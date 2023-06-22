It’s a busy time of year for Chris Cabrera, the country’s first LGBTQ+ ambassador for a major liquor brand. But the 2022 Liquor Awards winner admits that he’s “struggling to find those little pockets of joy” during this particular Pride Month.

On June 6, for the first time in its 40-year history, the Human Rights Campaign declared a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans, citing the worst legislative session on record and massive influx of anti-LGBTQ+ bills. Meanwhile, corporations have scaled back their public support for the community.

“We’ve been reminded that Pride started as a protest,” says Cabrera.

Representing his community, Cabrera is on the frontlines as a brand ambassador and an advisor to organizations like Another Round Another Rally and Focus on Health. We spoke with the veteran bartender about the history of Pride Month, how the bar industry can show up for the LGBTQ+ community, and the importance of optimism in activism.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

On What Pride Means

Pride Month was born out of a bar. Can you tell us a bit about the history of Pride and why it’s so deeply connected to bar culture?

Back in the ’60s, it was illegal to be openly gay, and it was illegal for queer bars to own liquor licenses. Gay bars were often put in dark alleyways, off the beaten path, so we could hide, a lot like speakeasies. That’s what our spaces were. And although the Stonewall riots were not the beginning of our movement, they were definitely the watershed of our movement. Before that there was the Cooper Do-nuts Riots and the Black Cat riots in Los Angeles and the Compton Cafeteria riot in San Francisco. So along with the Civil Rights Movement and the Women’s Movement of the’60s, the LGBTQ movement was also starting to come together.

But it was at The Stonewall Inn on June 28, 1969—no one can tell you why that was kind of the watershed moment for our movement, but it was. Cops came in, and this was a regular occurrence for a lot of queer spaces back then. I also want to note that The Stonewall Inn was one of the few spaces in Greenwich Village that wasn’t segregated. It was one of the few queer spaces that allowed everyone to come. The Stonewall Inn was where a lot of the street kids hung out, trans folks hung out, drag queens hung out, people of color hung out. It was really just a space where we could all be accepted.

It was a warm summer night in New York City. Judy Garland had just passed away. Everyone was coming together just to kiki and the cops came in to raid it. I’ve actually spoken to people who were there that night, and they can’t tell you why, but they fought back. It lasted three days, and because of that three-day riot, Pride was born. So that’s where we get Pride from. The Stonewall Inn is the birthplace of Pride. That’s why, every year, the New York Pride Parade starts at The Stonewall.

It’s a place for us to come together during Pride Month [and] it’s the busiest time of year for the bar. People always forget that The Stonewall Inn is a dive bar. It’s just a small dive bar that holds a special place for us. But it also is the only bar in the country that is deemed a National Historical Monument, and that happened in 2015 right before Barack Obama left office. For us, the industry has always been the cornerstone of our culture, and it’s always been very integrated into everything that we do.

You’ve said that Pride Month is hitting differently for you this year. Can you tell us about some of the very real setbacks that the LGBTQ+ community is facing right now?

For me and for a lot of us in the community, especially those activists who fight for the community, we’ve been reminded that Pride started as a protest.

I think for the last few years, before 2016, we were really on the up and up. Marriage equality was signed into law, Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was repealed. It really looked like we were moving forward with equality, our rights, all that representation, and it seems in the last year and a half, all that work has taken a huge step back.

Right now, there are over 500 anti-LGBTQ laws being passed in 36 states. Pride should be a month where we come together as a community and celebrate our dignity, our integrity, what we have been fighting for, what we continue to fight for, and how we celebrate being in our queer joy. Of course, we are queer 365 days of the year, but Pride Month has always been the month for us to come together and just celebrate that.

This year, I’m struggling to find those little pockets of joy because of everything that’s happening. And as a trans person of color, especially in this country right now, I can’t help but feel every time I walk out of my home that I have a target on my back. For me, I have to put aside my fears and my hesitations and my anger because I need to show up for my community, and I want to show up for my community and the allies who genuinely support us and fight for us all year long. For me, Pride is a protest, Pride started as a protest, and those words have never been more true right now for this Pride in this moment in time.

On Working as an LGBTQ+ Brand Ambassador

You became the liquor industry’s first LGBTQ+ Brand Ambassador in the U.S. in 2020. How has the role evolved since you first took it on?

For the last few years, [what I’ve been doing] is making sure that folks within my community and bars within my community have the same resources, the same tools, and the same opportunities as general market does, as your craft cocktail bars. I wanted to make sure the bars and folks in my community, who want to succeed and who want to make a career in this industry, are given the same opportunities and resources that everyone else is given.

