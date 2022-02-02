Do you know how to make a proper Manhattan? Or the all-time bartender favorite, the Negroni? Certain cocktails are so ingrained in the cocktail canon that you should try making them at least once—and consider memorizing the recipes for your favorites.

Yes, there are hundreds of classic cocktails. But few have true staying power. Those that do are drinks as popular in the modern era as they were a century (or two) ago. Not to mention, they frequently form the source of inspiration for dozens of riffs, so it’s good to get familiar with the originals.

Rather than limiting ourselves to merely the 10 top classic cocktails, we’ve gone ahead and extended the list to a full two dozen. Even so, this is by no means an exhaustive list; it’s merely a starting point for exploring the classics. You’re sure to find favorites both old and new among these time-honored drinks.

Everyone has their preferences, but no matter whether your go-to is gin, tequila, or rye whiskey, the drinks listed here transcend predilection. They are the classic cocktails every self-proclaimed cocktail lover should get to know. There’s a perfect time and place for each and every one of them.