Opulent, high-ABV cabs were cool (especially in Napa) until they weren’t. It’s unclear when the tipping point was, but the trendy wine bars pushing lush cabernet sauvignon a decade ago are now shilling bubbles and chillable, light reds.

As climate change and warming trends result in increasingly high-ABV wines worldwide—but consumers are seeking out lighter and fresher flavors—vintners are finding ways to deliver, despite the considerable challenges.

Weather & Wine

Without going down a biochemical rabbit hole, simply put, the relationship between weather and ABV works like this: higher temperatures in vineyards lead to grapes with higher levels of sugar. When those grapes land in the cellar, they have to ferment before they technically become wine. During the fermentation process, sugars are converted into alcohol.

Higher sugar levels = higher alcohol levels in wine.

Earth’s average surface temperature tied last year with 2015 as the fifth-warmest year on record, according to NASA’s analysis. And as climate watchers know, 2022’s temps were no blip. The past nine years have been the warmest on record since recordkeeping began in 1880.

For winemakers, even the tiniest deviation can lead to wines that are 1 or 2 degrees higher in alcohol, a recipe not just for drunkenness (two glasses of wine at 16% ABV will make you unfit to operate a vehicle), but for overly exuberant wines, flabby flavors, and flattened aromas. A study of alcohol levels over the past 30 years by Liv-ex (The London International Vintners Exchange) revealed that wines from California, Piedmont, Tuscany and Bordeaux had higher levels on average for the decade between 2010–2019 than they did in the 1990s.

Bordeaux increased, on average, from 12.5–13% ABV in the ‘90s to 13.5–14% in the 2010s. California rose from around 13.5% to more than 14.5%.

Winegrowers are responding with extraordinarily creative techniques that naturally combat those searing summer temperatures, and allow them to make wine like it’s 1999.

A Three-Pronged Approach Takes Root in Paso Robles

Some vintners can clearly recall an "'Aha!" moment that changed their farming forever.

2017 was a game-changer for Daniel Daou, co-founder of Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles, California. Extreme heat shattered all-time records all over the West Coast that year, damaging grapes and slashing harvests in the process.

“I developed a three-pronged protocol after the heatwaves of 2017 that allows us to handle a difference in temperature during the growing season of between 5 and 7 degrees without any damage to the grapes or canopy,” says Daou.

The first prong addresses the challenges extreme heat poses for the vine’s immune system.



“A product developed in Italy called BluVite activates soil microorganisms and strengthens the immune system of the vine,” he says. “Even during extreme heat, the leaves are greener, the shoots are thicker, and the vine is healthier. It allows vines to handle thermal stress.”

The second approach is borrowed from one of the hottest wine regions on Earth: Israel.

“Shade cloths block 40% of UV rays, but allow light and air through,” says Daou. “It prevents sunburn.”

They deploy the cloths as needed, but have the capacity to cover the entire 200+ acre vineyard.

The final step entails measuring soil moisture.

“In the morning, the moisture starts at 100%, but then during the heat of the day, the root zone would dry up to zero,” says Daou. “I thought that meant I would have to water. But the next morning, the moisture was back up to 100%.”

He was mystified, but kept measuring, and found the same results.

“In extreme heat waves, I learned that in order to survive, the vine will cannibalize itself and take water from the grape, so in those cases, I deliver microbursts of water during the day to ensure the vine doesn’t stay at zero for too long,” he says.

By not overwatering the grapes, and compensating with the other two grape-saving methods, Daou says that in 2020, his vineyard had “the most pristine grapes ever, despite most of the region having a canopy and grape sunburn.” And that year delivered even more extreme heat than in 2017.

Throwing Shade in Bordeaux

At Château Anthonic, an organic 100-acre winery in Moulis-en-Médoc, Bordeaux, owner Jean-Baptiste Cordonnier has seen how climate change has impacted his wine firsthand.

“I’ve managed the estate since 1993, and in those earlier years, it was exceptional to have more than 12.5-13% ABV wines,” says Cordonnier. “Today, the exception is to have lower than 13–13.5% ABV. This is due to climate change.”

Other issues include a rise of spring frosts and vintages with more unexpected extreme weather like hail and drought, he says. All of these factors damage and lower the harvest levels.

But in 2011, he stumbled upon a solution that is holding the wine in comparably good stead.

“We planted our first hedge in 2011, and unconsciously started our journey into agro-forestry,” Cordonnier explains. “The impact of that hedge was so spectacular on biodiversity, we decided to build, as fast as possible, a network of four kilometers [2.5 miles] of hedges. The idea was to create wildlife corridors, but we saw that they also protected our vineyards somewhat from hail, drought, and frost.”

“We have less problems than colleagues limiting the ABV now, so our wines show more fruit, freshness and acidity.”

—Jean-Baptiste Cordonnier, Château Anthonic

In 2017, Cordonnier decided to add cover crops and actual trees within the vineyard itself.

