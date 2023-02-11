We can’t get enough of the Negroni Sbagliato, and this big-batch version from bar pro Jacques Bezuidenhout makes it easier than ever to get your fill. For his scaled-up recipe, Bezuidenhout uses entire bottles of prosecco, Campari, and sweet vermouth. He adds ice and seasonal fruit to dilute the drink and make it party-ready, and dusts the combination with freshly grated cinnamon before serving.

Although the Negroni Sbagliato achieved viral fame in 2022, when House of Dragons star Emma D’Arcy sang its praises in a TikTok, the bittersweet aperitivo was invented in 1967 at Milan, Italy’s Bar Basso. A customer ordered a Negroni, and late bartender and proprietor Mirko Stochetto accidentally reached for a bottle of prosecco instead of gin. The lower-alcohol take on the classic cocktail was born, and its success is no accident: The spritzy and bittersweet drink is an undeniable crowd-pleaser—and the recipe below is perfect for a crowd.

