for dry.

So the real answer is: Make sure to grab the style a particular recipe calls for, but once you’ve become acquainted with each style’s—and each bottle’s–unique flavors and textures, do some experimenting to see what each adds to a cocktail. You might find yourself surprised.

These are eight excellent bottles for your home bar.