There is nothing niche about chocolate. According to the National Confectioners Association, of the $36.7 billion in sales of candy in the U.S. in 2020, $15.2 billion of it went right to chocolate. Those of us crazy for chocolate can name to the precise percentage the amount of cocoa in the type of chocolate bars we prefer, be they dense and bitter or silky and milky.

But how many fans of the flavor can tell you which chocolate liqueur they love? Sure, there’s the admittedly delicious Godiva, but many more options exist in the liquid liqueur arena these days to sate your heart of darkness (or milkiness). And they’re more versatile than you’d think, especially when you really get to the nib of their individual profiles. Some are creamy desserts in a glass, while others offer heat and spice that add an interesting dimension to cocktails.

These are five options to mix with or savor on their own to sate your cocoa cravings.