The Best Zesters for Your Home Bar in 2021

No home bar is quite complete without a zesting tool—especially if you’re passionate about your garnishes, which goes for just about any serious bartender or cocktail enthusiast. But if we break down what the term “zester” actually refers to in bartending jargon, it turns out that the scope is a bit wider than just grating tools. In fact, citrus peels are often referred to as “zest,” so when we talk about tools for zesting, it’s only right that we acknowledge the best peelers on the market (and how to safely use them).

We’ve consulted two bar experts to tell you everything you need to know about graters and peelers. Here, the best zesters for incorporating garnishes into your drinks.