As a trans person of color, to be in this role, it’s quite extraordinary. Most of the time, when you see queer folks in leadership positions, they’re often cis and white. You rarely see queer folks of color taking the lead, and having the visibility and representation that I do. [My role] is just making sure that whatever we do and however we work with the community, that it’s done with intention, that it’s done with authenticity, and that we are always giving back, and not just taking from the community.

Like for instance, rainbow washing, making sure that if we’re getting involved with allied spaces that aren’t dedicated LGBTQ places, [asking], Are you giving back to the community? What is your intention with this, for instance, drag brunch or this drag event? Is this a one-off, or is this something you want to continue doing? I like to think I’m the protector of the community, [and I] make sure if you’re interacting and if you want to get involved with my community, that you’re doing it with intention and authenticity.

How do you think other spirits brands can model and build upon the work you’ve already done?

Well, I almost want to scream this from the rooftops, because I say this time and time again. You should never be making a decision for a community or a group of folks when there’s not anyone from that community at the table helping to make those decisions.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to get involved and be part of something, but you have to ask yourself, how are you doing it? Is there someone from the community that’s guiding you and helping you navigate through this space, or are you just taking it upon yourself to go and interject yourself and center yourself in these communities? There’s a lot of nuances to it. One of the biggest issues I run into all the time is people want to make dealing with my community very black-and-white, and it’s not black-and white because my community and our right just to exist has become political. Our human rights have become political. Our existence in this world has become political.

This community [includes] your colleagues, your family members, people that you work with, your friends. We’re people. Our existence isn’t something to be discussed over at dinner, and that’s something I always try to make sure I get across. I want everyone to get involved, and I want everyone to actively want to be an ally. But make sure that you’re centering the community’s voices.

On How the Bar Industry Can Show Up For the LGBTQ+ Community

What does allyship mean to you and how can folks in the drinks industry be allies?

More than ever, especially now, with the temperature in this country, and the daily vitriol that my community has to endure, to be an ally is first and foremost to make sure that [the LGBTQ+ people in your life] have a safe space with you. Make sure you’re centering their needs and their voice in the conversation and not your own. Leave your biases at the door. This isn’t about you. This is about supporting a marginalized community that is under constant attack.

Also, fight for us. We can’t be the only ones standing up and fighting. We need you all to fight, we need our allies to fight with us and for us. We need them to take the back seat and let our voices be heard. That’s what an ally is. It’s not posting on your Insta story or showing up at one of our events or our parades, and flying the rainbow flag. Yes please, do that, that is fine, but right now more than ever, we need to see action.

How can bar owners and bartenders create those safe spaces you’re talking about?

One thing I always say about our industry, and the reason I’m so proud to be part of this industry, is [it’s] a place where the LGBTQ community can thrive and succeed as ourselves, as unapologetically ourselves. I say that because I think our industry is a model for other industries.

If you’re a bar owner, make sure that your staff is reflective of what this industry is: diverse and beautiful. This is a thing I’ve always told bar owners to do, put a little rainbow sticker on your door or put a little rainbow flag somewhere behind the bar. It doesn’t have to be this grandiose thing, it can be a little tiny flag off to the corner behind some bottles or a little sticker above the door as you walk in.

Because I promise you, more often than not, when I’m walking down the street with my wife and we’re looking for somewhere to go that we haven’t been, maybe a new place, if I see any kind of sign of a safe space, a rainbow sticker, anything like that, we will go into that bar, and we’ll be back. It’s important, especially to someone like me, a trans person of color, to feel safe in spaces where I’m not going to be misgendered, where I’m going to be treated with respect.

If you’re a bartender, if you’re behind the stick, don’t assume the person that’s standing in front of you is a he or she, take away that kind of mentality and take away gendering folks that come to your bar to order a drink. Just kind of remove it. It’s hard, it’s all muscle memory, but it will happen. Instead of saying “What can I get you, dude” or “guy” or “Lady in the red dress,” say “Hi folks,” “What’s up, ya’ll?” There are so many different ways that you can approach a group of people or an individual person without using pronouns until you know what their pronouns are.

What are some concrete actions you think allies can take, whether reaching out to legislators or getting involved with specific organizations?

First and foremost, vote. Just vote. Just because something isn’t directly affecting you, I promise you it is affecting someone you know or someone you love or someone you work with. It’s touching somebody in your orbit.

Also, action is speaking up and being vocal, standing up for our community even when there’s nobody from our community around, standing up for us on behalf of us. For me, if I get misgendered and you’re speaking to someone that misgenders me, correct them and be like, actually, “Chris is a he or a they.” That’s how you can be an ally, it’s just by paying it forward. Take what you’ve learned from our community and pay it forward and try to change minds.

