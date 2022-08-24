Chilling red wine is far from a new phenomenon, though not enough wine lovers partake in this simple delight. On the contrary, a majority of wine drinkers still adhere to the outdated belief that while white wine should be served chilled, reds are meant to be consumed at room temperature. During the decades or centuries when “room temperature” was generally closer to that of cellar temperature, that assertion may certainly have been correct, but it’s much less so in contemporary times.

However, a good number of red wines actually come to life when served at cooler temperatures—and, fortunately, they happen to be the lighter-bodied reds that many people prefer to drink in the summer months and early autumn. This is what to know about this category of red wine.

What Is Chillable Red Wine?

Most wine professionals will agree that the majority of red wines, if not all red wines, are best enjoyed with a slight chill—aim for between 60 and 65 degrees for full-bodied reds. Certain red wines, however—most notably light-to-medium-bodied wines marked by high acid and low tannins, are often best when served even cooler, between about 50 and 55 degrees. To achieve this temperature, you can either pop the bottle into your refrigerator for 30 to 45 minutes and remove it just before serving, or stick it in the fridge overnight and remove it about an hour before serving.

Which Grapes Are Used to Make Chillable Red Wine?

Gamay, pinot noir, schiava, poulsard, trousseau, and zweigelt are a few of the most common grapes used in “chillable red wine” production, as per the definition above. Cinsault and cabernet franc are also delightful when served chilled, as are wines made from frappato, valdiguié, mencia, and a handful of other varieties.

Where Does Chillable Red Wine Come From?

Chillable red wines are produced in nearly every wine-producing region in the world. However, when seeking out chillable red wines, Beaujolais might be the best region to have on your radar. Produced entirely from gamay, this French region’s refreshing, easy-drinking reds are top candidates for serving cold. For other regions with a high level of production, look to signature regions of the grape varieties listed above: Think Alto Adige (schiava), various Austrian regions (zweigelt), and beyond.

How Is Chillable Red Wine Made?

Chillable red wines can be vinified in a variety of styles. However, a signature technique used to make red wines that are best enjoyed chilled is carbonic maceration. Most commonly associated with wine production in Beaujolais, this technique involves allowing the grapes to begin fermenting within their whole berries prior to crushing. As a result, wines produced via this method generally show the high levels of acid and low tannins that mark chillable wines, and abundant fruit-forward flavors.

What Does Chillable Red Wine Taste Like?

The flavor profiles of chillable reds are highly dependent on the grapes used, as well as the vinification techniques imparted on the wine. However, most chillable red wines are fruit-driven and incredibly refreshing. Common flavors include strawberry, cranberry, tart or sour cherry, and white or cracked black pepper.

What are Good Food Pairings with Chillable Red Wine?

Similar to rosé, chillable reds are some of the most food-friendly wines on the planet, as their high levels of acid and low levels of tannins make them easy to pair with a variety of foods. From roasted poultry to barbecue favorites, roasted veggies, and beyond, these wines can go the limit when served on a hearty dinner table. Just be sure to save the cheese course for your white wines.

These are seven bottles to try.