“Trees, at a density of 40 per hectare [2.5 acres] host mycorrhizae [fungi that have a symbiotic relationship with plant roots], which builds a connected network of biomass between the hedges, trees, vines, and cover crop,” he says. Together, the biomass and the presence of trees increase biodiversity, improve the drainage capacity of the vineyard, protect and improve the health of the soil, and provide a natural air-conditioning system for the vineyard thanks to the trees’ shade.

Cordonnier says that the trees decrease the maximum temperature between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius (or between 3.6–9 degrees Fahrenheit) during a heat wave.

The proof, Cordonnier says, is in the wine that is emerging from the vineyard.

“We have less problems than colleagues limiting the ABV now, so our wines show more fruit, freshness, and acidity,” he says.

Planting for Heat and Cellar Tweaks in Australia

Australia, a vast country containing 2.97 million square miles within its bounds, has had more than its share of climate challenges. The country has seen some of the worst wildfires in the world, as well as droughts, extreme rainfall events, and searing heat waves.

Winemakers are reacting in the vineyard and the cellar.

Tennille Chalmers, the head of sales and marketing at her family’s Victoria winery Chalmers Wines, says they initially planted 15 acres of merlot, ruby cabernet, and colombard in the 1980s—primarily to satisfy the demands of wineries they were growing grapes for.

“We decided to focus on Italian varieties.”

—Tennille Chalmers, Chalmers Wines

“But in the 1990s, we began shifting to varieties that were more suitable for our hot, inland climate,” she says. That shift accelerated in 2009, when record heat waves took hold, and unprecedented wildfires ripped through the country.

“We decided to focus on Italian varieties,” says Chalmers. “Our star performers have become fiano, vermentino, falanghina, pecorino, nero d’avola, and aglianico. They have naturally high acidity, and ripen later, which is ideal for our climate.”

At Pannell Enoteca, with 115 acres in McLaren Vale and the Adelaide Hills, owner Steve Pannell has also embraced varieties that thrive in hot climates like aglianico, barbera, dolcetto, grenache, shiraz, and touriga nacional.

But he is also making adjustments in the cellar that he says allows the fruit to show itself.

“I embrace tannin,” he says. “I look for all the ways to express a variety through its inherent texture, rather than focusing solely on flavor and what can be added through manipulation.”

That means less of an emphasis on oak aging, which can mask, and even eradicate, the freshness and vivacity of the fruit, replacing it with vanilla, coconut, caramel, and smoke.

“We grow fruit, not oak,” says Pannell. “We have also dropped our sulfur levels dramatically. We bottle at less than 60 ppm [parts per million] total sulfur and even make grenache with zero sulfur. It’s magnificent.”

Planting for the Terroir, Adding Sunscreen in Alentejo

Growing grapes for the land they’re planted in, not necessarily the palates they’re trying to please, has become essential for vintners in hotter pockets of the globe, like Portugal’s Alentejo region.

“We are focusing more on indigenous grape varieties like touriga franca, touriga nacional, and arinto,” says Luís Patrão, winemaker at Coelheiros. “They are physiologically better suited to manage thermal and water stress, their berries are larger, and their maturation cycles are longer compared to foreign varieties like cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and chardonnay.”

The lesser-known varieties produce less sugar than the more popular bold-faced international stars, ultimately resulting in fresher, more complex, and fruit-forward wines, Patrão explains.

“In the vineyard, we have stopped using defoliation techniques to expose grape clusters,” he says. “Instead, we leave the leaves on to provide shade and even apply silicates that act as sun protectors. We are currently researching more vigorous rootstocks to promote plant vigor and yield, which naturally reduces sugar content.”

Delaying Pruning in Abruzzo

Pruning decisions in the vineyard often used to happen on autopilot, usually in late fall or the winter, any time after leaf fall. But, increasingly, the timing of pruning is being considered with as much care as the timing of harvest.

“We have taken a lot of steps to reduce the alcohol content of our wines and avoid overripe grapes,” says Lorenza Mammarella, communications manager at Masciarelli Tenute Agricole in Abruzzo, Italy. “We leave our leaves on to protect grape clusters from the sun, and we also choose to postpone winter pruning as much as possible.”

“If we pruned in November, with the warm winters we now have in Abruzzo, we would have bud break in February.”

—Lorenza Mammarella, Masciarelli Tenute Agricole

Mammarella explains that by delaying pruning until late winter, they create a situation that is more conducive to later bud break and even ripening throughout the season, resulting in fresher flavors and added layers of complexity.

“If we pruned in November, with the warm winters we now have in Abruzzo, we would have bud break in February,” she says. “The delay is inversely proportional to the age of the vines, so we leave the earlier-budding varieties and younger vines to the very end.”

The current climate crisis being caused by humans will require a heavy and comprehensive lift, with buy-in from governments and individuals. In the meantime, it’s heartening to see individual vintners intelligently and resourcefully doing what they can, one vine at a time, to turn things around.

