Of all the Italian amaro bottles that line back bars, Cynar may be one of the most beloved by bartenders. It’s also one of the most mystifying. Artichoke is the only known ingredient in its 13-ingredient recipe, but the bittersweet liqueur doesn’t have a perceptible artichoke taste. It does, however, offer an aromatic and slightly vegetal profile that works well in a range of cocktails, from Negroni variations to decadent Flips.

Cynar has a relatively short history compared to centuries-old amaro brands like Averna and Fernet-Branca. Named for cynarine, an acid found in artichokes that is believed to aid in digestion, the carciofo (artichoke) amaro was launched by Venetian businessman and philanthropist Angelo Dalle Molle in 1952 with a recipe that includes 13 ingredients, including artichoke. It grew in popularity over the next decade thanks to a prominent series of advertisements featuring actor Ernesto Calindri and the tagline Contro il logorio della vita moderna (“Against the strain of modern life”). Gruppo Campari purchased Cynar in 1995, and has since handled manufacturing and distribution of the brand.

The dark-brown and medium-bodied amaro was popularized in the United States during the craft cocktail revival of the early 2000s, when it started appearing in mixed drinks from bartenders like Toby Maloney and Audrey Saunders at renowned New York City bars Milk & Honey and Pegu Club. A bottle of Cynar is relatively low-proof, with an ABV of 16.5%, but in 2015, Gruppo Campari launched Cynar 70, a higher-proof bottling with a 35% ABV.

Like most amari, Cynar is traditionally sipped as a pre-meal aperitivo or post-dinner digestivo. While delicious on its own, it can be topped with soda water or mixers like orange juice and tonic water. The flagship bottling’s aromatic profile and low proof also make it ideal for cocktail use. Cynar can easily take the place of Campari in classic drinks like the Negroni or the Boulevardier, adding a softer and smoother profile, but its potential is limitless.

Here are seven of the best cocktail recipes to make with this storied herbal amaro.

