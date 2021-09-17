The 10 Best Zinfandels to Drink in 2021

Best Overall: Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel

Courtesy of Drizly

Region: Sonoma, California | ABV: 14.4% | Tasting Notes: Raspberry compote, Tobacco, Smoky vanilla

In the world of zinfandel, nothing holds a candle to Bedrock’s Old Vine expression—and the pros agree. Factoring taste, quality, and price, the wine is truly one of the best deals on the market. Most of the fruit for this wine comes from estate vineyards planted in 1888, 1896, 1905, and 1915. Post native yeast fermentation, the wine ages in a combination of French and Austrian barrels, 10% of which are new. Best of all, according to the winery, 2019 is one of the finest vintages they’ve ever made. Flavors of raspberry compote, black plums, tobacco leaf, and a touch of smoky vanilla ooze from the wine’s concentrated, well-balanced palate.

Brandon Borcoman, founder of Vin Decision, reveals that his “unequivocal support” goes to Bedrock Wine Co. “Not only have they reignited an interest (now a passion) for zinfandel as a variety, but they have also done a terrific job at highlighting the heritage of California in general,” he says. Borcoman describes the ability to buy a bottle of their Old Vine Zinfandel for under $30, produced from vines well over 100 years old, as “mind-boggling.” “This is one of my favorite wines to bring to clients because it not only exceeds expectations, but it also allows Zinfandel to shine in all its beauty. Kudos to Bedrock for all they are doing, but also rock on California for continually beguiling us wine drinkers.”