Though once known for mass-produced bottles and big-brand estates, Chile is seeing a viticultural revolution like never before. Today, the country is steadily exporting a larger quantity of wine from small family-owned producers, many of whom are increasing their efforts on the organic farming and sustainability fronts.

What Are Chile’s Main Wine-Producing Regions?

Chile can be broken down into five main wine-producing regions: Atacama, Coquimbo, Aconcagua, Central Valley, and Southern Chile. Most of the country’s production is centered around the Aconcagua and Central Valley regions, which are home to the Aconcagua Valley, Casablanca Valley, and San Antonio and Leyda Valleys, as well as the Maipo, Rapel, Curicó, and Maule Valleys.

Which Grapes Are Used in Chilean Wine?

There are a number of grapes planted in Chile, though the most popular varieties include chardonnay and sauvignon blanc for whites, and carménère, país, cabernet sauvignon, and merlot for reds. Carménère and país have become the country’s “signature” varieties.

What Is the Terroir Like in Chile?

Chile’s topography is about as rich and diverse as it gets. The country is home to a handful of natural dividers, including the Pacific Ocean, the Andes Mountain range, and a handful of deserts. Chilean vineyards’ isolation from other wine-producing countries has also allowed them to flourish without the presence of phylloxera, meaning that many of the country's old vines are ungrafted. Chile experiences an overall steady climate, which leads to very little vintage variation. Cool air from the nearby Andes mountains helps moderate vineyard temperatures, which can reach scorching levels during daytime hours. The wine harvest in Chile generally takes place from late February through late April.

What Does Chilean Wine Taste Like?

On the whole, Chilean wines tend to be fruit-forward and flavor-packed. The red wines tend to be fuller-bodied, with carménère and merlot-based wines often showing a tinge of greenness. Pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, and other varieties typically cultivated closer to the coast frequently show a hint of salty sea influence, whereas cabernet sauvignon, país, and carménère cultivated further inland tend to be bolder and fruit-driven.

Many wines from Chile tend to pack a pretty hefty punch, as the country’s warm growing regions allow for high levels of sugars in fruit, which in turn, translates to high levels of alcohol in the wines. However, wines produced at higher altitudes or marine- or coastal-influenced areas often show higher acidity and lower levels of alcohol.

What Are Good Food Pairings with Chilean Wine?

Due to the country’s array of varieties and styles, there’s a Chilean wine that will pair with nearly every food you can think of. One approach is to sip these wines with the country’s foods: empanadas, sopapillas, asado, pastel de choclo, and beyond. For full-bodied reds, seek out flavorful stews and meat-based Chilean specialities. For zesty white wines, salty shellfish, ceviche, and rich cheeses are all ideal matches.



These are five bottles to try.

