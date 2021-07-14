Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

It seems that every summer, for at least the last five or six years, someone declares it to be the Summer of the Spritz. But here’s the thing: It’s always the Summer of the Spritz, at least since northern Italians started combining wine with sparkling water sometime in the 19th century and certainly once Aperol was invented in 1919.

The drink’s popularity outside of Italy certainly has been hard to ignore here in the States as of late. So much so that not only are traditional versions and riffs ubiquitous on cocktail menus at bars and restaurants, canned versions are the latest incarnation of this refreshing aperitivo. And they’re good.

These are nine of the nicest to pop and pour. Some are from winemakers and somms, some from craft distillers, and of course there’s an entry from one of Italy’s best bitter and aromatized wine producers.