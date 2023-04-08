The spritz cocktail is thought to date to the late 1800s in the Veneto region of Italy. At the time, the northeastern territory of modern-day Italy was still a part of the Austro-Hungarian empire, and the word “spritz” was derived from the German word spritzen, meaning to spray or splash. As legend goes, visiting Austrians found the local wine of the region too potent and would dilute it with a splash of water. Locally made bitter liqueurs were eventually added for a burst of color and flavor. Soon, the familiar combination of prosecco, bitter liqueur and soda water became the after-work aperitivo of choice.

While the Aperol Spritz has enjoyed global popularity, the spritz takes many forms in Italy. The Campari Spritz is one of many variations that has its own distinctive flavor profile. At about 20.5–28% ABV (depending on which country it is sold) Campari is considerably higher in alcohol than many bitter red liqueurs in the same category. This creates a bigger, bolder and more bitter spritz. Quinine and bright citrus zest blast through the bubbles, while the liqueur’s complex finish lingers. Campari’s deep crimson color acts as a visual indicator of the bottling’s more pronounced flavor profile in comparison to its lighter, orange-hued counterpart.

The Campari Spritz is a fresh and delicious staple of the sparkling cocktail category and remains an excellent option for fans of bitter and herbaceous flavors.

