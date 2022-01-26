Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

From its humble beginnings in Bordeaux to playing a major role in establishing Chile’s viticultural scene, the carménère grape has quite the story to tell. The grape and the silky yet savory bottles it produces are some of the industry’s biggest unsung heroes, especially if you’re looking for something similar to New World cabernet and merlot—and with a much cheaper price tag, too.

What Is Carménère?

Carménère is a red grape variety grown around the world, known for creating wines with prominent acidity, dark fruit flavors, and approachable, silky tannins.

Where Does Carménère Come From?

Originally from the Médoc region of Bordeaux, carménère has since found its claim to fame in other parts of the world, in particular in Chile. In Bordeaux, the small amount of carménère that’s still cultivated is almost always used in cabernet sauvignon- or merlot-dominant blends, whereas in South America, the grape is generally vinified on its own.

How Is Carménère Made?

Depending on where it is grown, carménère can be used as a blending grape or vinified into a single-varietal wine. As with every grape variety, the flavors of the final wine will depend on its style (whether a blend or monovarietal), as well as where and how the fruit was vinified. Generally speaking, carménère-dominant wines tend to be medium-bodied and supple, marked by pleasant levels of acidity, dark fruit flavors, smoky bell pepper undertones, and soft tannins.

In the vineyard, carménère tends to do well in areas with relatively long growing seasons as well as moderate to warmer climates. Similar to merlot, the grape can show herbaceous, vegetal notes of green pepper if harvested too early. Carménère almost always buds later than merlot and produces smaller yields.

What Does Carménère Taste Like?

Carménère is often compared to merlot due to its supple mouthfeel, dark fruit flavors, and hints of smoky, herbaceous undertones. If you enjoy silky, medium-bodied reds with savory nuances, you’re almost certain to like carménère.

What Are Good Food Pairings with Carménère?

Carménère’s bright acidity and smoky undertones make it ideal for sipping with all things grilled, whether vegetables, red meats, or veggie burgers are on the menu. The wines’ vegetal nuances also make it ideal for herb-heavy dips and sides, roasted poultry, lamb, root vegetables, and beyond.

These are five bottles to try.

