Disco’s heyday was a time when people flocked to the dance floor, led by members of the art, music, fashion, entertainment and other worlds.

The era is also known, however, for ushering in what are widely considered to have been the dark days of cocktailing in America. The 1970s through the 1990s or mid-2000s, depending on whom you ask, are (not inaccurately) thought to be a time of lackluster cocktail-making. The drinks created and widely consumed during the disco era, such as the Harvey Wallbanger and Midori Sour, were typically sweet, sometimes to the point of being unpalatable, and often vibrantly hued—more appealing to look at than to actually imbibe.

In recent years, more than a decade after the resurgence of craft cocktails conjured a more serious (and one might say often humorless) approach to bartending, cocktail enthusiasts have become eager to embrace the playful side of drink culture once again, including drinks last seen on disco dance floors. These days, bartenders are applying their cocktail knowledge and skills to refine these vintage drinks, setting a new standard of quality and palatability.

These lighthearted nostalgic cocktails can now be seen, sometimes slightly or significantly reimagined, on cocktail bar menus. For example, in New York City, The Up & Up perennially offers its Insanely Good Midori Sour, while Porchlight has a Harvey Wallbanger on its summer menu. The highly regarded Artesian at The Langham London even developed its entire winter 2020-2021 menu around disco drinks. If you prefer your cocktails fun as well as delicious, these are the cocktails to try today.