When people think of action, they think they have to get on the street with their sign waving it, but that’s not it. Action can come in a lot of different ways. It’s standing up for our community when someone is degrading us, standing up for us at work when someone is bullying us. It’s being a shield for us, using your privilege as someone who’s cis and someone’s who’s straight to help my community feel like they have a safe space.

On Backlash to LGBTQ+ Rights and Performative Allyship

What would you say to companies that are scaling back their LGBTQ+-focused programming in the wake of consumer backlash?

We talk about performative allyship right now, with a lot of corporations publicly supporting us and then bending the knee to the most hateful and the loudest in the country. These decisions are being made through ignorance and fear, because they don’t understand my community and they only see what they read through their news sources. A lot of these folks that are making these decisions don’t really know someone who’s LGBTQ, so they’re making a very broad stroke about an entire demographic without really taking into account the demographic itself and what they may bring to the table financially.

The LGBTQ community spends over $3 trillion a year on consumer products, traveling, drinking, and eating. I say that because I think we have to remember that allyship isn’t meant to be comfortable. The folks that you are aligning with aren’t comfortable. The whole point of allyship is to join forces and to amplify minority voices. That means that you are in it with that demographic regardless, and if you’re gonna back down when the loudest and the most hateful come for you, all you’re doing is monetizing off my community. You’re telling us that you were never about it to begin with. If you want to stand down because you don’t want the backlash and you want to play both sides of the fence, which is impossible, what you’re gonna get is no one.

Right now, they have to remember, the LGBTQ community did not draw the line in the sand. We did not ask people to choose us or them. We’ve never asked that. We’ve only wanted to exist. We’ve only wanted to go about our lives. This line was drawn in the sand, and unfortunately you have to take a stance now. Not taking a stance, just so we’re all clear, is taking a stance. The time for idly standing by and trying to play both sides and trying to accommodate both sides, that is a thing of the past.

I think that’s what a lot of these corporations have to remember, that while you’re trying to bend the knee to one side, you are totally disregarding an entire population of folks who have great brand loyalty to the folks that take care of us. There are brands that have been with the community for decades, there are brands that maybe I don’t personally indulge in, but I respect because they have always, always stood up for my community.

Cis feelings are not more important than our lives and our rights. How you feel about something is not more important than how I get to live my life. I think that’s where we’ve gotten it wrong. We should not be accommodating to a group of people who, for some reason, do not like my community, for the sheer fact that we just exist. I think they hate us because we’re so free, because we live in our truth, because we live unapologetically as ourselves.

For me, being trans, I came out and I started transitioning at 41 years old, and I’m 44 now. This is the happiest I have ever been in my life, but on the flip side, this is also the most scared and terrified I’ve ever been in my life. As a trans person in this country right now, unfortunately you can’t have one without the other. I can’t live in my happiness and my truth without being scared and terrified that I could be harmed or something much worse just for existing.

On Staying Hopeful

You’ve spoken about the importance of optimism in your activism. What keeps you optimistic?

I heard a quote from Michael J. Fox a few weeks ago and it’s something I think will always stick with me. He said with gratitude, optimism is sustainable. For me, optimism, I will be honest, it’s not something that always comes very naturally, especially right now. But with gratitude, optimism is sustainable. I try to think about the life that I have, that I’m actually now in the body that I was always supposed to be in, and I’m actually now living the life that I was always meant to live as Chris Cabrera, as he/they. When I look in the mirror, when I get out of the shower, and I see me, I look at my body and I’m like, that’s me. I hear my voice, that’s me. I get to navigate through this world now as me, and I have this newfound confidence that I never knew existed, that just comes naturally within me now.

That’s what I’m grateful for. I’m grateful for my wonderful wife and for my group of friends who genuinely love and care for me and want the best for me and want to see me succeed and want to see me happy. Those are the things I try to think about—the councils I’m part of, the folks I’m fighting with, the next generation of queer folks coming into this industry, these 20-something year old kids that come up to and tell me thank you for everything that I do, because they see me in this role they can see themselves succeed.

For me, that’s why I’m doing it. I want to leave as a rider just like my trancestors and ancestors, who I gather strength from, I want to leave this world a little better than when I walked into it. That’s what keeps me optimistic. The fight is arduous and heartbreaking and exhausting. It takes everything out of me. But I try to remember all the things I do have now because I’m living my truth. That’s what keeps me going, that’s what helps me get out of bed every morning, that’s what helps me continue the work that I do.

