The Negroni—a bittersweet and bracing combination of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, stirred and served over ice—might just be the most famous example of an equal-parts cocktail.

What was once somewhat of an acquired taste beyond Italy has become a wildly popular order around the world. To quote the late bar legend Gary “Gaz” Regan, “Want to impress your date? Order a Negroni. Want to impress your boss? Order a Negroni. Want to impress the bartender? You know what to do.”

How did botanical gin, bittersweet Campari, and herbal vermouth end up in the mixing glass together? According to popular lore, the drink was created when Count Emilio Negroni asked his bartender at Bar Casoni in Florence to swap the Americano’s soda water for gin in 1919.

While the classic Negroni recipe is worth trying, the equal-parts drink has spurred countless variations, many of which are just as easy to commit to memory. The simplest way to riff on the classic is swapping gin for another spirit, à la the Mezcal Negroni or the bourbon-based Boulevardier. While most Negroni twists include Campari, the liqueur that gives the cocktail its distinctive red hue and bitterness, other bitter liqueurs and amari like Cynar can easily be substituted to create a different take on the drink that still nods to its general flavor profile.

Beyond these simple swaps, there are plenty of bittersweet stirred drinks that Negroni lovers should have in their arsenal. Here are 15 of our favorites.