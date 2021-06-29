Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Bubbles are the best! So why are they typically reserved for special occasions? Sparkling wines certainly appeal to the celebratory side of things, but surely every day, and certainly each gathering with friends, holds something to celebrate. And during the season when many of those celebrations are held outdoors, canned bubbles prove a more portable option than a big, heavy bottle and a bunch of glasses.

It seems a lot of folks agree. In 2020, Nielsen reported a 61% dollar-growth rate for canned wine sales. It even caused a little shortage in the actual cans to put it all in. (Fun fact: Beer cans and wine cans typically are made from different grades of aluminum, due to the high acid content in wine.)

Lately, there have been a spate of sparklers to sample hailing everywhere from the Empire State to Italy and South Africa, offering local grape varieties and making effervescent enjoyment entirely egalitarian.

These are six fun cans to crack by the pool, on the beach, on your next picnic, on a train out of town, on the hiking trail or wherever it is you wish to toast.

A word about quantities: Slim cans typically hold wine for one: 250 mL, one-third of a “normal” bottle of wine, which equals about a standard serving and a half. But if you see one that looks more akin to the size of a soda or beer can? That’s likely 375 mL, the equivalent of a half-bottle of wine. Sip and share accordingly.