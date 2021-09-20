Fall 2021 brings a strong and holiday-gifting-ready crop of new booze-related books. The pandemic pushed a number of books from spring to fall 2021, and some even further into 2022, but there’s plenty on offer in time for the holiday season.

This year’s big-ticket gift items include a boxed book and ephemera set aimed at Kentucky bourbon-philes and a hefty encyclopedic guide to a broad swath of the cocktails and spirits universe.

Meanwhile, it seems like there’s a cocktail book to suit every interest. There’s a book for those who love art (Art Boozel); hip-hop music (Can I Mix You a Drink, from T-Pain); flowers (The Flower-Infused Cocktail) or the occult (Spirits of the Underworld). While it’s tempting to fret that these books don’t exactly center cocktail culture, instead it’s worth celebrating that these books can help spark interest in drinks through the lens of other pastimes, encouraging a broader set of people to pick up a cocktail shaker.

However, for those seeking a more serious approach to learning about cocktail-making, two forthcoming volumes stand out: Welcome Home, the third book from the Death & Co team, and The Way of the Cocktail, a drill-down on Japanese-style cocktails, from the proprietor of Chicago cocktail bar Kumiko.

Whether you’re thinking about books to gift or to get, these notable newcomers offer something for every type of drinker.

