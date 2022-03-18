We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Want sunshine in a glass? Then look no further than California’s Central Coast. Known for its marine breezes, sun-drenched days, and vineyards as far as the eye can see, this vast and viticulturally diverse region promises something for every palate preference out there. Whether full-bodied reds, marine-influenced whites, or grippy skin-contact wines and zesty rosés are more your thing, the Central Coast of the Golden State offers it all.

Which Regions Are Considered to Be within California’s Central Coast?

The Central Coast AVA spans a vast area in the middle of California, running from Contra Costa County to the Santa Ynez Valley. The region contains 40 AVAs within its overarching designation, the most popular of which are Monterey, Paso Robles, and Santa Barbara (including each of these region’s respective sub-AVAs).

What Kinds of Wine Are Made in the Central Coast?

Central Coast wines are made all over the flavor profile spectrum. Due to the region’s massive topographical diversity, vineyards within the Central Coast experience a variety of climate conditions and thrive in a handful of soil types. All styles of wine (red, white, rosé, and skin-contact) are produced within the Central Coast. The majority of wines hailing from the region are still and dry.

Which Grapes Are Used in Central Coast Wine?

Although dozens of grapes are grown in Central Coast wine regions, the area is most famous for its pinot noir, chardonnay, and syrah in Monterey and Santa Barbara, while cabernet sauvignon and other Bordeaux varieties, as well as the Rhône varieties of syrah, grenache, and mourvèdre, thrive in the Paso Robles area.

What Does Wine from the Central Coast Taste Like?

The flavor profiles of wines from the Central Coast are all over the spectrum, as the region is home to a mosaic of climate conditions and soil types. Wines from cooler-climate, higher-elevation sites will generally have higher acidity and more restrained levels of alcohol. In hotter areas, particularly those located farther inland, wines will generally be riper, bolder, and pack a heftier alcoholic punch.

What Are Good Food Pairings with Central Coast Wine?

Thanks to the versatility of the region, there’s no meal that a Central Coast wine cannot pair with. For shellfish, salads, and lighter happy-hour snacks, look for a bottle of Central Coast chardonnay or sauvignon blanc. For veggie burgers, game, or charcuterie boards, seek out a bottle of Central Coast pinot noir. For red meats, burgers, and heartier foods, look no further than a robust red wine from Paso Robles: cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel, or a Bordeaux or Rhône-inspired blend—the choice is yours.

These are six bottles to try.