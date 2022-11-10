Chenin Blanc: What to Know and 7 Bottles to Try

What’s zesty with notes of apples and versatile beyond belief? If you guessed chenin blanc, you’re correct. Known for its high acid, fruit-forward flavors, and ability to pair well with a plethora of foods, it’s no surprise that this grape has become a go-to favorite.

What Is Chenin Blanc?

Chenin blanc is a white grape variety used to make still and sparkling wines ranging the dryness/sweetness spectrum. The grape is known for producing high-acid and medium-to-full-bodied wines with ample fruit-forwardness. In specific climate conditions, and when left on the vine long enough, chenin blanc is also capable of developing botrytis, also known as “noble rot,” which makes it a great contender for sweet-wine production.

Where Does Chenin Blanc Come From?

Chenin blanc originally finds its roots in France’s Loire Valley. Today, the grape is grown all over the world, and beyond the Loire Valley, it is a key player in the viticultural scenes of South Africa, Australia, and California.

How Is Chenin Blanc Made?

Chenin blanc is produced all over the flavor profile spectrum, from bone dry to very sweet and everywhere in between. Because of its high acidity, chenin blanc is capable of making high-quality still and sparkling wines. Beyond still or sparkling and dry or sweet, specific vinficiation details, including but not limited to fermentation time, skin contact, and aging vessel, are all at the discretion of the winemaker.

What Are Some Other Names for Chenin Blanc?

In the Loire Valley, chenin blanc is locally referred to as pineau de la Loire. In South Africa, the grape goes by the name steen.

What Does Chenin Blanc Taste Like?

Chenin blanc’s unique flavor characteristics largely depend on how long the fruit was left on the vine and the vessels in which the grapes were vinified and aged. Generally speaking, common notes found in wines made from chenin blanc are apple, pear, quince, white flowers, and honey.

What Are Good Food Pairings with Chenin Blanc?

Due to its high acid and fruit-forwardness, chenin blanc is one of the most versatile grapes for pairing with food. Dry (still or sparkling) expressions are ideal with fried croquettes, fresh salads, soft cheeses, and a variety of hors d'oeuvres, whereas off-dry (slightly sweet) expressions come to life with sushi and spicy dishes. Sweet botrytized expressions are heavenly with dessert, especially if said course contains apples, pears, or other stone-fruit bases.

These are seven bottles to try.

