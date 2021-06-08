Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Think you’re not a fan of chardonnay? Think again. If you love crisp, refreshing white wines with ample amounts of lip-puckering acidity, then chardonnay from Chablis is just the wine for you. The area produces some of the most complex, site-specific, and undeniably thirst-quenching bottles of white wine on the planet. And if seafood, oysters, or other raw bar favorites are on the menu, these are definitely the wines you want in your glass.

Depending on where the fruit is grown, as well as how it's vinified, Chablis can take on myriad tasting notes and subtle nuances, but the overall effect is bright, zesty, and acid-driven.

What Is Chablis?

Chablis is a crisp white wine made from chardonnay grapes in the Chablis region of France.

Where Does Chablis Come From?

Chablis is the most northerly wine-producing district in France’s easterly Burgundy region. The area is known for its cool climates and signature chalky (Kimmeridgian) soils, which generally produce wines with high levels of acidity and prominent “flinty” characteristics.

How Is Chablis Made?

The final flavor profile of a wine from Chablis is greatly dependent on the site from which it comes, the producer who makes it, and how it’s vinified or aged. Many winemakers in Chablis choose to vinify their wines exclusively in stainless steel for the sake of preserving its natural acidity and freshness, though neutral oak is often used on Premier Cru and Grand Cru bottlings.

What Does Chablis Taste Like?

Generally speaking, wines from Chablis tend to be crisp, acid-driven, and very refreshing. Due to the cool climate of the region, as well as its signature chalky soils, wines from the area often show notes of gunflint, chalk, oyster shells, and crushed or wet stones. In terms of fruit characteristics, wines from Chablis are often dominated by notes of green apple, pear, lemon, and other citrus fruits.

Are Chardonnay and Chablis the Same Thing?

Kind of. All white wines from Chablis are produced from 100% chardonnay grapes. However, not all chardonnay comes from Chablis.

What Are Good Food Pairings with Chablis?

Chablis’ naturally high acidity and briny saline-driven flavors make it perfect for sipping with fresh seafood, oysters, and other raw-bar favorites. The wines are equally delicious with crisp salads, foie gras, and a variety of soft cheeses. For a classic Burgundy-inspired pairing, whip up some homemade gougères and pop a bottle from the list below.

These are seven bottles to try.