For Camper English, Cocktail Ice Is a Work of Art

San Francisco-based writer Camper English has covered the craft cocktail scene in his home city and beyond for over 15 years. He’s contributed to multiple publications and written about everything from bars and bartenders to specialty spirits, cocktail flavor trends, and ways to dehydrate liqueurs. But the subject he is most known for is ice. Perfectly clear cocktail ice, to be specific.

Since 2009, English has meticulously documented countless hours of frigid research and icy experiments on his blog, Alcademics. After months of tweaking temperature, timing, types of water, and container shapes and sizes, English deduced the technique behind achieving flawlessly crystalline ice with nary a cloud or blemish. This method is known as “directional freezing” and has since been practiced by numerous bars and restaurants around the world, as well as a good number of TikTok influencers.

English holds degrees in physics and computer science, so it’s no wonder he gravitated to the nerdier aspects of the cocktail world. In 2022, English published Doctors and Distillers, detailing the connection between medicine and alcohol throughout history. On the Alcademics blog, he’s conducted deep dives into sugarcane production and the history of carbonation. But it’s the clear ice stuff that everyone wants to talk about.

Released in May, English’s most recent book, The Ice Book: Cool Cubes, Clear Spheres, and Other Chill Cocktail Crafts, is the result of his years of ice research and experiments. This book is aimed at home bar enthusiasts who want to achieve craft cocktail ice perfection. We reached out to English to discuss The Ice Book, why it took so long for it to get published, and what new projects he’s working on.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Ice Book is finally here! I know this has been a long time coming. But you’ve said that many publishers had previously passed on this idea. Why do you think that now is the perfect time for the mainstream to discover the beauty of ice in all its forms?

Bartenders have been aware of all the amazing things you can do with ice and how much better the clear stuff is, but now, thanks largely to people posting videos of the process on Instagram and TikTok, millions of other people have become aware that there are more options for ice than cloudy crescent cubes. During the pandemic, people were trying to make their home cocktails look better, and ice can be a major part of that. Cocktail ice is finally getting consideration from people who don’t even go to cocktail bars.

So many of your experiments through the years have focused on achieving perfectly clear ice. What are the main reasons ice gets cloudy in an ice cube tray in the first place?

Ice is mostly cloudy due to air that is trapped in the center of a cube when it freezes from the outside in, and also it often cracks due to expansion during freezing. To make clear ice, the trick is to control the direction in which the water freezes [directional freezing].

The Ice Book by Camper English | Photo: Allison Webber

What are the basic tools and ideal environment in order to create clear ice?

The main technique for making clear ice in the book is using insulated containers so that water freezes from top to bottom rather than outside in. Fill an open-top insulated container like a hard-sided cooler with water, and leave it to freeze for a few days. There are a lot of ways you can optimize the set-up, but [those are] the basics.

Then you can start learning to carve the ice into diamonds and spheres, freeze stuff inside clear ice, and alter ice cube trays to make all sorts of 3D shapes like skulls and hearts. The book also includes sections on colored and flavored ice, but that’s a little bit different.

Your first post to your website Alcademics upon discovering directional freezing was in December 2009. Can you recall how long and how many tests you went through before you had your first success with directional freezing?

Gosh, I think I was working on the problem for nine months or so before I cracked it—not full-time or anything—but consistently. I did repeated experiments with things like using boiling water, distilled water, carbonated water, melted and refrozen water, and all sorts of different containers. I’d repeat each experiment up to a dozen times and take photos each time in order to prove that a technique wasn’t effective. The solution I found seems pretty obvious in hindsight, but it took me a while to figure it out.

Do you have any favorite new ice tools, gadgets, or equipment that you’ve been working with?

I’m pretty much always looking at tools and gadgets for ice. Recently I interviewed some smart bartenders about ice-cutting tools and they turned me on to using a Japanese wood chisel for cutting things like ice diamonds, and a watermelon knife to cut up slabs of ice.



Courtesy of Camper English, photo: Allison Webber

You’ve been studying and experimenting with ice for 14 years, and have been documenting it on Alcademics since then. This book is a concise compilation of all you’ve discovered over the years. But you have collected so much material. Is there anything in the book that you had to leave out?

I was limited on the amount of text I could write for this given its relatively small size, so I left all the fascinating history of ice out of the book—pick up Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks—a Cool History of a Hot Commodity by Amy Brady. But I also left out some stuff I haven’t figured out yet—when silicone trays start to flake and leave behind little floaties, are those mineral deposits or is the silicone disintegrating? I also didn’t experiment much with making the soft chewy Sonic-style ice. That’s something I want to see if I can replicate at home.



In your words, there is now an “army of ice nerds” on social media—Instagram and TikTok influencers and YouTube creators who have millions of followers and views basically employing the techniques that you’ve written about for years. Many of these experiments end up informing one another. What have your fellow ice nerds revealed to you that you hadn’t thought of before?

I think it’s so great that we’re all learning from each other. The perfect-sized thermos for clear ice spheres, the gardening tool to poke clean holes in ice cube trays, the meat mallet to bling out cubes—those and many more were other peoples’ discoveries.

The Ice Book by Camper English | Photo: Allison Webber

You’ve frozen innumerable objects into the center of ice shapes. You even have a section in the book for this. What’s the weirdest thing you’ve frozen inside clear ice? And how do you find new things to freeze?

I am basically in line for the opening of Spirit Halloween every year! Beyond that, I roam the aisles of toy stores and international grocery stores looking for new things to freeze in cubes and spheres and blocks. Probably the weirdest things I’ve frozen inside ice are the plastic shark inside a slab of ice that’s in the book, and a handful of loose change in a sphere that I would never actually serve to anyone because it would be just plain unsanitary.

You have a number of cocktail recipes in the book that can work with the type of ice featured in each section. Do you have a favorite recipe that especially showcases a beautiful block or sphere of clear ice in the glass?

The recipes I included are mostly simple classics that have the right color, proof, or format to show off certain types of ice. I figure that everyone has access to [cocktail] sites to find new recipes if they want them. One super simple not-so-classic I included is the orange-yellow Passion Project that I serve over cubes with similarly-colored edible flowers.

Passion Project Cocktail | The Ice Book by Camper English | photo: Allison Webber

I know that you are constantly experimenting with ice. What projects are you currently working on?

I’m about to start leading “ice butchering” classes in San Francisco, so I’ve been experimenting with different inserts to my cooler that will produce extra big cubes that people can carve into diamonds and spheres. When I get that figured out, maybe I’ll return to the chewy ice problem.